High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas baseball team takes down West Salem

Second baseman Brandon Betthauser singled and drove in three runs for the Timberwolves (11-10), who scored four runs in the first inning of the win over West. First baseman Josh Georgeson was also 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI in that game, and Benny Pierce pitched a five-hitter.

Evan Long was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Drew Brookman doubled, Pierce tripled, and Tucker Francis homered against River Falls. Brookman and Tom Hesse combined to allow four hits.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa Falls 4, Holmen 1

Chippewa Falls 4, Holmen 0

HOLMEN — The Vikings managed just 10 hits in the two games and gave up runs early in each while being swept by the Cardinals.

Holmen (9-14) scored its run during the fifth inning of the first game, and Mason Troyanek highlighted his 3-for-3 performance by knocking in Evan Kline for the run. Evan Jameson was 2 for 3 in a game Chippewa Falls led 4-0 after the second inning.

Kline was 2 for 2 in the second game, but the Cardinals scored twice in the top of the first inning. Bennett Conley allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over five innings for the Vikings.