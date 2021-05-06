High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas baseball continues hot start with win over Caledonia

The Aquinas High School baseball team pulled away from Caledonia with a four-run fifth inning on its way to an 8-2 nonconference win at Holy Cross Field on Thursday.
The Blugolds (6-0) kept a powerful offense rolling against Tate Meiners by scoring eight earned runs on eight hits and six walks over 4⅔ innings with a patient approach that led to good pitches to hit.
Right fielder Michael Leum was 3 for 3 with five RBI, and first baseman Jared Everson 3 for 3 with a double and three runs scored for Aquinas. Chris Wilson and Nolan Hargrove held the Warriors (7-2), who had won seven straight games, to single runs in the sixth and seventh.
Third baseman Riley Klar doubled and drove in two runs for the Blugolds, who are averaging 13.2 runs per game.
MVC
Tomah 6, Sparta 5
TOMAH — The Timberwolves (3-1, 1-0) grabbed an early lead then won late in an error-filled game.
The Spartans (0-1, 0-1), who committed six errors, scored one run in the top of the first, but Tomah, which committed four errors, responded with three in the bottom of the inning and added one in the second.
Sparta tied the game at 5-5 by scoring two in the sixth, but the Timberwolves scored the winning run in the bottom of the inning.
Evan Long led Tomah at the plate with a home run and two RBI. He also started on the mound and allowed five runs — two earned — on nine hits and struck out eight in five innings.
Drew Brookman, who also drove in a run, threw two scoreless innings of relief and picked up the win.
Onalaska 11, Logan 5
The Hilltoppers (2-4, 2-0) scored five runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to propel themselves to victory.
August Brandt was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI for Onalaska, which had 12 hits. Teammates Michael Savarin and Bryce Hoeft added 3-for-4 and 2-for-2 performances for the Hilltoppers. Evan Winkler pitched four innings for the win.
Daybe Hoff was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI, and Curtis Leaver went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI for the Rangers (0-1, 0-1).
Coulee
West Salem 15, Onalaska Luther 2
West Salem 7, Onalaska Luther 6
ONALASKA — Brett McConkey allowed only two hits and struck out five in Game 1, while McConkey, CJ McConkey, Chris Calico, Zach Hutchinson, Luke Noel and Carson Koepnick all drove in runs for the Panthers.
Dillon Yang and Logan Bahr drove in a run apiece for the Knights, while Tim Seiler was charged with the loss. He gave up nine runs on seven hits in three innings.
West Salem was balanced at the plate in Game 2, with Koepnick and Gavin Holst driving in two apiece and Calico driving in one.
Luther rallied to tie the game at 6 in the seventh inning, but the Panthers won in the bottom of the inning.
Koepnick picked up the win, despite allowing three runs on three hits in one inning.
Yang drove in two for the Knights in that seventh-inning rally, but he allowed one run on two hits in one-third inning and was charged with the loss.
Arcadia 7, Westby 6
Arcadia 8, Westby 7
WESTBY — The Norsemen scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning in the first game, but the Raiders scored three times in the first and three more in the third. Westby cut a two-run deficit to the final margin in the seventh inning but stranded the tying run at second base.
Alex Madden was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBI and Carson Pehler 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Arcadia. Gavin Bergdahl and Cale Griffin had two hits apiece for Westby, which received a double and three RBI from Garrett Vatland.
The Raiders also stranded the tying run at second base during the seventh inning of the second game.
Pehler was 3 for 4 with two doubles, and Ryan Sukup drove in two runs for Arcadia in the second game. Vatland, who drove in a seventh-inning run, and Garrison Korn were both 2 for 4 for the Norsemen. Bo Milutinovich also drove in a run for Westby in the seventh.
Viroqua 10, G-E-T 0 (5)
Viroqua 8, G-E-T 2
VIROQUA — Senior Evan Hubatch was 3 for 3 in the first game and 2 for 3 in the second for the Blackhawks (5-1, 4-0), who ran their winning streak to four games by sweeping the Red Hawks.
Clayton Slack was 3 for 4 in the first game and the winning pitcher of the second. Kamden Oliver was 2 for 3 for Viroqua in the second game.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 5, Whitehall 3 (9)
WHITEHALL — Tucker Sbraggia was 2 for 3 with two RBI, and Zach Kastenschmidt, who drew two walks and was hit by a pitch, scored three runs.
Bryson Gasch struck out 10 and picked up the win as the Mustangs improved to 5-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
Blair-Taylor 12, Eleva-Strum 8
BLAIR — Cain Fremstad was 3 for 5 with three RBI, while Bryan Rogstad and Matt Waldera were both 3 for 4 with two RBI.
Rogstad also scored three runs and had two doubles.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 15, Kickapoo/La Farge 3 (5)
LA FARGE, Wis. — Aiden Brosinski, Josh Boardman and Vin Buchner had two hits apiece, and Gabe Walz drove in three runs for the PIrates (5-0, 5-0), who put the game away with four runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
De Soto hit four doubles and scored at least twice in every inning to make a strong pitching start by Brock Taylor stand up. Taylor allowed two earned runs on five hits and struck out three without walking a batter over four innings.
Bryce Grell also drove in two runs and pitched the last inning for the Pirates.
SOFTBALL
MVC
Central 12, Logan 7
The RiverHawks built an early lead with four runs in the top of the first and two more in the third as they improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
The Rangers (1-3, 1-3) struck back with three runs in the bottom of the third, but Central answered with three in the fourth to extend its lead to 9-3.
Junior Macy Cagle and freshman Emily Larson led the RiverHawks at the plate, each with two hits and three RBI. Sophomore Santanna Carranza drove in two runs, while senior Whitney Mislivecek drove in one.
Larson allowed five runs — three earned — on six hits in five innings to pick up the win, and Cagle gave up two runs in two innings of relief.
Adrianna Lien led Logan with two hits and three RBI, while Chariell Butler and Jazzy Davis each hit a home run.
Onalaska 16, Sparta 1 (4)
SPARTA — Center fielder Cokie Binegar was 3 for 3 with a double, a walk, two stolen bases and four runs scored for the Hilltoppers (4-2, 3-1), who finished the game by scoring six runs in the third and five in the fourth.
Second baseman Bella Zimmer was 2 for 3 with five RBI, and shortstop Emerald Olson went 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Right fielder Lydia Schultz also drove in three runs for Onalaska, which received one-hit pitching and four strikeouts from Ava Smith.
Holmen 7, Tomah 3
TOMAH — Senior Jayda Staige hit a home run in the third inning and went 2 for 3 with three RBI for the Vikings (4-2, 3-0), who remained unbeaten and held sole possession of first place in the conference.
Shortstop Sydney Jahr was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, and junior third baseman Emily Szak was 2 for 4 with two RBI for Holmen.
Staige also pitched six innings and allowed two earned runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out seven.
Coulee
Arcadia 6, West Salem 5
ARCADIA — A three-run bottom of the fifth inning helped the Raiders hold off the Panthers’ three-run rally in the top of the seventh.
West Salem scored all three of those runs after two outs were recorded, and they came on three singles and a couple of walks. Junior Maggie Marshall and senior Kendall Gerke each picked up their second hit of the game in the seventh, and Erica Spinler delivered the big hit with a two-run single.
Senior center fielder Chloe Halverson was 3 for 4, scored twice and stole five bases for Arcadia (3-2, 3-0). Casidi Pehler added two hits and three stolen bases for the Raiders, who swiped 12.
Catherine Pehler drove in two runs for Arcadia, which snapped a two-game losing streak.
Black River Falls 7, Viroqua 2
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (0-5, 0-3) tied the game at 2 in the bottom of the third, but the Tigers (3-1, 3-0) scored one run in each of the next three innings to reclaim the lead.
Mady Schultz, who struck out nine and also hit a home run, picked up the win.
Whitney Skrede drove in two runs to lead Viroqua.
Westby 2, Onalaska Luther 0
ONALASKA — Jayda Berg was 2 for 3 at the plate and also threw a no-hitter for the Norsemen (4-0, 3-0).
Berg totaled 13 strikeouts and was two walks away from a perfect game.
Westby scored one run in the first and one in the fourth, while the Knights (1-3, 0-3) made two errors.
Aubrey Palubicki, who allowed two runs — one earned — on six hits and struck out seven in seven innings, was charged with the loss.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 4, Royall 0
ELROY, Wis. — Aliyah Langrehr struck out 12 and allowed only two hits as the Cardinals improved to 4-0 overall and in the conference.
Freshman Emma Fortier drove in the game’s first run in the top of the fifth after senior Haley Jones doubled to lead off the inning.
Bangor added three runs in the seventh; Taylor Jacobson drove in one and Nora Tucker drove in two.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 24, Eleva-Strum 2 (5)
BLAIR — The Wildcats (7-0, 6-0) broke the game open with 15 runs in the bottom of the second.
Abby Thompson was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI, while Lexi Lofgren also drove in three runs. Sydney Smith was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI, while McKenna Boe drove in two.
Lindsay Steien had two hits and also earned the win. She allowed two runs on four hits and struck out 12 in five innings pitched.
Three Rivers
Winona Cotter 19, Caledonia/Spring Grove 2 (4)
Winona Cotter 5, Caledonia/Spring Grove 4
WINONA — The Warriors had just five hits in Game 1, and Ashly Ideker and Tayler Kohlmeier drove in their only runs.
Caledonia/Spring Grove grabbed an early lead in Game 2 with two runs in the bottom of the first, but the Ramblers scored two in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Dana Augedahl had two RBI for the Warriors in the second game.
Nonconference
G-E-T 12, Aquinas 9
Lindsey Lettner was 3 for 4, and Genna O’Neill 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles for the victorious Red Hawks (1-2). O’Neill was also the winning pitcher for G-E-T after striking out nine and walking five.
Bri Bahr was 2 for 3 with a double and triple, and Gracie Cronk 2 for 4 with a triple. Iris Neve also doubled and went 2 for 3 for Aquinas (0-4).
GIRLS SOCCER
MVC
Central 11, Logan 0
ONALASKA — Abby Heiderscheit scored five goals for the RiverHawks (1-1, 1-1), who also got three goals from Lily Wehrs and two assists and a goal from Kate Heiderscheit.
Abby Heiderscheit and Wehrs combined for five goals in the first half as Central built a 7-0 lead.
The Rangers fell to 0-2 overall and in the conference.
Onalaska 12, Sparta 2
ONALASKA — Senior Olivia Gamoke scored six goals and assisted on another as the Hilltoppers improved to 2-0 overall and in the conference.
Kiya Bronston added two goals and two assists, Amaya Thesing had two assists and a goal, and Makena Mathy had a goal and an assist.
Malory Russ scored both goals for the Spartans (0-2, 0-2).
Emma Kujawa made three saves for Onalaska, and Valeria Pahumba Lemus 20 for Sparta.
Holmen 4, Tomah 3
HOLMEN — The Vikings earned their first win of the season behind two goals and an assist from Kayla Allen.
Holmen (1-1, 1-1) also got goals from Nora Lee and Megan Mumaw-Flury, while Hannah Reick made 12 saves.
The Timberwolves, who received goals from Mariah Pierce, Ryley Winrich and Zoey Dvorak, fell to 1-1 overall and in the conference. Shani Tiber and Emma Brandvig had assists for Tomah.
TRACK AND FIELD
Sparta Quadrangular
SPARTA — The Logan boys and girls won team championships by comfortable margins over second-place Mauston.
The Rangers were helped in the boys competition by sophomore Avin Smith, who won the 110 hurdles (17.15) and 300 hurdles (44.47). Junior Ryan Bye won the high jump (5-10), , junior Martell Owens the shot put (46-8) and senior Caden Korn the discus (120-0). Freshman Wyatt Peterson won the 100 (33.0) and shot put (13-7) in the wheelchair division.
Smith was also second in the triple jump (37-6) and Korn second in the shot put (40-5) while Logan won the 400 relay (47.97) and 1,600 relay (3:54.06).
Brookwood’s Dan Peterson won the 200 (24.38) and 400 (54.24).
Junior Kalli Knoble was a triple winner for the Logan girls with victories in the 100 hurdles (17.11), 300 hurdles (49.23) and high jump (5-4). Senior teammate Lauren Boge added wins in the long jump (16-0) and triple jump (31-0).
Senior Avery Trohkimoinen (200, 27.7)junior Ashley Janisch (800, 2;45.26), junior Ellie Haverland (1,600, 6:00.52) and sophomore Mai See Xiong (pole vault, 7-0) also won for the Rangers.
Central Invitational
The West Salem boys and girls won with respective team scores of 131½ and 144, while Holmen’s teams placed second (117 and 111).
The Panthers’ boys won four events, including the top three finishers in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.
Freshman Brennan Garbers won the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 51.38 seconds, while juniors Max Wolf (4:53.52) and Vincent Schwarz (4:55.27) were close behind. Senior Brady Niemeier won the 3,200 in 10:59.94, sophomore Dawson Gronemus (11:09.07) was second and senior Charlie McKinney (11:10.67) was third.
West Salem senior Nathan Gribble won the shot put (53 feet, 3¾ inches), while the Panthers’ 4x100 team of freshman Abram Lassen, freshman Carter Walter, junior Orin Schwier and senior Adam Gorski won the event (52.95 seconds), which no other team finished.
West Salem also totaled nine second-place finishers to help counterattack five first-place finishes by the Vikings.
Holmen senior Tanner Groshek won the 800 (2:05.92), junior Ty Leeser won the 110 hurdles (17.61 seconds), junior Max LeClaire won the high jump (6 feet), and senior Kaden Banks won the discus (166 feet, 11 inches).
The Vikings’ 1,600 relay team of Groshek, senior Bennett Gunderson, senior Joseph Mally and sophomore Gillie Suarez won the event in 3:43.35.
Onalaska senior Landon Peterson won the 100 (11.31) and the 300 hurdles (39.15), while Central sophomore Bennett Fried won the 400 (53.13) and the long jump (19-3¼).
Central’s boys finished third as a team (50), and Onalaska was fourth (40½).
West Salem’s girls won 10 events, including the top three finishers in the high jump and pole vault and the top two in the 300 hurdles.
Sophomore Genevieve Merkel-Sprain won the high jump (4-8), while sophomore Morgan Kammel and senior Emily Sanwick followed at 4-6.
Freshman Emily Fechner and sophomore Macy Tauscher each cleared 8 feet in the pole vault, and junior Tessa Deal cleared 7 feet.
Senior Maddie Wopat — who also won the long jump (14-2½) and the triple jump (30-1½) — won the 300 hurdles (52.86), and Kammel was second in 56.33 seconds. Kammel also won the 100 hurdles in 18.47.
The Panthers also got victories from junior Molly Roberts (400, 1:10.68), sophomore Alena Donahue (800, 2:39) and sophomore Morgan Quackenbush (3,200, 13:17.99), while their 3,200 relay team of Donahue, Quackenbush, junior Anna Bohnsack and senior Emma Clements won the event in 11:40.99.
The Vikings got victories from junior Kamryn McNally (100, 13.16) and senior Rayna Baumgarn (discus, 85-2), while their 400 relay team of McNally, senior Abigail Molstad, junior Hailey Brueggen and freshman Josie Alesch won the event in 54.71.
Central senior Psalm Woody won the 200 (28.11) and was part of two relay victories. The RiverHawks’ 800 relay team of Woody, senior Libby Mickelson, freshman Adeline Marcou-Smart and junior Ncaylee Niemann won the event in 1:55.93, and their 1,600 relay team of Woody, Mickelson, sophomore River Fife and freshman Kya Smith won the event in 4:45.89.
Central’s girls finished third as a team (72), and Onalaska was fourth (29).