High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah boys soccer drops season opener

Lancer junior Lydia Rosendahl won the invite in 13:57. Ashley Muenzenberger (third, 14:49) and Autumn Rabe (fifth, 14:56) were also in the top 10 for La Crescent-Hokah, while Julia Lechnir (15:21) finished 11th and Emma Stavenau (15:29) was 13th.

Viroqua triangular

VIROQUA — The West Salem boys, which had five of the top six finishers, totaled just 17 points and easily outpaced Westby (48 points) and Viroqua (81 points) to win at Sidie Hollow.

The Panthers’ Charlie McKinney won the triangular in 17:19, a course record, and was followed by teammates Brady Niemeier (second, 17:29) and Brennan Garbers (third, 18:02). West Salem’s Carson Mooney (18:09) and Dawson Gronemus (18:21) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Westby’s Bailey Olson (18:07) finished fourth to round out the top five.

The Westby girls, led by second- and third-place finished by Meghan Nelson and Audra Johnson, took the team title with 28 points.

West Salem (47 points) finished second, and Viroqua (78 points) was third.