High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball team snaps three-game losing streak

WINONA, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School boys basketball team bounced back from a loss to Caledonia by beating Winona Cotter 58-33 in a Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday.
Sophomore Mason Einerwold scored 14 points to lead the Lancers (9-5, 7-4), who had lost three straight games before they built a 28-13 halftime lead on the Ramblers.
Junior Cam Manske and sophomore Carter Todd added 10 points apiece for La Crescent-Hokah.
VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
Central 3, Eau Claire North 0
The RiverHawks had two players with double-digit kills en route to a 25-23, 25-18, 25-16 victory.
Iz Pigorsch led the way with 15 kills, while Lauren Buley added 10. Cleo Tillman had 16 digs, while Avery Veenendall (14) and Elle Shuda (12) finished with double-digit assists.
Holmen 3, Eau Claire Memorial 0
HOLMEN — Senior Sydney Jahr had 11 kills to lead the Vikings (2-0) to their second win in as many matches.
Junior Marissa Pederson had 18 assists and six digs, while junior Ellie Kline added 18 digs and three service aces. Junior Cassie Mueller had 10 digs and five aces, and junior teammate Mara Schmidt had six kills for the Vikings.
Sparta 3, Superior 1
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Callie Ziebell had a team-high 15 kills and six blocks for the Spartans, who won 25-18, 25-7, 26-28, 25-23.
Kelsey Baker had 26 assists and nine aces for Sparta (1-0), which got double-digit digs from Maka Simao (19) and Abby Schell (13).
Seneca 3, Brookwood 0
ONTARIO — The Indians took care of the Falcons 25-15, 25-12, 25-20.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 3, Necedah 0
BANGOR — Junior Madisyn Herman had nine kills to lead Bangor (2-0, 1-0), which beat Necedah 25-15, 25-17, 25-11.
Senior Megan Miedema had 16 digs and sophomore Joeryn Freit six aces, while Bangor teammates Aliyah Langrehr and mcKenna Riley kept the offense steady with 11 assists apiece.
Wonewoc-Center 3, Cashton 2
WONEWOC, Wis. — The Eagles fell to 1-1 overall and in the conference.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Winona 8, La Crescent-Hokah 3
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers lost their third straight game and fell to 4-9.