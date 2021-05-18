High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas baseball handles Logan

Behind two strong innings at the plate and solid pitching throughout, the Aquinas High School baseball team earned a 7-1 MVC win over Logan on Tuesday at Holy Cross.

The Blugolds (14-1, 4-1) scored three runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to beat the Rangers (1-7, 1-3), who have lost five games in a row.

University of Minnesota commit Jared Everson was held hitless, but he walked twice and scored twice for Aquinas, which used three pitchers to complete a three-hitter.

Aiden Lee, who started on the mound and allowed only two hits and struck out five in 5⅓ innings, earned the win, while Michael Lium and Eddie Peters pitched in relief.

Lium led the Blugolds at the plate with two RBI, while Peters, Riley Klar, Calvin Hargrove and Kole Keppel drove in a run apiece.

Coulee

West Salem 14, Arcadia 0 (6)

ARCADIA — Justin Barney threw a three-hitter while striking out four and also drove in a pair of runs to help the Panthers to improve to 8-3 overall and 7-1 in the conference.