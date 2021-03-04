High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball team snaps three-game losing streak

WINONA, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School boys basketball team bounced back from a loss to Caledonia by beating Winona Cotter 58-33 in a Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday.

Sophomore Mason Einerwold scored 14 points to lead the Lancers (9-5, 7-4), who had lost three straight games before they built a 28-13 halftime lead on the Ramblers.

Junior Cam Manske and sophomore Carter Todd added 10 points apiece for La Crescent-Hokah.

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Central 3, Eau Claire North 0

The RiverHawks had two players with double-digit kills en route to a 25-23, 25-18, 25-16 victory.

Iz Pigorsch led the way with 15 kills, while Lauren Buley added 10. Cleo Tillman had 16 digs, while Avery Veenendall (14) and Elle Shuda (12) finished with double-digit assists.

Holmen 3, Eau Claire Memorial 0

HOLMEN — Senior Sydney Jahr had 11 kills to lead the Vikings (2-0) to their second win in as many matches.