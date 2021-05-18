High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas baseball handles Logan

Behind two strong innings at the plate and solid pitching throughout, the Aquinas High School baseball team earned a 7-1 MVC win over Logan on Tuesday at Holy Cross.
The Blugolds (14-1, 4-1) scored three runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to beat the Rangers (1-7, 1-3), who have lost five games in a row.
University of Minnesota commit Jared Everson was held hitless, but he walked twice and scored twice for Aquinas, which used three pitchers to complete a three-hitter.
Aiden Lee, who started on the mound and allowed only two hits and struck out five in 5⅓ innings, earned the win, while Michael Lium and Eddie Peters pitched in relief.
Lium led the Blugolds at the plate with two RBI, while Peters, Riley Klar, Calvin Hargrove and Kole Keppel drove in a run apiece.
Coulee
West Salem 14, Arcadia 0 (6)
ARCADIA — Justin Barney threw a three-hitter while striking out four and also drove in a pair of runs to help the Panthers to improve to 8-3 overall and 7-1 in the conference.
Luke Noel was 2 for 3 with two RBI for West Salem, which has won four straight games, while Brett McConkey was 2 for 3 with one RBI.
Isaac Olson, Zach Hutchinson and Chris Calico also drove in a run apiece.
Carson Martin had two hits for the Raiders (5-3, 5-1).
Westby 12, Onalaska Luther 5
ONALASKA — The Knights (1-8, 0-7) led 2-1 after the first and 4-2 after the fourth, but the Norsemen (7-5, 1-4) scored three in the fifth and seven in the sixth to complete the comeback victory.
Austin Nundahl and Bo Milutinovich drove in three runs apiece for Westby, which committed five errors but took advantage of seven Luther errors.
Hudson Lipski picked up the win, while Hunter Kasten was charged with the loss.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 16, Kickapoo/La Farge 1 (5)
STODDARD — Bryce Grelle was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI for the Pirates (7-1, 6-1), who led 5-0 after the second before breaking the game open with eight runs in the bottom of the third.
Alex Scoville, Andrew Thompson, Brian Ziegler and Brock Taylor each drove in two runs, while Taylor picked up the win.
Taylor allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven in four innings, and Ziegler struck out three in his scoreless inning of relief.
SOFTBALL
MVC
Holmen 19, Sparta 1 (3)
HOLMEN — The Vikings (10-3, 5-1) scored 13 runs in the second to take the three-inning victory over the Spartans (1-8, 1-5).
Ellie Kline, Sydney Jahr and Maria Jacobson all doubled for the Vikings with Kline leading the way with a five-RBI day. Jahr drove in a pair of runs, while Jacobson finished one behind Klein with four RBI.
Aquinas 9, Logan 8
After trailing 6-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth, the Blugolds (3-9, 3-4) scored five in the fourth and four in the sixth to help them snap a three-game losing skid.
Shea Bahr, who was 2 for 4, provided the go-ahead hit in the sixth with a three-run double, and Alexa Neumeister was 2 for 3.
Gracie Cronk struck out two and picked up the win for Aquinas.
Jazzy Davis led the Rangers (2-8, 1-5) with two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Chariell Butler also had two hits for Logan, which plated two in the seventh but was unable to extend the game.
Coulee
G-E-T 4, Arcadia 2
ARCADIA — Junior center fielder Lindsey Lettner was 3 for 4 and stole three bases for the Red Hawks (7-2, 4-2), who have won seven straight after scoring all of their runs in the first inning.
Anna Puent, Genna O’Neill and Ryann Duffenbach also reached and scored in the first for G-E-T.
O’Neill also pitched and held the Raiders (4-6, 3-3) to four hits and two fifth-inning runs.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 3, Augusta 2 (8)
BLAIR — The Wildcats (14-0, 11-0) scored two in the bottom of the eighth to remain unbeaten.
Abby Thompson drove in a run, while Lindsay Steien earned the win. Steien allowed one run on one hit in two innings of relief of Thompson, who allowed one run on four hits and struck out 13 in six innings.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 10, La Farge 0 (5)
STODDARD — Jordan Young led the Pirates (8-2, 7-1) on the mound and at the plate, tossing a three-hitter while striking out eight and driving in four runs to help her cause.
Val Osthoff, April Haakenson and Lilli Runice all had an RBI apiece for De Soto, which grabbed an early lead with three runs in the first and four in the second.
Three Rivers
Lewiston-Altura 13, Caledonia/Spring Grove 3 (6)
CALEDONIA — The Cardinals put the game away with a five-run top of the sixth.
Caledonia/Spring Grove (4-11) was held to four hits and scored twice in the fourth inning.
Nonconference
Onalaska 15, Onalaska Luther 5 (5)
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (6-9) used a seven-run third inning to erase a one-run deficit and beat the Knights (4-7).
Pitcher Ava Smith was 3 for 3 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored for Onalaska, which had 13 hits and finished the game with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Allison Balduzzi was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, two RBI and two runs scored, while Cokie Binegar drove in three runs and stole two bases.
Luther was led by catcher Megan Yonkovich, who hit a home run and drove in two. Jolene Jordahl was 2 for 3 with a double.
GIRLS SOCCER
MVC
Aquinas 5, Logan 1
The Blugolds (7-0, 5-0) scored four times in the second half to remain undefeated and beat the Rangers at Swanson Field.
Aquinas held a 1-0 lead after one half before scoring the first goal of the second half. Logan countered to cut its deficit back to one goal, but the Blugolds scored three more times.
Central 4, Tomah 4
ONALASKA — Abby Heiderscheit and Kate Heiderscheit each had two goals for the RiverHawks (3-3-1, 2-2-1), while Abby Heiderscheit added two assists.
Ryley Winrich led the Timberwolves (3-3-1, 1-3-1) with two goals, while Emma Brandvig and Emma Miller also found the back of the net.
Central’s Ella Lysne made 14 saves and Tomah’s Emmalyn Koboski three as the teams tried to find an advantage after the game was tied at 2-2 at the half.
Onalaska 2, West Salem 0
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (5-1-1, 5-0) scored once in each half via own goals from the Panthers (4-3, 3-2).
Summer Nocolia made three saves for Onalaska, while Jaden Hammes made eight for West Salem.
Holmen 8, Sparta 3
SPARTA — Sophomores Kayla Allen and Nora Lee scored twice for the Vikings (2-2-1, 2-2), who snapped a two-game winless streak.
Seniors Megan Mumaw-Flury and Andrea Wink, sophomore Isabel Ploessl and freshman Olivia Schneider each added a goal, while Mumaw-Flury had an assist and sophomore Hannah Rieck made five saves.
Malory Russ led the Spartans (3-8, 0-5) with a pair of goals.
BOYS GOLF
Nonconference
Aquinas 190, Onalaska Luther 196
ONALASKA — Behind medalist Sam Dobbins, the Blugolds won the dual meet at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek.
Dobbins shot a 9-over-par 45 with pars on Nos. 1 and 8 — both par 4s — while Ben Swift and Gavin Reinhart followed at 11-over. JB Wieser shot a 51 to round out Aquinas’ scoring.
Mitch Christie led the Knights by shooting a 46, while Micah Gray shot a 47 and Elise Tomashek a 51.