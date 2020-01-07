High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys get back in basketball win column

Sophomore Quinn Miskowski got the Aquinas High School boys basketball team off to the start it needed to break a two-game losing streak on Tuesday.

Miskowski scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the first half to send the Blugolds on their way to a 47-40 nonconference victory over Westby at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

Miskowski made three 3-pointers in the first half before hitting a fourth in the second. Gavin Wetzel added 10 points for Aquinas (3-5), which trailed 24-21 at halftime.

Westby (3-6) had three players reach double figures but only four players score. Davontae Spears led the team with 13 points, while Hudson Lipski added 12 and Devin Nelson 11.

Onalaska 75, Eau Claire Memorial 31

ONALASKA -- Tyrell Stuttley continues to make a claim as one of the top defenders in the area.

The Mankato State commit shut down another D-I recruit, holding Missouri-Kansas City prospect Caden Boser to just six points. The 6-foot-8 Boser entered the night averaging 23.8 points per game.