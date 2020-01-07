High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys get back in basketball win column

Sophomore Quinn Miskowski got the Aquinas High School boys basketball team off to the start it needed to break a two-game losing streak on Tuesday.
Miskowski scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the first half to send the Blugolds on their way to a 47-40 nonconference victory over Westby at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Miskowski made three 3-pointers in the first half before hitting a fourth in the second. Gavin Wetzel added 10 points for Aquinas (3-5), which trailed 24-21 at halftime.
Westby (3-6) had three players reach double figures but only four players score. Davontae Spears led the team with 13 points, while Hudson Lipski added 12 and Devin Nelson 11.
Onalaska 75, Eau Claire Memorial 31
ONALASKA -- Tyrell Stuttley continues to make a claim as one of the top defenders in the area.
The Mankato State commit shut down another D-I recruit, holding Missouri-Kansas City prospect Caden Boser to just six points. The 6-foot-8 Boser entered the night averaging 23.8 points per game.
Sam Kick led the second-ranked Hilltoppers (8-1) with 17 points while Stuttley added 10. The Hilltoppers made just three 3’s, as they dominated points in the paint.
G-E-T 61, Logan 39
Senior Grant Beirne followed up a 36-point performance against West Salem last week with 28 points against the Rangers.
Beirne scored 12 points in the first half to lead the visiting Red Hawks (4-5), who also got double-digit points from senior Tyler Hammond (12) and junior Sawyer Schmidt (10). Beirne’s performance follows up a 36-point game in a 64-37 win over West Salem.
After starting 0-4, G-E-T has won four of its last five games.
The Rangers dropped their sixth in a row and fell to 1-7.
Holmen 51, River Falls 41
HOLMEN — The Vikings (2-7) outscored River Falls 32-17 in the second half to notch their second win of the season. Cameron Weber led the way with 17 points while Ben Olson added 13 and Cale Hemker 10.
Tomah 75, Portage 44
PORTAGE, Wis. — Dustin Derousseau and Charlie Ella scored 12 points apiece for the Timberwolves (7-1), who held a 40-25 halftime lead.
Carson Lindauer added 11 points for Tomah, which went 17-for-25 from the free-throw line and made four 3-pointers.
Mauston 63, Viroqua 47
MAUSTON, Wis. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Waukon (Iowa) 66, Prairie du Chien 65
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Caledonia 78, Byron 69
BYRON, Minn. — The Warriors scored 51 points in the first half before holding off the Bears in the second.
Senior Noah King and junior Austin Klug scored 16 points each for top-ranked Caledonia (11-0). Junior Sam Privet added 13 points and had 11 of them in the first half for the Warriors.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 80, Alma/Pepin 28
PEPIN, Wis. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Melrose-Mindoro 68, Eleva-Strum 61
STRUM, Wis. — Jay Arzt had 23 points to lead the Mustangs. Raef Radcliffe and Blake Christianson 15 for Melrose-Mindoro (5-4, 4-0), which snapped a four-game losing streak.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 47, La Farge 37
DE SOTO — Matthew Fruth and Evan Pedretti each scored 10 to help lead the Pirates (1-6, 1-3) to their first victory of the season.
Southeast
Houston 72, Lanesboro 63
HOUSTON, Minn. — Senior Caiden Danielson scored 26 points and fellow senior Mikkel Schutte added 22 to help the Hurricanes improve to 7-6 (4-2).
Senior Alex Van Gundy was also in double figures for Houston with 16 points.
Sawyer Johnson led Lanesboro with 22 points, including six 3-pointers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Central 38, Sparta 27
SPARTA — The Red Raiders (10-2, 3-1) won their fifth straight game by holding the Spartans to seven points in the second half.
Central shot just 23.5 percent from the floor (12-for-51) but made 11 of 15 free throws to make up the difference. Freshman Brittany Mislivecek had 134 points and senior Rachel Peterson 11 for the Red Raiders, who helped their case by turning the ball over only six times.
The Spartans (5-7, 1-4) were led by junior Callie Ziebell, a Bradley commit, who had nine points and eight rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Coulee
Arcadia 67, Black River Falls 26
ARCADIA — Ellie Hoesley scored a game-high 22 points to help lead the ninth-ranked Raiders (7-1, 4-0) past the Tigers (2-9, 0-4).
Hoesley was 9 of 15 from the field, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. Linzy Sendelbach added 16 points while Chloe Halverson chipped in 13.
Zyanna Deloney led Black River Falls with 10 points.
Westby 65, West Salem 57
WEST SALEM — Junior Grace Hebel scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in the first half to help give the Norsemen (8-3, 4-1) a 38-17 halftime lead.
Macy Stellner hit four 3-pointers to add 16 points while Mckenna Manske finished with 10 for Westby.
Abbie Cavadini and Ella Jordan each scored 14 to lead West Salem (6-4, 3-2).
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 58, Royall 47
ELROY, Wis. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Cashton 55, Necedah 54
NECEDAH, Wis. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Brookwood 64, New Lisbon 57
NEW LISBON, Wis. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Nonconference
Holmen 47, Menomonie 43
HOLMEN — Sophomore Ellie Kline scored 23 points to help the Vikings (6-3) get back in the win column after two straight losses.
Kline had 15 second-half points, hit a 3-pointer and went 6-for-7 from the foul line as the Mustangs (4-8) cut into Holmen’s nine-point halftime lead.
Lexie Jeffers added 10 points and Braidyn Ruetten nine for Holmen, which hosts Tomah on Friday.
Prairie du Chien 62, Waukon (Iowa) 39
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The SWC’s leading scorer Lily Krahn was one of three Blackhawks to finish in double figures, scoring a game-high 26 points to lead PdC (9-2).
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Tomah/Sparta 8, Aquinas co-op 2
SPARTA — Tomah/Sparta scored five goals in the first period and another in the second before the Avalanche got on the board.
John Christen had three goals, all in the first period, and Danny Amberg added two for Tomah/Sparta, which improved to 7-7-1. Evan Long had a game-high five assists, and Amberg had three.
The Avalanche, who put just 11 shots on goal to Tomah/Sparta’s 55, fell to 1-12-1.
Medford 7, Black River Falls 3
MEDFORD, Wis. — Led by Connor Gowey, the Raiders (6-4-1) scored four goals in the first period. Gowey had a game-high two goals.
Jake Zukowski and Jonah Zoschke had a goal and an assist apiece for the Tigers (4-6).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 4, Viroqua co-op 2
VIROQUA — Kiya Bronston had a hat trick as the Hilltoppers improved to 7-7. Anna Szymanski score the Onalaska co-op’s other goal.
Erin Simonson and Rachel Simonson scored for the Blackhawks (2-9-1).
Bronston, a sophomore, has 26 goals this season.
WRESTLING
Coulee
West Salem/Bangor 48, Westby 27
WEST SALEM — The Catbirds recorded five pins to hold off the Norsemen.
Elijah Schniepp-Duffy (120 pounds), Hayden Lyga (152), Luke Noel (160), Chris Najera (195) and Nick Ziegler (106) all won by pin for West Salem/bangor.
Dakota Bakkestuen (145), Conor Vatland (170), Dylan Nottestad (220) and Ty Harbbaugh (285) all won by pin for Westby, which had a highlight victory from Logan Turben, who beat Carlyle Lyga 2-1 at 126.
Nonconference
Black River Falls 46, Kickapoo/La Farge 15
VIOLA, Wis. — The Tigers won five of six matches wrestled with four pins and a major decision.
Jordan Zillmer (160) and Jacob Blackdeer (170) finished their matches in less than a minute.