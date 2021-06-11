High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas baseball team takes down West Salem

The Aquinas High School baseball team scored six runs in the first three innings to establish control of West Salem before recording a 9-4 victory at Holy Cross Seminary Field on Friday.
The Blugolds, ranked third in Division 3 by state coaches, concluded their regular season with a 23-3 record and have a No. 1 regional seed for the upcoming WIAA Division 3 tournament. The Blugolds host fourth-seeded Melrose-Mindoro in a regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Center fielder Jack Christenson was 2 for 3 with a home run, double and three RBI for Aquinas, which scored the first six runs before giving up three in the top of the fourth inning.
Kyle Keppel was 2 for 2 with an RBI and run scored for the Blugolds, who were outhit 8-7 and overcame three errors. Jared Everson and Andrew Sutton each scored twice for the Blugolds, and Everson stole two bases..
Justin Barney, who played second base and pitched for the Panthers (12-5), was 3 for 4 with a single, a double and a triple.
West Salem is seeded first in its Division 2 regional and hosts fourth-seeded G-E-T in a regional final on Tuesday. The teams used a combined 12 pitchers, and none pitched more than 1⅔ innings.
River Falls Triangular
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Tomah pushed its winning streak to three games with a 6-2 victory over Wausau West and 7-6 victory over River Falls.
Second baseman Brandon Betthauser singled and drove in three runs for the Timberwolves (11-10), who scored four runs in the first inning of the win over West. First baseman Josh Georgeson was also 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI in that game, and Benny Pierce pitched a five-hitter.
Evan Long was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Drew Brookman doubled, Pierce tripled, and Tucker Francis homered against River Falls. Brookman and Tom Hesse combined to allow four hits.
Chippewa Falls 4, Holmen 1
Chippewa Falls 4, Holmen 0
HOLMEN — The Vikings managed just 10 hits in the two games and gave up runs early in each while being swept by the Cardinals.
Holmen (9-14) scored its run during the fifth inning of the first game, and Mason Troyanek highlighted his 3-for-3 performance by knocking in Evan Kline for the run. Evan Jameson was 2 for 3 in a game Chippewa Falls led 4-0 after the second inning.
Kline was 2 for 2 in the second game, but the Cardinals scored twice in the top of the first inning. Bennett Conley allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over five innings for the Vikings.
SOFTBALL
Nonconference
Chippewa Falls 3, Holmen 0
Chippewa Falls 8, Holmen 4
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The Vikings (17-7) were swept and scored all of their runs in the sixth inning of the 8-4 loss.
Junior catcher Ellie Kline was a combined 4 for 6 and was hit by a pitch to get on base a fifth time for Holmen, which gave up the first eight runs before halving the deficit in that game.
Jayda Staige pitched one complete game and allowed seven hits and walked three while striking out two for the Vikings.