High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas baseball continues hot start with win over Caledonia

The RiverHawks built an early lead with four runs in the top of the first and two more in the third as they improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

The Rangers (1-3, 1-3) struck back with three runs in the bottom of the third, but Central answered with three in the fourth to extend its lead to 9-3.

Junior Macy Cagle and freshman Emily Larson led the RiverHawks at the plate, each with two hits and three RBI. Sophomore Santanna Carranza drove in two runs, while senior Whitney Mislivecek drove in one.

Larson allowed five runs — three earned — on six hits in five innings to pick up the win, and Cagle gave up two runs in two innings of relief.

Adrianna Lien led Logan with two hits and three RBI, while Chariell Butler and Jazzy Davis each hit a home run.

Onalaska 16, Sparta 1 (4)

SPARTA — Center fielder Cokie Binegar was 3 for 3 with a double, a walk, two stolen bases and four runs scored for the Hilltoppers (4-2, 3-1), who finished the game by scoring six runs in the third and five in the fourth.