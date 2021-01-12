High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys get back on winning track

The Aquinas High School boys basketball team got back on the winning track by beating Poynette 56-47 in a nonconference game at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
The Blugolds (6-2) led 26-21 after one half and were led by junior Quinn Miskowski’s 14 points. Junior Chris Wilson added 13 as Aquinas bounced back from a loss at Tomah on Friday.
Miskowski scored nine points in the second half for the Blugolds, who host Sparta (3-8, 0-3) on Thursday before putting on the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center on Saturday.
Aquinas, which has won five of its past six games, plays unbeaten Onalaska Luther (5-0) at 10:30 a.m. that day.
Eau Claire Memorial 55, Holmen 51
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Vikings held a 31-25 lead at the half but were outscored by 10 after the break as they fell to 2-3.
Junior guard Carter Paulson led Holmen with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting and senior forward Cole Kalander added 10.
The Vikings shot 44% from the field but made only two of their 11 attempts from beyond the arc.
Menomonie 48, Sparta 33
SPARTA — Freshman Tamarrien Henderson scored a game-high 14 points and classmate Thomas Laufenberg added nine, but the Spartans fell to 3-8.
Sparta, which trailed 21-14 at the half, has lost four of its past five games.
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 53, Viroqua 35
ONALASKA — Junior forward Gavin Proudfoot scored a game-high 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Knights (5-0, 2-0).
Sophomore guard Isaiah Schwichtwenberg added 11 points and senior forward Isaiah Loersch pitched in nine points and nine rebounds for Onalaska Luther, which led 26-14 at the half.
Clayton Slack had 10 points to lead the Blackhawks (6-4, 2-2), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Arcadia 37, Black River Falls 35
ARCADIA — Chandler Sonsalla scored 16 points, and Evan Pauley added 12 as the Raiders (4-3, 3-1) took down the Tigers (1-2, 1-2).
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 79, Wonewoc-Center 35
CASHTON — The sixth-ranked Eagles had three players in double figures as they improved to 10-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
Junior guard Bowdy Dempsey made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points, while juniors Presley Brueggen and Jack Hilden added 16 and 13 points, respectively.
Cashton, which made 10 3s, led 44-16 at the half.
Royall 46, Brookwood 31
ELROY, Wis. — Sophomore Evan Klinkner scored 13 points, and junior Evan Wang added 10 for the Falcons (1-6, 0-4).
Bangor 72, New Lisbon 42
BANGOR — The Cardinals (6-2, 3-0) pushed their conference winning streak to 60 games, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 44, Kickapoo 37
VILA, Wis. — The Pirates (4-6, 4-6) won their second straight game and were led by freshman Mason Zink’s 18 points. Junior Tanner Pedretti added 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 80, Eau Claire Immanuel 33
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Sophomore Lindsay Steien scored a game-high 24 points and classmate Abby Thompson added 17 as the Wildcats (8-1, 6-0) got back in the win column after their loss to McDonell Central Catholic last week.
Steien added eight rebounds and five assists, while Thompson tallied six steals and four assists.
Senior guard Emma Johnson added eight points and sophomore guard Kierstyn Kindschy seven for Blair-Taylor, which led 49-22 at the half.
Alma Center Lincoln 40, Melrose-Mindoro 39
ALMA CENTER, Wis. — The Mustangs (4-3, 4-3) were led by senior Teagan Frey’s 16 points in a loss to the Hornets. Frey scored 10 points in the first half.
Nonconference
Sparta 64, Baraboo 42
BARABOO, Wis. — Senior Callie Ziebell, a Bradley University commit, scored 30 points for the Spartans (3-4), who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Sparta outscored the Thunderbirds 31-15 in the second half.
Prairie du Chien 62, Shullsburg 32
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The third-ranked Blackhawks (10-0) kept their unbeaten season going, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Aquinas co-op 4, Viroqua co-op 3
VIROQUA — Evan Johnson scored the go-ahead goal on an assist from Tanner Bass at the 12:49 mark of the third period as the Avalanche (2-3) snapped a two-game losing streak.
Johnson scored two goals, while Erik Boigt and Jacob Daily had one apiece. Bass and Sam Evenson had two assists apiece for the Aquinas co-op, which led 3-2 at the end of the second period.
Kaden Hansen had two goals for the Blackhawks (0-10-1), and Garrison Korn had one.
West Salem/Bangor 6, Black River Falls co-op 3
WEST SALEM — Noah LaFleur led West Salem/Bangor (2-1) with two goals, while Nathan Gribble and Hunter Komay had two assists apiece.
West Salem/Bangor’s Joseph Daley broke a 2-2 tie on an assist from Komay at the 6:59 mark of the second period, the first of three goals in the period for West Salem/Bangor as it took a 5-2 lead into the final period.
Karsten Hunter had a pair of goals for the Tigers (0-4).
Chippewa Falls 8, Tomah/Sparta 1
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Boone Mathison scored the game’s first goal for Tomah/Sparta (8-4) before the Cardinals earned a blowout win.
GIRLS HOCKEY
D.C. Everest 3, Black River Falls co-op 2
MOSINEE, Wis. — The Tigers held leads in the first and third periods but fell to 1-2.
Lexie Hagen and Courtney Magnuson had a goal apiece for the Black River Falls co-op.