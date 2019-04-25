LA CRESCENT — Throwing no-hitters is becoming commonplace for the La Crescent High School baseball team this season, especially when Bryce Weymiller is on the mound.
Weymiller was able to toss a full five innings with seven strikeouts, one walk and no hits allowed as La Crescent (7-1, 6-0) defeated visiting St. Charles 10-0 on Thursday.
The no-hitter is Weymiller’s third — two solo and one combined — and the Lancers’ fourth this spring.
“With Bryce he just really hits his spots really well,” La Crescent coach Rick Boyer said. “His fast ball was really working tonight and his slider was a big pitch for him too. He’s real calm on the mound knowing that the defense can make the play pretty well behind him.
“No-hitters are so hard, so what he’s done is pretty amazing.”
Weymiller’s season totals now stand at 19 innings pitched with 28 strikeouts, three walks, three hits and no earned runs allowed.
The Lancers’ offense was able to keep the momentum going by collecting six hits. Sam Wieser started the first inning with a single and was able able to score thanks to Cade McCool’s double. Wieser finished the game with a 2-for-2 with two RBI, and Gavin Christianson and Brandon Von Arx both doubled.
Caledonia 4,
P-E-M 3 (11)
CALEDONIA — Austin Klug ended the game with a sacrifice fly to score Evan Denstad as the Warriors improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference. Denstad led off the 11th with a single.
Denstad and Tate Meiners were both 2-for-5 for Caledonia, and Meiners doubled twice. Denstad also pitched in with five shutout innings after relieving Klug in the sixth.
MVC
Tomah 3, Central 0
TOMAH — The Red Raiders (6-2, 4-2) were knocked from the top of the conference standings by a spectacular pitching performance from Alabama recruit Connor Prielipp.
Prielipp struck out 17 batters and allowed just one single to Dylan Lapic in getting the shutout on 88 pitches. The Timberwolves (3-4, 2-2) scored once in the fourth inning and twice in the fifth against Lapic, who allowed seven hits and struck out six without a walk.
Hits by Joe Hesse, Braeden Pierce and Boone Mathison produced the two two-out runs in the fifth for Tomah.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 8, Hillsboro 2
BANGOR — Ashton Michek scattered two hits and six strikeouts across six innings to earn the win for Bangor. Carter Horstman had a double for Bangor which had seven hits.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 8,
Augusta 5
AUGUSTA, Wis. — Seth Peterson was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, and teammate Ethan Kastenschmidt was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Mustangs, who scored seven runs in the first three innings.
Jacob Engstrom was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Augusta.
Nonconference
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Onalaska 2
EAU CLAIRE — The Hilltoppers (3-7) started fast scoring two runs in the first thanks to a couple of Memorial errors and an RBI single from Carter Stobb, but Memorial (6-2) was able to score six unanswered runs.
Stobb was 2-for-3, but was the only Hilltopper to get more than one hit. Griffin Janikowski took the loss, allowing five runs — two earned — on seven hits in four innings.
SOFTBALL
MVC
Aquinas 11, Logan 4
Senior Colby Lawrynk recorded her first varsity home run as the Blugolds defeated Logan.
Lawrynk hit the two-run shot in the bottom of the third after starting the at-bat with two strikes. Megan Scheidt was also able to hit a two-run homer in the second inning.
Freshman Alayna Bagniefski made her first varsity start and went 2-for-4 with a double. Annie Balduzzi tossed seven innings with three strikeouts and one walk to earn the win.
Jenna Davis (3-for-4) had a home run and a double for Logan, and Courtney Butler added another 3-for-4 performance.
Tomah 6-10,
Central 2-4
The Timberwolves toppled the Red Raiders twice to earn two conference victories.
Sydney Murphy, Josie Mathison and Samantha Shamhart each had a pair of hits for Tomah in Game 1 as Ella Plueger pitched seven innings for the win.
Central was led by a solo shot from Beth Meyers in the third inning and a one-run single from Helena Wehrs.
Mathison, Alyssa Whaley and Ivey Lyden each had a home run for Tomah in Game 2. Mathison (3-for-4) and Lyden (2-for-3) each had multiple hits as Plueger pitched another seven innings for the win.
Central was led by Meyers (2-for-3), Zoe Heintz (3-for-4) and Avery Rox (2-for-4) in the second game.
Holmen 13, Sparta 1 (5)
SPARTA — The Vikings had a trio of players with two hits to help end things in the fifth inning.
Kenzie Winker, Sydney Jahr and Camden Lindsey all went 2-for-4 and hit for extra bases. Lindsey tripled as Winker had two doubles and Jahr had one.
Arianna Dickson and Kennedy Stuessel each had a hit for Sparta (0-8, 0-6). Delaney Sacia struck out seven in five innings pitched to earn the win.
Scenic Bluffs
Royall 6, Brookwood 4
ONTARIO — Valerie Cunitz hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning but it wasn’t enough for the Falcons (4-5, 2-4) to pass the Panthers (4-4, 3-3).
Kristin Berg was 2-for-4 for Brookwood and Karina Hansen hit for a double.
Ally Fridell (3-for-4) and Kristin Lunder (2-for-3) each had multiple hits for Royall.
De Soto 19, Seneca 11
SENECA, Wis. — The Pirates recorded 15 hits, which included four that went for extra bases.
Riley Anderson knocked in a double as Val Osthoff (4-for-4) had two doubles, a triple and six RBI. Camryn Venner (3-for-4) pounded out a trio of hits as Jordan Young pitched seven innings with eight hits and four strikeouts to earn the win.
Three Rivers
St. Charles 20,
La Crescent 2
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — Every Saints starter recorded a hit, as St. Charles smashed an eye-popping 17 hits.
Inga Jystad went 3-for-4 with four RBI while Jade Krenik was 2-for-3 with five RBI to pace the St. Charles attack. They were two of six Saints to record multiple hits.
Chloe and Piper Walton each went 1-for-2 with a run scored for La Crescent.
GIRLS SOCCER
MVC
Aquinas 10, Logan 0
Freshman Finley Harkness knocked in six goals for the Blugolds as they shut out Logan.
Harkness had her first goal in the fifth minute before recording two more in the first half. All three of Aquinas’ second-half goals were from the freshman.
Aquinas sophomore Natalie Warren had two goals.
Onalaska 5,
West Salem 2
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (6-2-2, 6-0) scored the last four goals, and senior Kaley Manglitz was part of three of them in a battle between conference unbeatens.
The Panthers (5-3, 2-1) took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Sam Olson before Manglitz and Onalaska took over.
Ellie Smith tied the game with an assist from Manglitz before Manglitz put the Hilltoppers up 3-2 on a goal assisted by Smith. Maglitz also scored the final goal after Lexie Miller set up sister Kenzie Miller for the goal that pushed the Onalaska lead to 4-2.
Audrey Godlewski had seven saves for the Panthers and Sam Plantz five for the Hilltoppers.
Central 3, Tomah 0
The Red Raiders (4-2-1, 3-2) scored all of their goals in the first half, and Natalie Linebarger had one goal and one assist. Catherine Cunningham and Katie Arlt also scored for Central, which received seven saves from Brooke Kresky. Linebarger’s goal was assisted on by Charlotte Linebarger.
Holmen 4, Sparta 2
SPARTA — The Vikings had four different goal scorers to defeat Sparta on the road.
Holmen (6-2-1) recorded three goals in the second to half to come back from a one-goal halftime deficit. Alexis Jeffers had a goal and an assist in the win.
Hadley Bernett was in goal with 22 saves for Sparta (2-5-1).
BOYS TENNIS
MVC
Holmen 7, Sparta 0
HOLMEN — The Vikings (6-2, 2-1) swept Sparta (0-2) to earn another conference victory.
No. 4 singles Kyler Peterson moved to 7-1 on the season after defeating Sparta’s Tyler Klatt 6-0, 6-0.