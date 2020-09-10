High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah boys cross country team wins invite

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah boys cross country team won its invitational at Pine Creek Golf Course on Thursday with 23 points.
Winona Cotter finished second with 51 points, and Dover-Eyota was third with 59 points.
The Lancers, who have won back-to-back meets, took the top three spots and were led by junior Cody Kowalski, who won the 4,000-meter race in 14 minutes, 29 seconds for his second straight individual victory. Junior Jack Redman finished second in 15:08, and sophomore Sam Culver was third in 15:24.
Samuel Petersen (seventh, 16:08) and Tyler Groth (10th, 16:39) were also in the top 10 for La Crescent-Hokah.
Winona Cotter’s John Fritts (15:46) and Cole Ebertowski (15:54) were fourth and fifth, respectively, to round out the top 5.
The Lancers’ girls team (47 points) finished second at the meet, behind the Ramblers (25) and ahead of the Eagles (53).
Dover-Eyota’s Malia Nelson won the invite in 16:39.
Junior Lydia Rosendahl (fifth, 17:05), sophomore Autumn Rabe (seventh, 18:17) and senior Ashley Muenzenberger (8th, 18:20) finished in the top 10 for La Crescent-Hokah.
Winona Cotter’s Claire Ebertowski (second, 16:42), Aubrey Williams (third, 16:47) and Sonja Semling (fourth, 16:51) rounded out the top five.
Brookwood Invitational
Brookwood won both the boys and girls team titles, while Cashton’s Jarret Carpenter took first in the boys meet and Sparta’s Mikayla Carkhuff took first in the girls.
GIRLS SOCCER
Three Rivers
Winona Cotter 13, Caledonia 0
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors, who haven’t scored a goal since their season opener, dropped their third straight game and fell to 1-3 (0-3).
The Ramblers (4-0, 4-0) scored 21 seconds into the match and never looked back. They scored five more goals in the first period before adding seven in the second.
Dover-Eyota 2, La Crescent-Hokah 1
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers dropped their second straight game and fell to 2-2 (2-2).
BOYS SOCCER
Three Rivers
Dover-Eyota 4, La Crescent-Hokah 0
EYOTA, Minn. — The Lancers fell to 1-2-1 (1-2-1).
