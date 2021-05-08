High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas baseball team wins eighth straight

The Aquinas High School baseball team balanced a big pitching performance with a couple of offensive bursts to remain unbeaten on Saturday.
The Blugolds received two-hit pitching from the trio of Jack Christenson, Nolan Hargrove and Kahler Key, who combined to strike out 12 and walk three in a 5-0 nonconference victory over Lancaster.
Christenson started and pitched five innings with one hit allowed, eight strikeouts and three walks.
Hargrove and Key each pitched one inning and struck out two.
Freshman shortstop Eddie Peters was 2 for 3 and drove in two runs for the Blugolds (8-0), who scored twice in the third inning and twice again in the sixth. Senior right fielder Jared Everson was 1 for 3 with an RBI, and catcher Calvin Hargrove doubled.
Altoona 4, Viroqua 1
Viroqua 14, Baldwin-Woodville 10
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Blackhawks used 17 hits to overcome five errors and split two games at an invitational hosted by Cochrane-Fountain City.
Kamden Oliver, who pitched and played first base, was 4 for 4 with a double and two RBI for Viroqua. Teammate Casey Kowalczyk was 3 for 3 with three RBI, and Griffin Olson and Evan Hubatch both went 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
Olson doubled twice, and Hubatch recorded two of Viroqua’s seven stolen bases.
Altoona scored all of its runs in the third inning to beat the Blackhawks. Left fielder Noah Mathison and second baseman Ayden McDowell each went 2 for 3, and Mathison doubled.
Onalaska Luther 11, Houston 5
ONALASKA — Hunter Kasten drove in three runs for the Knights (1-5), who pulled away from a close game with a five-run bottom of the sixth inning.
Luther had 13 hits and got a team-high three from Tim Seiler. Dillon Yang struck out eight over four innings for the Knights.
Sparta 13, Black River Falls 3
BLACK RIVER FALLS — An 11-run fourth and a pair of Tigers errors helped the Spartans win their first game of the season.
Chris Jacobs, Hayden Brueggeman and Colby Barry drove in two runs apiece for Sparta (1-1), while Ty Klass picked up the win. Klass allowed two runs — one earned — on four hits and struck out four in four innings.
Cameron Gust had two RBI for Black River Falls, who fell to 0-4.
Westby 13, Marshfield Columbus 7
Westby 14, Bangor 7
Bangor 5, Fennimore 2
WESTBY— The Norsemen (4-3) used big days by Bo Milutinovich and Cade Griffin to win two games at their own invitational.
Milutinovich was 2 for 4 with two RBI in the win over Marshfield Columbus and 2 for 5 with three RBI in the win over Bangor. Griffin was a combined 4 for 5 with a double and five RBI.
Trevor Lemke was 4 for 5 and drove in two runs against Marshfield Columbus, and teammate Gavin Bergdahl also drove in two. Austin Nundahl was 2 for 2 with two RBI and Jack Nelson 2 for 3 against the Cardinals.
Bangor split its first two games of the season and scored at least once in each of the first four innings to beat Fennimore. Evan Wolfe was 3 for 3, and Ashton Michek and Sam Wittmershaus combined on a three-hitter.
Michek struck out 10 batters.
Wolfe was 3 for 5 with a triple, Michek 2 for 3 with a double and Mathieu Oesterle and Sam Cropp 2 for 3 against Westby.
D.C. Everest 11, Holmen 0
Superior 10, Holmen 4
SCHOFIELD, Wis. — The Vikings were one-hit in one game and gave up nine runs in the second and third innings of the other at the D.C. Everest Invitational.
Xavier Palmer was 3 for 4 with a double and RBI in the second game for Holmen (0-5), which scored three times in the top of the fourth to get within 9-4.
Holmen’s Tucker Gegenfurtner was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI against Superior.
SOFTBALL
Nonconference
Waterford 10, Logan 0 (5)
Portage 11, Logan 1 (5)
PORTAGE, Wis. — The Rangers (1-5), who have now lost four in a row, had only two hits — both from Jazzy Davis — and committed four errors in Game 1.
Chariell Butler was 2 for 3 in Game 2 for Logan, which scored its lone run in the fifth inning.
Waupun 10, West Salem 1
Waupun 7, West Salem 0
WAUPUN, Wis. — Kendall Gerke and Alayna Tauscher were both 2 for 3 in the opener, but the Panthers (1-5) were done in by three home runs.
Gracie Miller doubled in the second game.
Viroqua 9, Royall 5
Viroqua 13, Kickapoo 2
VIROQUA — Saige Zitzner had 16 strikeouts against Royall, while the Blackhawks (2-5) took advantage of five errors in at invitational at Viroqua.
Whitney Skrede was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Jayden Tosca and Kaylee Congdon each drove in a run.
Skrede and Zitzner also led Viroqua against Kickapoo; Skrede was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI, while Zitzner was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI.
Alicia Stuber also drove in three runs, while Zoey Clark struck out five and earned the win.
Superior 13, Onalaska 5
Middleton 10, Onalaska 2
Westosha Central 16, Onalaska 2
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The Hilltoppers (5-5) allowed 39 runs on 39 hits and made 12 errors during three losses at the Chippewa Falls Invitational.
Junior third baseman Allison Balduzzi led the offense with a combined 4-for-9 performance. She was 3 for 4 with an RBI in the loss to Superior and knocked in one run against Westosha Central.
Right fielder Lydia Schultz was also 3 for 4 with a double and RBI against the Spartans but went hitless the next two games. Center fielder Cokie Binegar was 2 for 3 with an RBI against Superior, drove in two runs against Middleton and drew two walks against Westosha Central.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonconference
Central 7, Altoona 4
Menomonie 8, Central 1
MENOMONIE, Wis. — Kate Heiderscheit had three goals and three assists for the RiverHawks (2-2). Abby Heiderscheit added two goals, and Lily Wehrs and Ellie Kirchner scored once each for Central.
Ella Lysne stopped four shots in the game.
Abby Heiderscheit scored Central’s goal against Menomonie (3-0-1). Lysne made 12 saves in that game.
Tomah 4, Reedsburg 1
TOMAH — Deirdre Martin scored twice and Mariah Pierce and Zoey Dvorak once apiece for the Timberwolves.
Martin also set up Dvorak’s goal on a cross and used an assist from Emma Brandvig on her first goal. The second was unassisted and produced the final margin.
BOYS GOLF
Erin Hills MACC Fund Invitational
HARTFORD, Wis. — Tomah placed 13th with a team score of 329. Mequon Homestead won with a 298.
BOYS TENNIS
Nonconference
Decorah (Iowa) 8, Viroqua 1
DECORAH, Iowa — The Blackhawks’ lone win came from their pairing of Blaine Conaway and Garry Mishler at No. 3 doubles.