High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys, Brookwood girls third at Chileda Classic

WEST SALEM — The Aquinas High School boys cross country team finished third thanks to a pair of top-10 finishers at the Chileda Classic at Maple Grove Venues on Monday.

Sophomore Jonathan Skemp was third overall in 16 minutes, 35.3 seconds for the Blugolds, who had 86 points and were behind Chippewa Falls (52) and Boscobel (54), and senior Nick Drye was ninth (17:47.9).

Senior Ben Swift (22nd, 18:56.1), senior Max Byington (23rd, 18:56.9) and junior Tate Flege (31st, 19:34.9) rounded out Aquinas' scoring.

Arcadia finished fourth (106) behind a second-place finish from senior Jose Monroy (16:33.6). Sophomore Cole Lockington (12th, 18:04.4) was also in the top 15 for the Raiders.

Onalaska Luther was fifth (176) and edged Logan (176) via a tiebreaker. Brookwood was seventh (185), Blair-Taylor was ninth (195) and Cashton was 10th (236).

Falcons junior Dylan Powell finished fourth overall in 17:05.6, while Rangers junior Roman Westrich (14th, 18:08) was in the top 15.

The Brookwood girls had a pair of top-10 finishers and finished third (77) behind Boscobel (28) and Chippewa Falls (75).

Senior Kimberlee Downing was seventh overall in 21:18.9, while junior Margarita Silva was eighth in 21:27.5.

Sophomore Amelia Muellenberg (19th, 22:37.4), senior Lainey Teynor (21st, 22:40.1) and junior Katie Gruen (32nd, 23:52.2) rounded out Brookwood's scoring.

Logan was fourth (90) with top-10 finishes from seniors Ellie Haverland (sixth, 20:56.8) and Ashley Janisch (ninth, 21:28.4).

Aquinas finished fifth (130), Onalaska Luther was sixth (143) and Cashton was seventh (144).

Arcadia junior Tegan Michalak (third, 20:35.3) and sophomore Casidi Pehler (13th, 21:40.2) were in the top 15, as was Eagles freshman Mateya Kaduc (11th, 21:32.1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Cannon Falls 0

CANNON FALLS, Minn. — Maya Bubbers scored a pair of goals and had an assist as the Lancers (3-9-2) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Mya Herman had a goal and an assist, Kate Crosby had an assist, and Payton Phillips made six saves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0