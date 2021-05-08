High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas baseball team wins eighth straight

The Aquinas High School baseball team balanced a big pitching performance with a couple of offensive bursts to remain unbeaten on Saturday.

The Blugolds received two-hit pitching from the trio of Jack Christenson, Nolan Hargrove and Kahler Key, who combined to strike out 12 and walk three in a 5-0 nonconference victory over Lancaster.

Christenson started and pitched five innings with one hit allowed, eight strikeouts and three walks.

Hargrove and Key each pitched one inning and struck out two.

Freshman shortstop Eddie Peters was 2 for 3 and drove in two runs for the Blugolds (8-0), who scored twice in the third inning and twice again in the sixth. Senior right fielder Jared Everson was 1 for 3 with an RBI, and catcher Calvin Hargrove doubled.

Altoona 4, Viroqua 1

Viroqua 14, Baldwin-Woodville 10

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Blackhawks used 17 hits to overcome five errors and split two games at an invitational hosted by Cochrane-Fountain City.