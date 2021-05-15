High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas baseball bounces back with win over Westby

After suffering its first loss of the season on Friday, the Aquinas High School baseball team bounced back with an 8-3 nonconference win over Westby on Saturday at Holy Cross.

The Blugolds (12-1) trailed early after the Norsemen (5-5) scored two runs in the top of the first, but Aquinas plated three in the third before adding one in the fourth and four in the sixth.

Eddie Peters was 2 for 4 with four RBI to lead the Blugolds, who rebounded from a 9-8 loss at Onalaska on Friday. Jack Christenson was 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Jared Everson and Michael Lium each drove in a run.

Piersen Feehan and Kahler Key combined to throw a three-hitter for Aquinas. Feehan, who allowed two runs — neither earned — on one hit in six innings, earned the win.

Trevor Lemke, Cale Griffin and Andrew Knutson all drove in a run for Westby.

Lemke, who allowed seven runs on nine hits in 5⅔ innings, was charged with the loss.

Central 2, Menomonie 1

Central 8, Menomonie 6