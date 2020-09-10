High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah boys cross country team wins invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah boys cross country team won its invitational at Pine Creek Golf Course on Thursday with 23 points.

Winona Cotter finished second with 51 points, and Dover-Eyota was third with 59 points.

The Lancers, who have won back-to-back meets, took the top three spots and were led by junior Cody Kowalski, who won the 4,000-meter race in 14 minutes, 29 seconds for his second straight individual victory. Junior Jack Redman finished second in 15:08, and sophomore Sam Culver was third in 15:24.

Samuel Petersen (seventh, 16:08) and Tyler Groth (10th, 16:39) were also in the top 10 for La Crescent-Hokah.

Winona Cotter’s John Fritts (15:46) and Cole Ebertowski (15:54) were fourth and fifth, respectively, to round out the top 5.

The Lancers’ girls team (47 points) finished second at the meet, behind the Ramblers (25) and ahead of the Eagles (53).

Dover-Eyota’s Malia Nelson won the invite in 16:39.

Junior Lydia Rosendahl (fifth, 17:05), sophomore Autumn Rabe (seventh, 18:17) and senior Ashley Muenzenberger (8th, 18:20) finished in the top 10 for La Crescent-Hokah.