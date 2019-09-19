LA CRESCENT — Senior Isaac Petersen has been climbing the ranks in the La Crescent High School soccer program — he recently became the school’s all-time leading scorer — but after Thursday’s win against Dover-Eyota, the senior is pushing his way up state leader boards.
The Lancers posted a 5-0 shutout at home against Dover-Eyota, and it featured a hat trick from Petersen. The three goals bring his season total to 22, which is the most in Minnesota. The forward now has a career total of 93 goals, which is good enough for fifth all-time in Minnesota.
Sam Crosby got the Lancers (7-0-1, 5-0-1) started with a goal in the 30th minute with a Petersen assist. The lead was extended to 2-0 seven minutes later thanks to a goal from Petersen and an assist from Joey Schreier.
Schreier connected in the 43rd minute for an unassisted goal, and Petersen netted his final two in the 46th and 59th minutes.
Mitch Dryden was in goal with nine saves, and he recorded his seventh shutout this season and 24th of his career. The latest win against Dover-Eyota (7-2-1, 3-2-0) now puts the Lancers two games ahead in the Three Rivers conference.
MVC
Tomah 3, Logan 0
TOMAH — The Timberwolves built a 2-0 halftime lead and added another goal in the second half to record a shutout win against Logan.
Tyler Torkelson, Roland Hockstedtler and Isaiah Nick each had a goal for Tomah, which had Zach Jorgenson was in goal with six saves.
Thomas Rottinger and Eli Stovall had a combined 14 saves for Logan with eight and six, respectively.
VOLLEYBALL
MVC
Aquinas 3, Sparta 0
The fourth-ranked Blugolds (6-0) topped the Spartans 25-9, 25-20, 25-12 to remain undefeated in the MVC.
Senior Taylor Theusch led Aquinas with six aces and 29 assists, and senior Lexi Donarski added 11 kills and eight digs. Victoria Nolte led the team in digs (16).
Sparta (1-5) received four fills, five assists, three blocks and 10 digs from Laney Schell.
Onalaska 3, Holmen 0
HOLMEN — The Hilltoppers (17-5, 5-1) battled it out against Holmen and were able to walk away with a 26-24, 25-21, 26-24 win.
Sam Plantz led the winning efforts with 13 kills, while Caitlin Zlabek and Cailie Kowal both tallied 14 assists apiece. Olivia Gamoke kept the back row in check with 28 digs.
Braidyn Ruetten led the Vikings (13-6, 2-4) with seven kills, and Ellie Kline was busy in the back row with 24 digs.
Tomah 3, Logan 2
TOMAH — The Timberwolves (3-3) fought back after losing two sets against Logan to claim a 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 16-25, 15-7 win.
Savannah Murphy had 12 kills for Tomah, and Lauren Noth followed with eight. Courtney Leis (11) and Ella Plueger (15) both finished with double-figure assists, as did Lily Blanchard with digs (17).
Marissa Kleman, a UW-Milwaukee commit, had a match-high 25 kills for Logan (3-3) and added on 20 digs and a block. Jazzy Davis set up the hitters with 19 assists, and Lauren Boge helped the defense with 19 digs.
Coulee
West Salem 3, Black River Falls 0
WEST SALEM — The Panthers (5-0) handed Black River Falls a 25-12, 25-22, 25-14 defeat to grow their conference win streak to 41.
Junior Natalie Jeranek led on both sides of the ball with 14 kills, 15 digs and seven blocks. Freshman Jaden Hammes was able to record her fair share of points with 11 kills, and Kendall Gerke contributed to the win with 12 digs and 19 assists. Grace Brigson helped in the front row with 17 assists.
Black River Falls (5-12, 1-5) was led by an 11-kill performance from Makayla Nortman and 20 digs from Bailey Backaus.
G-E-T 3, Viroqua 0
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks swept Viroqua with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-20 performance.
Jordan Hein led the attack with nine kills for G-E-T (4-4, 3-2) and tacked on 17 assists and three aces. Cassy Schmitz filed in eight kills, and Alexa Hammond followed with six.
Viroqua (1-9, 0-5) was led by nine digs from Jess Tryggestad.
Ridge and Valley
Seneca 3, De Soto 0
EASTMAN, Wis. — The Pirates were handed a three-set 25-11, 25-16, 25-5 defeat from Seneca.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 3, Alma/Pepin 0
MELROSE — Emily Herzberg had 27 kills for the Mustangs (14-6, 3-0) as they swept Alma/Pepin. Set scores were not reported.
Mesa Byom (11) also finished with double-figure kills as did Teagan Frey (10). Calette Lockington set up the team’s hitters with 37 assists.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 3, La Crescent 0
CALEDONIA — The Warriors had little trouble taking care of the Lancers 25-6, 25-7, 25-16.
Lydia Lange led Caledonia with six kills and added 11 digs and two blocks. Haley Jennings had a team-high 15 assists, and Grace Privet had seven aces.
La Crescent was led by Piper Walton's 13 digs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Nonconference
Holmen Invitational
WEST SALEM — Holmen came out victorious at its home meet with both the girls and boys team winning their respective races.
On the boys side, the Vikings won with 34 points and was followed by Onalaska Luther (69), Arcadia (75) and Viroqua (75). Holmen sophomore Cameron Lamere won the competition with a time of 17 minutes, 47.9 seconds, and Arcadia’s Jose Monroy (18:02.7) came in second.
Dustin Goins (18:21.2) turned in a fourth-place finish for Holmen, while Bennett Clark (18:33.0) came in sixth. James Ziegeweid (18:03.6) of Arcadia was third.
The Holmen girls won with 34 points, followed by Arcadia (62), Aquinas (76) and Viroqua (89). Arcadia junior Mercedes Romo (21:22.0) won the competition, and Viroqua senior Caitlin Fox (22:12.8) was second.
Elle Stussy (22:21.9) led Holmen with a third-place finish and followed by teammate Sophia Hoch (22:52.9) in fourth.
GIRLS TENNIS
MVC
Onalaska 5, Holmen 2
ONALASKA — Alli Laux posted a 6-0, 6-1 win against Holmen’s Natalie Stitt at No. 1 singles to improve her overall record to 16-3.
The Hilltoppers also received a No. 1 doubles win from Chloe Leithold and Faith Leithold with a 6-1, 6-0 finish.
Holemen’s Sofia Vang and Isabel Ploessl were able to outlast Cierra Butler and Ashley Dale 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4 to earn a win at No. 3 doubles.
Logan 4, Tomah 3
The Rangers won three singles matches and earned a doubles victory to defeat the Timberwolves.
Sydney Roswall had a 6-2, 6-1 No. 2 singles victory against Tomah’s Olivia Czarnecki. Logan’s No. 2 doubles duo of Allison Erickson and Winnie Hilker posted a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Alli Batten and Madyd Kuhn.
Cadence Thomson won the No. 1 singles match for Tomah with a 6-2, 6-0 win against tia Endrizzi. The Timberwolves also claimed the No. 1 doubles match as Morgan Arch and Deirdre Martin went 7-6(8), 6-3 against Jordi Pasch and Lauren Jarrett.