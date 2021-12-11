High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys basketball stays unbeaten with win at Holmen

HOLMEN — The Aquinas High School boys basketball team stayed unbeaten with a 55-48 victory at Holmen in its MVC opener on Saturday night.

The Blugolds, who improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference, had three players in double figures.

Will Skemp led the way with 20 points, while Quinn Miskowski added 12 and Chris Wilson had 10. Skemp had 13 of his points in the first half as Aquinas built a 31-24 lead.

Carter Paulson led the Vikings (2-4, 1-1) with 12 points, eight of which came from the free-throw line, while Reid Tengblad added 11 points.

Nonconference

Benilde St. Margaret’s 52, Central 38

MINNEAPOLIS — The RiverHawks shot just 26% from the floor and 20% from 3-point range as they suffered their first loss of the season.

Central (3-1) also turned the ball over 16 times and was outscored 36-25 in the second half.

Porter Pretasky posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, but the senior forward was the only RiverHawk in double figures.

Reedsburg 54, Logan 53

REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Rangers led 31-27 at the half, but they dropped their fifth straight game and fell to 1-6.

Justis Arellano led Logan with 23 points, while Scotty Grossbach and Nick Joley added six apiece.

Caledonia 79, Stewartville 61

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — Eli King scored a game-high 32 points, including 22 in the second half as the Warriors (2-0) built on their 33-29 halftime lead.

Jackson Koepke made three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, 13 of which came after the break.

Blair-Taylor 76, De Soto 50

BLAIR — The Wildcats improved to 4-0 behind 16 points from Cain Fremstad and 14 from Jaren Swanson.

De Soto, which lost its first game of the season and fell to 2-1, was led by Tanner Pedretti (18 points) and Jimmy Dammon (16 points).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

DeForest 80, Onalaska 50

DEFOREST, Wis. — Anna Skemp made two 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, but the Hilltoppers dropped their third straight game and fell to 3-5.

Sidney Fillbach added 12 points and Emma Breidenbach had nine, but Onalaska couldn’t keep up with Jaelyn Derlein and the hot shooting of the Norskies (4-2).

Derlein finished with 33 points, and DeForest made 15 3-pointers, including eight from Derlein.

Blair-Taylor 98, De Soto 49

BLAIR — Lindsay Steien poured in 39 points while Abby Thompson nearly registered a triple-double as the Wildcats improved to 5-0.

Thompson totaled 15 points to go with 14 assists and nine steals, while Sydney Fremstad chipped in 14 points and Chloe Wagner added eight points and nine rebounds for Blair-Taylor, which made 15 of its 30 3-point attempts.

The Pirates fell to 0-5.

Prairie du Chien 64, Fennimore 45

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks won their fourth in a row and improved to 5-1.

Rochester Lourdes 65, Caledonia 33

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Alexis Schroeder made three 3-pointers and had 11 points, but the Warriors fell to 2-2.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Somerset 7, West Salem 3

WEST SALEM — Goals from Garrett Mueller and Noah LaFleur gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead midway through the second period, but the Spartans scored the game’s final five goals to earn the win.

LaFleur also assisted on a goal by Zach Long, but West Salem dropped to 2-3.

GYMNASTICS

Nonconference

West Salem co-op Invitational

WEST SALEM — Holmen posted a score of 137.05 to edge the West Salem co-op and win the invite.

The Vikings posted team scores of 35.75 on the vault, 35.7 on the floor exercise, 33.2 on the uneven bars and 32.4 on the balance beam for their final total, which was just ahead of West Salem’s 136.825.

Holmen had three of the top five finishers on the vault, with Kamryn McNally winning the event with a score of 9.6. Maddy Melby (9.0) was third, and Emma Lubinsky (8.75) followed in fourth.

McNally took second on the uneven bars (8.775), while Ava Clark (8.45) was third for the Vikings. Clark also tied with G/M/C’s Abigail Miller for first on the floor (9.2).

Taliya Michlig led the West Salem co-op by winning the bars (9.05), finishing second on the vault (9.1) and taking fourth on the floor (9.1).

The G/M/C co-op finished third with a score of 130.05, while Caledonia (121.45) was fifth and Tomah (104.1) was sixth.

WRESTLING

Nonconference

Devil’s Duals

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Aquinas went 4-1 and finished second out of 32 teams.

The Blugolds, who are ranked eighth in Division 3 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, earned dual wins over Campbellsport (49-24), Stoughton (39-33), Kimberly (48-23) and Mineral Point (51-16) before falling to Iowa Grant/Highland 42-39 in the championship dual.

Stoughton is ranked eighth in Division 1, while Mineral Point and Iowa Grant/Highland are ranked fourth and fifth in Division 3, respectively.

Jake Fitzpatrick (106 pounds), Robert Tate Flege (145), Joe Penchi (160), Calvin Hargrove (170), David Malin (182) and Riley Klar (195) all went 5-0 at the invite for Aquinas.

Prairie du Chien went 3-2 on the day and finished seventh.

The Blackhawks beat Amherst 72-12 and Portage 49-27 before losing to Iowa-Grant/Highland 34-33 and fifth-place Milton 39-27. Prairie du Chien rebounded by beating Cadott 41-34 in the seventh-place dual.

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro finished 11th.

Central/Logan Invitational

West Salem/Bangor had individual victories in four weight classes to take the team title with 399 points.

Brett Plomedahl (113 pounds), Evan Wolfe (145), Andy Johnson (170) and Reid Rasmussen (285) all won their weight classes for West Salem/Bangor, while Chris Najera (195) took second and Landon Buehler (106), Trevor Arentz (152) and Luke Noel (182) finished third.

Caledonia/Houston, which finished third as a team with 342 points, was led by individual titles from Brandon Ross (126), Owen Denstad (132) and Isaac Blocker (138).

Cole Fitzpatrick (120) and Dylan Ellefson (152) won their respective weight classes for Central/Logan, which finished fourth as a team with 266 points.

Brookwood (142.5) finished eighth, Arcadia (110.5) was ninth, La Crescent-Hokah (110) was 10th and Onalaska/Luther (59.5) was 11th.

Tomah Invitational

Tomah had three grapplers win their weight classes and five others take second to win the team title with 252 points.

Benny Bernis won an individual title at 138 pounds, while Brady Lehnherr and Ethan Burch did the same at 182 and 220, respectively. Jacob Van Hoof (113), Caleb Pollack (126), Gavin Finch (132) and Logan Boulton (152) all earned second-place finishes for the Timberwolves.

Brock Hoskins (113), Garrett Vatland (152) and Dylan Nottestad (285) all won their weight classes for Westby, which finished third as a team with 160 points.

Aiden Brosinski (160/170) and Nathan Woodhouse (195) won individual titles for De Soto, which finished seventh with 100 points.

Cashton was eighth with 96 points.

Waunakee Invitational

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Holmen’s boys and girls won team titles with 471 and 403.5 points, respectively.

Turner Campbell (120), Andrew Weiss (132), Matt McBride (152), Branson Beers (160) and Benson Swatek (170) won individual titles for the Vikings’ boys, while Nora Lee (100/107) and Evelyn Vetsch (165) won individual titles for the girls.

