High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys get back on winning track

The Aquinas High School boys basketball team got back on the winning track by beating Poynette 56-47 in a nonconference game at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Tuesday.

The Blugolds (6-2) led 26-21 after one half and were led by junior Quinn Miskowski’s 14 points. Junior Chris Wilson added 13 as Aquinas bounced back from a loss at Tomah on Friday.

Miskowski scored nine points in the second half for the Blugolds, who host Sparta (3-8, 0-3) on Thursday before putting on the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center on Saturday.

Aquinas, which has won five of its past six games, plays unbeaten Onalaska Luther (5-0) at 10:30 a.m. that day.

Eau Claire Memorial 55, Holmen 51

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Vikings held a 31-25 lead at the half but were outscored by 10 after the break as they fell to 2-3.

Junior guard Carter Paulson led Holmen with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting and senior forward Cole Kalander added 10.

The Vikings shot 44% from the field but made only two of their 11 attempts from beyond the arc.

Menomonie 48, Sparta 33