High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah boys soccer drops season opener

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah boys soccer team allowed two first-period goals and couldn’t come back as it dropped its season-opening match against Three Rivers Conference foe P-E-M 2-0 on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs (1-0) scored in the 25th and 31st minutes despite putting just six shots on goal. Lancers goalkeeper Dawson Colbert made four saves on the night.
Although La Crescent-Hokah failed to score, the team forced P-E-M goalkeeper Julian Heppner to make 13 saves.
The Lancers are back in action Thursday, when they host Caledonia.
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 6, Caledonia 2
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors fell to 1-1 on the season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 2, P-E-M 1
PLAINVIEW, Minn. — The Lancers got two goals from Amanda Iverson as they won their season opener.
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2, Caledonia 0
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Warriors fell to 1-1 on the season.
CROSS COUNTRY
Nonconference
P-E-M Invitational
PLAINVIEW, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah boys cross country team, in its first meet of the season, won the 3,200-meter race at Piper Hills Golf Course. The Lancers tied P-E-M with 31 points but won on the sixth-runner tiebreaker.
Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland finished third with 67 points.
Cody Kowalski won the triangular in 11 minutes, 36 seconds and Jack Redman finished second in 11:46 to lead La Crescent-Hokah.
The Lancers also got top-10 finishes from Sam Culver (sixth, 12:05) and Samuel Petersen (10th, 12:45). Austin Smith (12:54) finished 12th, and Jack Kreutzman (12:57) finished 13th to give La Crescent-Hokah the win via tiebreaker.
The Lancers’ girls team finished second at the invite despite tying P-E-M with 33 points. La Crescent-Hokah didn’t have a sixth runner, so the Bulldogs won by default.
Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland finished third with 56 points.
Lancer junior Lydia Rosendahl won the invite in 13:57. Ashley Muenzenberger (third, 14:49) and Autumn Rabe (fifth, 14:56) were also in the top 10 for La Crescent-Hokah, while Julia Lechnir (15:21) finished 11th and Emma Stavenau (15:29) was 13th.
Viroqua triangular
VIROQUA — The West Salem boys, which had five of the top six finishers, totaled just 17 points and easily outpaced Westby (48 points) and Viroqua (81 points) to win at Sidie Hollow.
The Panthers’ Charlie McKinney won the triangular in 17:19, a course record, and was followed by teammates Brady Niemeier (second, 17:29) and Brennan Garbers (third, 18:02). West Salem’s Carson Mooney (18:09) and Dawson Gronemus (18:21) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
Westby’s Bailey Olson (18:07) finished fourth to round out the top five.
The Westby girls, led by second- and third-place finished by Meghan Nelson and Audra Johnson, took the team title with 28 points.
West Salem (47 points) finished second, and Viroqua (78 points) was third.
The Panthers’ Macy Tauscher won the meet in 21:27, a course record, but the Norsemen got top-10 finishes from Denali Huebner (sixth, 23:29), Izzy Nedland (eighth, 24:11) and Aubrey Jothen (ninth, 24:23).
West Salem’s Alena Donahue (22:36) finished fourth, and the Blackhawks’ Katrina Koppa (22:47) finished fifth to round out the top five.
