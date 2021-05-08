High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas baseball team beats Holmen

Caledonia 10, Winona Cotter 3

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (9-2, 7-1) took control early in Game 1 with five runs in the bottom of the first and another in the second. The Ramblers got on the board in the fifth, but Caledonia responded with three in the sixth.

Jake Staggemeyer and Casey Schultz drove in three runs apiece, while Devin Vonderohe picked up the win. Vonderohe allowed one run on two hits and struck out seven in six innings.

The Warriors scored the first four runs in Game 2 before pulling away with six runs in the sixth.

Staggemeyer led the team at the plate with three RBI, while Brady Augedahl drove in two. Augedahl also earned the win, allowing two runs — neither earned — on four hits in five innings.

Nonconference

Adams-Friendship 13, Logan 5

ADAMS, Wis. — The Rangers (0-2) grabbed a 3-2 lead with two runs in the top of the second and plated two more in the fifth, but they allowed five in the fifth and six in the sixth.