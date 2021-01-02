 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys basketball team handles G-E-T
High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys basketball team handles G-E-T

The Aquinas High School boys basketball team won its second straight game with a 70-43 nonconference victory over G-E-T on Saturday evening.

The Blugolds (3-1) had three players in double figures, led by sophomore forward Jackson Flottmeyer’s 16 points. Junior guard Quinn Miskowski added 14 points and senior guard Joseph Savoldelli pitched in 12, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Miskowski scored 10 of his points in the first half as Aquinas built a 36-10 lead.

The Red Hawks, who fell to 0-3, were led by senior guard Sawyer Schmidt’s 16 points.

SWC

Lancaster 64, Prairie du Chien 57

LANCASTER — The Blackhawks fell to 1-5.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Onalaska co-op 5, Somerset 2

SOMERSET — The Hilltoppers won their second straight game to start their season.

