High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah boys hockey team stops No. 2 seed

MANKATO, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School boys hockey team hadn’t built much momentum heading into the MSHSL postseason.

The Lancers lost their final seven regular-season games and scored just 11 goals in those losses, but none of that has mattered since the section playoffs began on Tuesday.

La Crescent-Hokah (6-13) followed up a win over seventh-seeded Minnesota River by knocking off second-seeded Mankato East/Loyola 3-1 in a Section 1A quarterfinal on Thursday.

The 10th-seeded Lancers received goals from Sawyer Christianson, Wyatt Farrell and Liam Farrell. Liam Farrell’s was an empty-netter and put an exclamation point on the victory.

La Crescent-Hokah plays at third-seeded Mankato West in a 7 p.m. Saturday game to determine one of the section finalists. Top-seeded Dodge County and fifth-seeded Albert Lea play in the other.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MSHSL sections

1AA

Caledonia 56, St. Charles 44