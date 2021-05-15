High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas baseball bounces back with win over Westby

After suffering its first loss of the season on Friday, the Aquinas High School baseball team bounced back with an 8-3 nonconference win over Westby on Saturday at Holy Cross.
The Blugolds (12-1) trailed early after the Norsemen (5-5) scored two runs in the top of the first, but Aquinas plated three in the third before adding one in the fourth and four in the sixth.
Eddie Peters was 2 for 4 with four RBI to lead the Blugolds, who rebounded from a 9-8 loss at Onalaska on Friday. Jack Christenson was 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Jared Everson and Michael Lium each drove in a run.
Piersen Feehan and Kahler Key combined to throw a three-hitter for Aquinas. Feehan, who allowed two runs — neither earned — on one hit in six innings, earned the win.
Trevor Lemke, Cale Griffin and Andrew Knutson all drove in a run for Westby.
Lemke, who allowed seven runs on nine hits in 5⅔ innings, was charged with the loss.
Central 2, Menomonie 1
Central 8, Menomonie 6
A two-run third inning from the RiverHawks (3-1) proved to be enough support for Andrew Johnson in Game 1 of the doubleheader at Copeland Park.
Hunter Hess and Malik Reynolds each drove in a run in that inning, while Johnson allowed one run on four hits and struck out eight in seven innings.
Central faced an early deficit in Game 2 but took a 5-3 lead with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. The RiverHawks added three in the fifth before holding off a late surge.
Dylan Lapic, Tyler Young, Jack Rogers, Wesley Barnhart and Mason Elston all drove in a run, while Grant Amundson earned the win. Amundson allowed four runs on six hits in 5⅓ innings.
Marshfield 11, Logan 1
Marshfield 11, Logan 5
The Rangers (1-5) committed eight errors in Game 1 and allowed eight runs in the second inning of Game 2.
Gabe Katchee drove in a run in the first game, while Cooper Paisley and Johnny Leaver had an RBI apiece in the second game.
Prairie du Chien 7, Fennimore 2
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (7-2) led 6-0 after scoring two runs in the first, second and fourth innings while taking advantage of three errors.
Aden McCluskey was 2 for 4 with four RBI, while Colton Thompson had three hits.
Viroqua Invitational
Viroqua 25, Hillsboro 0 (5)
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (8-4) scored 13 runs in the bottom of the first inning to firmly take control.
Clayton Slack and Kamden Oliver each hit a home run and had three RBI, while Benny Fergot also drove in three runs.
Andy Quackenbush, who allowed six hits and struck out seven in 4⅔ innings, earned the win.
SOFTBALL
Nonconference
Menomonie 12, Central 0 (5)
Central 8, Menomonie 4
SHELBY — The RiverHawks (6-3) were no-hit in Game 1, but led 7-0 after the top of the fifth in Game 2.
Nicole Paulson was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI in Central’s win, while Avery Rox and Cadie Gray each had three hits and drove in a run. Macy Cagle also had an RBI for the RiverHawks.
Emily Larson earned the win in the second game. She allowed four runs — one earned — on five hits in seven innings.
Onalaska Luther 13, Caledonia/Spring Grove 3
ONALASKA — The Warriors (4-9) led 3-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth, but the Knights (4-5) plated nine in the frame to break the game open.
Mackenzie Van Loon hit a home run and had three RBI for Luther, while Ali Werner and Aubrey Palubicki also drove in three runs.
Palubicki also earned the win; she struck out two and allowed hits in four innings.
Dana Augedahl was 3 for 4 to lead Caledonia/Spring Grove at the plate.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonconference
Onalaska 2, New Richmond 2
ONALASKA — Ava Breidenbach scored a goal and assisted Kiya Bronston on another.
Summer Nicolai made five saves for the Hilltoppers, who moved to 4-1-1.
Holmen 1, New Richmond 1
HOLMEN — Nora Lee scored the Vikings’ lone goal on an assist by Megan Mumaw-Flury.
Hannah Rieck made eight saves for Holmen (1-2-1).
This story will be updated.