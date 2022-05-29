High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah baseball team beats Caledonia in 1AA showdown

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and added five more in the fourth to cruise past Caledonia 10-2 in an MSHSL Section 1AA playoff game at Horihan Field on Saturday.

The Lancers (18-4) received a big pitching effort by Zack Bentzen, who struck out 10 and allowed one earned run on seven hits and no walks over 5⅔ innings.

They had seven players account for eight hits, with right fielder Eli McCool leading the way with his 2-for-4 performance that included a couple of stolen bases. Bentzen, catcher Jack Welch and second baseman Nathan Masterson each drove in two runs for La Crescent-Hokah, which has won four game sin a row and six of seven.

Tate Meiners was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, and Kyle Bechtel went 2 for 4 for Caledonia, which made three errors that led to four unearned runs.

The Lancers advance to host P-E-M at 3 p.m. Monday. Caledonia plays Chatfield in an elimination game that begins at 5:30 Monday in La Crescent.

SOFTBALL

WIAA regional finals

Division 2

Mount Horeb 11, Logan 1

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — The top-seeded Vikings eliminated the fourth-seeded Rangers in five innings.

Jojo Davis hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning for Logan (13-8), but that ended up being the team’s only hit.

Mount Horeb scored eight times in the bottom of the first to take control for good. The Vikings added three runs in the fifth to end the game.

