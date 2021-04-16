High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah picks up first baseball win

EYOTA, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School baseball team picked up its first win under coach Ryan Niedfieldt by holding off a late Dover-Eyota rally for a 7-6 victory on Friday.

The Lancers (1-2) had nine hits and took advantage of four errors by the Eagles to take a 7-2 lead after the top of the fifth inning, but Dover-Eyota stormed back with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it interesting.

First baseman Ryan Steffes hit a three-run home run in the first inning for La Crescent-Hokah to start a 2-for-4 day. He drove in four runs. Pitcher Mason Bills was 3 for 3 with an RBI, and catcher Jack Welch drove in two runs for the Lancers. Logan DeBoer doubled.

Bills pitched a complete game, striking out five and walking one while allowing nine hits.

SOFTBALL

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 10, Dover-Eyota 9

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Kelsey Kiesau went 4 for 4 with two doubles, and Molly Bills was 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and four RBI for the Lancers (1-1).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}