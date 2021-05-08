High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas baseball team beats Holmen

The Aquinas High School baseball team remained unbeaten with a 7-4 win at Holmen on Friday in its MVC opener.
The Blugolds (7-0, 1-0) struck early with four runs in the top of the first inning. The Vikings (0-3, 0-2) got within 4-3 in the bottom of the third, but Aquinas responded with three runs in the fourth.
Aquinas’ Jared Everson was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI, while Riley Klar was 2 for 4 and drove in two runs. Chris Wilson, Michael Lium and Eddie Peters also drove in runs for the Blugolds.
Aiden Lee, who allowed three runs — two earned — on two hits in 2⅓ innings, started on the mound for Aquinas, while Lium gave up only one run on three hits in 4⅔ innings of relief.
Mason Troyanek, Hayden Goodell, Evan Jamesson and Brett Berget drove in runs for Holmen.
Troy Knutson, who allowed seven runs — five earned — on seven hits in 3⅔ innings, was charged with the loss.
Onalaska 11, Tomah 1 (5)
Nonconference
Nekoosa 5, Black River Falls 4
Dairyland
Independence/Gilmanton 3, Blair-Taylor 2
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Kyle Steien struck out seven and drove in a run for the Wildcats. Cain Fremstad added a double and scored a run for Blair-Taylor.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 13, Richland Center 0 (5)
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Blackhawks scored four in the second before exploding for eight runs in the top of the third.
Colton Thompson, Ty Wagner and Max Amunson drove in two runs apiece, while Garrett Young earned the win. Young allowed only three hits and struck out six in five innings.
Southeast
Southland 18, Houston 1 (5)
HOUSTON, Minn. — Senior Caiden Olson was 1 for 2 with a solo home run for the Hurricanes.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 10, Winona Cotter 1
Caledonia 10, Winona Cotter 3
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (9-2, 7-1) took control early in Game 1 with five runs in the bottom of the first and another in the second. The Ramblers got on the board in the fifth, but Caledonia responded with three in the sixth.
Jake Staggemeyer and Casey Schultz drove in three runs apiece, while Devin Vonderohe picked up the win. Vonderohe allowed one run on two hits and struck out seven in six innings.
The Warriors scored the first four runs in Game 2 before pulling away with six runs in the sixth.
Staggemeyer led the team at the plate with three RBI, while Brady Augedahl drove in two. Augedahl also earned the win, allowing two runs — neither earned — on four hits in five innings.
Nonconference
Adams-Friendship 13, Logan 5
ADAMS, Wis. — The Rangers (0-2) grabbed a 3-2 lead with two runs in the top of the second and plated two more in the fifth, but they allowed five in the fifth and six in the sixth.
Nicky Gavrilos was 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI, and Pierce Nelson had a double and drove in two.
Nelson also allowed two runs and struck out five in four innings, but Logan committed four errors.
SOFTBALL
MVC
Onalaska 4, Central 1
SHELBY — The Hilltoppers grabbed an early lead with two runs in the top of the first and added two more in the fifth to secure the win.
Lydia Schultz had three hits, while Ava Smith drove in two runs for Onalaska. Smith also picked up the win, allowing one run on five hits and striking out two in seven innings.
The RiverHawks scored their lone run in the bottom of the first on a solo home run by senior Nicole Paulson.
Freshman Emily Larson, who allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings, was charged with the loss.
Scenic Bluffs
Pepin/Alma 7, Melrose-Mindoro 5
MELROSE — The Mustangs (3-3, 3-3) grabbed an early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first, but they allowed two in the second and four in the third.
Kaitlynn Severson was 2 for 4 and drove in a run, while Kennedy Zeman was charged with the loss. Zeman allowed seven runs — six earned — on 11 hits in seven innings.
Nonconference
Onalaska Luther 10, Sparta 0 (5)
ONALASKA — Aubrey Palubicki pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk for the Knights (2-3).
Jolene Jordahl was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI, and Sydney Rowan was 2 for 3 with two RBI, and Luther pulled away with a seven-run second inning. Audrey Zittel also drove in two runs for the Knights.
BOYS GOLF
Coulee meet
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Black River Falls won the conference meet it hosted at Skyline Golf Course by shooting a 161, comfortably in front of second-place Arcadia (178).
The Tigers had the top three finishers; Caden Skelding shot a 2-over-par 38, while Mike Antonelli and Evan Anderson both shot a 39. Wyatt Madvig (tied for seventh, 45) also finished in the top 10 for Black River Falls.
The Raiders were led by Cole Sobotta, who shot a 40 to finish fourth.
West Salem’s Max Goetz rounded out the top five by shooting a 41.
G-E-T (182) finished third, Onalaska Luther (205) was fourth, West Salem (211) was fifth, and Westby/Viroqua (219) was sixth.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonconference
Aquinas 4, Eau Claire Regis 1
ONALASKA — The Blugolds struck first via a goal from senior Amelia Topolski before the Ramblers tied the game at 1-1 at the half.
But Aquinas scored three times after the break — first from freshman Danica Silcox, then junior Finley Harkness and senior Fiona O’Flaherty.
Lydia Walz made eight saves for the Blugolds.
FOOTBALL
Brookwood 21, New Lisbon 20
ONTARIO, Wis. — Jaydon Kolterman rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons, who closed out their season with a 3-4 record.
Frank Wildes added 93 yards and a touchdown, and Austin Frye gained 63 rushing yards and scored a touchdown for the Falcons.
Cashton 20, Necedah 7
CASHTON — Senior Tyson Menzynski scored a late touchdown for the Eagles (6-1, 6-1), who closed out an outright second-place finish in the conference standings.
Cashton tied for second place in 2019.
BOYS TENNIS
Nonconference
Logan 4, Black River Falls 2
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Danil Roberts, Wyatt Restel and Alex Konczakowski won at Nos. 2, 3 and 4 singles for the Rangers, while their pairing of Charlie Schleifer and Brayden Depaolo won in straight sets at No. 2 doubles.
Michael Roou won in straight sets at No. 1 singles for the Tigers, while Kyle Gilbertson and Kobe Nichols won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles.
Sparta 6, West Salem 1
WEST SALEM — The Spartans won every match except for No. 1 singles.
Lucas Johnson, Adam Thompson and Karson Knoll won at Nos. 2, 3 and 4 singles, respectively, while pairings of Alex Kress/Alexander Andos and Colin Kintzinger/Brodie Ehlinger won at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles, respectively. Theran Wolf and Marcus Cox won No. 3 doubles via forfeit.
Jack Hehli was responsible for the Panthers’ lone win, beating Tobin Mohr in straight sets at No. 1 singles.
Viroqua 5, Reedsburg 2
REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Blackhawks won three of four matches in singles and two of three in doubles to claim the dual victory.
Dustin Kenyon won at No. 1 singles, and Dalton Burns (No. 2) and Ben Kane (No. 3) followed suit. Ethan Tubbin and Henry Roels added a win at No. 2 doubles and Garry Mishler and Blaine Conway at No. 3 doubles for Viroqua.
TRACK AND FIELD
Prairie du Chien Relays
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Onalaska’s boys placed second to Richland Center, and its girls were third behind Lancaster and runner-up Platteville.
Senior Landon Peterson won the 110 hurdles (14.6 seconds) and long jump (21-10¾) and senior Jacob Oyen the 1,600 (5 minutes, 0.49 seconds) and 3,200 (10:36.82) for the Hilltoppers. Hudson Weber (300 hurdles, 44.08; high jump, 6-2) and its 1,600 relay team of Parker Lorentz, Oyen, Nick Odom and Peterson (3:36.97) also won for Onalaska.
Onalaska received winning performances from Jillian Lonning in the 800 (2:26.77) and Alli Thomas in the 300 hurdles (50.52), and Viroqua senior Katrina Koppa won the triple jump (32-7).