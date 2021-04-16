High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah picks up first baseball win

EYOTA, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School baseball team picked up its first win under coach Ryan Niedfieldt by holding off a late Dover-Eyota rally for a 7-6 victory on Friday.
The Lancers (1-2) had nine hits and took advantage of four errors by the Eagles to take a 7-2 lead after the top of the fifth inning, but Dover-Eyota stormed back with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it interesting.
First baseman Ryan Steffes hit a three-run home run in the first inning for La Crescent-Hokah to start a 2-for-4 day. He drove in four runs. Pitcher Mason Bills was 3 for 3 with an RBI, and catcher Jack Welch drove in two runs for the Lancers. Logan DeBoer doubled.
Bills pitched a complete game, striking out five and walking one while allowing nine hits.
SOFTBALL
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 10, Dover-Eyota 9
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Kelsey Kiesau went 4 for 4 with two doubles, and Molly Bills was 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and four RBI for the Lancers (1-1).
Meghan Steffes was 2 for 4 and Kira Boyer 2 for 4 with two RBI as La Crescent-Hokah picked up its first win. Destiny Mullen also doubled twice and went 3 for 4, and Allie Malicoat struck out seven and allowed three hits over five innings as the team's pitcher.
P-E-M 7, Caledonia/Spring Grove 5
CALEDONIA — The Warriors are 0-3.
BOYS GOLF
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 166, Fillmore Central 216
HARMONY, Minn. — Owen Davison shot a 2-under-par 34 to lead the Lancers to victory.
Davison scored birdies on Nos. 2, 3 and 8 and bogeyed No. 4 to become medalist.
Teammate Ryan Nutter was second among individuals with a 40, and Carson Reider added a 44 to help the winning effort. Ben Kerska also shot a 48 for the Lancers