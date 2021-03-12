High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah girls basketball team snaps skid

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 64-35 Three Rivers Conference win over Rushford-Peterson on Friday night.
Senior Piper Walton and sophomore Cali Esser had 14 points apiece as the Lancers, who improved to 9-7 overall and 6-6 in the conference.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers
Rushford-Peterson 65, La Crescent-Hokah 37
RUSHFORD, Minn. — Sophomore guards Mason Einerwold and Carter Todd had 10 and eight points, respectively, but the Lancers lost their second straight game.
La Crescent-Hokah, which trailed 32-22 at the half, fell to 9-7 overall and 7-6 in the conference.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Winona 8, La Crescent-Hokah 1
WINONA, Minn. — The Lancers dropped their sixth straight game and fell to 4-12.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Early Sprint Invitational
VERONA, Wis. — Central beat Logan 5-2 but lost to Verona 5-2 and Jefferson 5-2.
Central’s No. 1 doubles team of junior Kayla Holman and freshman Katie Johnson won all three of their matches, beating Verona’s Morgan Kreuser and Julia Huseth 6-2, 6-1.
Verona also beat Logan 7-0 by winning each match in straight sets.