High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah boys close out with win
PREP ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah boys close out with win

PRESTON, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School boys basketball team ended its regular season with a victory Saturday by beating Fillmore Central 74-70 at Fillmore Middle School.

The Lancers (10-7, 8-5) snapped a two-game losing streak and won for the second time in seven games by fighting off a 27-point performance by Zach Haugerud, who made four 3-pointers.

Sophomore Carter Todd scored 16 points and junior Cam Manske 13 for La Crescent-Hokah.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Byron 55, Caledonia 46

BYRON, Minn. — The Warriors (11-6, 9-3) were beaten by the Bears and lost their third straight game. No other details were reported.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Mora/Milaca 9, La Crescent-Hokah 2

MORA, Minn. — The Lancers (4-13) allowed five goals in the first period and never caught up in losing their seventh straight game to close out the regular season.

Cooper Hollon converted a power play with assists from Owen Davison and Cooper Carlson to open the second period. Carlson scored La Crescent-Hokah’s second goal to open the third. He was assisted by Walt Schoepel and Logan DeBoer on the goal.

