High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah girls basketball team snaps skid

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 64-35 Three Rivers Conference win over Rushford-Peterson on Friday night.

Senior Piper Walton and sophomore Cali Esser had 14 points apiece as the Lancers, who improved to 9-7 overall and 6-6 in the conference.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers

Rushford-Peterson 65, La Crescent-Hokah 37

RUSHFORD, Minn. — Sophomore guards Mason Einerwold and Carter Todd had 10 and eight points, respectively, but the Lancers lost their second straight game.

La Crescent-Hokah, which trailed 32-22 at the half, fell to 9-7 overall and 7-6 in the conference.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Winona 8, La Crescent-Hokah 1

WINONA, Minn. — The Lancers dropped their sixth straight game and fell to 4-12.