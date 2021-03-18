 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah boys hockey team stops No. 2 seed
PREP ROUNDUP

MANKATO, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School boys hockey team hadn’t built much momentum heading into the MSHSL postseason.

The Lancers lost their final seven regular-season games and scored just 11 goals in those losses, but none of that has mattered since the section playoffs began on Tuesday.

La Crescent-Hokah (6-13) followed up a win over seventh-seeded Minnesota River by knocking off second-seeded Mankato East/Loyola 3-1 in a Section 1A quarterfinal on Thursday.

The 10th-seeded Lancers received goals from Sawyer Christianson, Wyatt Farrell and Liam Farrell. Liam Farrell’s was an empty-netter and put an exclamation point on the victory.

L. Farrell

La Crescent-Hokah plays at third-seeded Mankato West in a 7 p.m. Saturday game to determine one of the section finalists. Top-seeded Dodge County and fifth-seeded Albert Lea play in the other.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MSHSL sections

1AA

Caledonia 56, St. Charles 44

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The sixth-seeded Warriors advanced to a third game against third-seeded Winona Cotter by taking care of the Saints.

Sophomore Alexis Schroeder made three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 15 points for Caledonia (12-6) outscored St. Charles in each half and made eight 3-pointers. Sophomore Ava Privet also made three 3s and added 13 points, while sophomore Paige Klug made two 3s and scored 10 points.

Sophomore Jovial King also scored 10 points for the Warriors, who play the Ramblers in a 7 p.m. Saturday game at Cotter.

Dover-Eyota 81, La Crescent-Hokah 48

EYOTA, Minn. — The Lancers had their season ended with a 9-8 record. No details were reported.

1A

Houston 72, Lyle-Pacelli 31

HOUSTON, Minn. — The Hurricanes (15-0) had a 25-point lead by halftime to start the postseason with a victory.

Senior Emma Giewitz scored 24 points, while senior Becca Rostad made a pair of 3-pointers and added 17. Top-seeded Houston hosts eighth-seeded Fillmore Central at 7 p.m. Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Sparta 3, Eau Claire Memorial 0

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Senior Callie Ziebell had 13 kills to lead the Spartans (4-1) past the Old Abes.

Abby Schell had 15 assists and Kelsey Baker 14 assists to keep the offense flowing. Kayla Fabry added seven kills and Maka Simao led the way with 16 digs.

