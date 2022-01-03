High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball team remains unbeaten

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball team remained unbeaten by earning an 81-31 Three Rivers Conference win at St. Charles on Monday night.

The Lancers, who improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference, had three players in double figures, led by Owen Bentzen's 18 points.

Parker McQuin added 13 points and Carter Todd 12 for La Crescent-Hokah, which shot 60% from the floor as a team.

Nonconference

Cashton 75, Independence 38

CASHTON — A balanced offensive effort and solid defense helped the Eagles win their sixth straight as they improved to 7-2.

Bowdy Dempsey scored a game-high 17 points for Cashton, while Presley Brueggen (14 points), Connor Butzler (13 points), Noah Hemmersbach (11 points) and Jack Hilden (10 points) were also in double figures.

The Eagles held a 20-point lead at the break after limiting Independence to just 14 points in the first half.

Brookwood 63, Kickapoo 44

ONTARIO, Wis. — Brady Hansen and Franklin Wildes scored 17 points apiece as the Falcons (2-6) snapped a six-game losing streak.

Austin Frye added 10 points for Brookwood, which led 31-27 at the half before outscoring the Panthers by 15 in the second half.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Blair-Taylor 70, G-E-T 52

GALESVILLE — Big nights from Lindsay Steien, Abby Thompson and Kierstyn Kindchy helped the Wildcats (9-1) win their second in a row.

Steien posted a double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds to go with seven assists and three steals, and Kindchy also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Thompson added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals for Blair-Taylor, which led 41-22 at the half.

Lindsey Lettner made five 3-pointers and finished with 26 points to pace the Red Hawks, who lost for the fourth time in five games and fell to 4-8.

Onalaska Luther 60, Cashton 44

ONALASKA — The Knights ran their winning streak to seven games as they improved to 8-3.

The Eagles, who have lost four of their last five, dropped to 5-7.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 75, St. Charles 16

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers improved to 4-2 in the conference.

BOYS SWIMMING

Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas 103, Logan/Central/West Salem 55

Max Erdmann and Henry Suttie each won a pair of individual events while also helping O/H/A win a few relays.

Erdmann won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 17.02 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:00), while Suttie won the 50 freestyle (26.12) and the 100 freestyle (57.41).

Those two teamed up with Alexander Cayasso and Jude Thrush to win the 200 medley relay (1:55.5), and they teamed up with Walter Ranis and Ethan Heiser to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:56.43).

Cayasso also won the 500 freestyle (6:26.72), while Thrush won the 200 freestyle (2:06.69).

Thrush, Ranis, Owen Servais and Brock Hanson won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.95.

Chase Schilling won the 100 butterfly (1:00.58) for L/C/WS, while Ben Lenz won the 100 breaststroke (1:14.13).

