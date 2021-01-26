High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys win city battle with Logan

The Aquinas High School boys basketball team unleashed a balanced attack on Logan and used it to come away with a 55-38 MVC victory at the Logan fieldhouse on Tuesday.
The Blugolds (9-4, 3-2) climbed above the .500 mark in conference play on the strength of four double-figure scorers led by senior Andrew Skemp’s 13.
Skemp made seven second-half free throws after Aquinas held the Rangers (1-4, 0-3) to 11 first-half points.
Junior Keenan Hass scored a game-high 23 points for Logan, which trailed by 12 points going into the second half.
Jackson Flottmeyer added 12 points, Quinn Miskowski 11 and Will Skemp 10 as the Blugolds won their second game in a row and held its second straight opponent to 38 points.
Nonconference
Onalaska 50, Menomonie 47
MENOMONIE, Wis. — The top-ranked Hilltoppers (11-0) received a scar but took care of business against the Mustangs.
Senior Victor Desmond scored a team-high 18 points in a game Menomonie led for most of the first half. Sam Kick scored 11 points, and senior Gavin McGrath had nine in the final five minutes to give Onalaska some breathing room before Menomonie missed a clean look at the basket as time expired.
The Mustangs led 30-29 at halftime, but Onalaska went ahead early in the second half and maintained the advantage the rest of the way.
Eau Claire Memorial 80, Tomah 75
TOMAH — The eighth-ranked Timberwolves came up short against the Old Abes (9-4), who won the sixth time in seven games.
Memorial took a 45-30 halftime lead before Tomah marched back. Carson Lindauer scored 18 of his team-high 23 points in the second half, and Dusty Derousseau had 11 of his 14 after halftime. Drew Brookman also scored 10 of his 15 in the second half for Tomah, which had a three-game winning streak come to an end.
Westby 80, Coulee Christian 29
WESTBY — First-year coach Ken Halvorson collected the first victory of his career as the Norsemen (1-10) cruised past the Eagles.
Westby had a 41-13 lead after one half, and senior Gavin Bergdahl scored 12 of his team-high 19 points to build it. Bergdahl made five of Westby’s 12 3-pointers and hit four of them in the first half.
Ten players scored for Westby, which also received 11 points apiece from junior Dillion Ellefson and freshman Rhett Stenslien.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 94, Brookwood 34
BANGOR — The Cardinals (12-2, 8-0) maintained sole possession of first place and won their 65th conference game in a row by beating the Falcons (1-10, 0-8) for the second time in four days.
Senior Zane Langrehr made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points for Bangor and reached the 1,000-point mark for his career. Hank Reader added 19 and made two 3s for the Cardinals, who finished with eight and led 54-15 after one half.
Sophomore Evan Klinkner scored 18 points to lead Brookwood.
Cashton 65, Hillsboro 22
CASHTON — The second-place Eagles (13-1, 6-1) won their second straight game since a loss to first-place Bangor, but no details were reported.
Ridge and Valley
North Crawford 53, De Soto 48
DE SOTO — The Trojans slipped past the Pirates (7-7, 6-4), who had won five straight games.
Sophomore Evan Pedretti scored 17 points to lead De Soto. Freshman teammate Mason Zink added nine.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Westby 43, Onalaska Luther 41 (OT)
WESTBY — The Norsemen (8-3, 5-1) held on and took over sole possession of first place in the conference standings on a night West Salem (6-1, 4-1) didn’t play.
Senior Macy Stellner scored 25 points for Westby in its fourth straight win. The Norsemen play at second-place West Salem on Thursday.
Brianna Zenke scored 11 and Rachel Koenig 10 for the Knights (6-7, 5-4), who are the only team to beat the Panthers this season.
Arcadia 76, Viroqua 25
ARCADIA — Sophomore Breah Golden scored 27 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Raiders (6-7, 5-4) as they ended a four-game losing streak. She made five 3-pointers.
Sophomore Autumn Passehl added 16 points, six rebounds and five steals, while senior Chloe Halverosn scored 14 points to go with seven rebounds, six assists and five steals for Arcadia.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 62, Independence 55
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The Wildcats (13-2, 10-1), ranked seventh in Division 4, won their fourth game in a row.
Sophomore Lindsay Steien made seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 32 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists. Stein is averaging 22.9 points per game this season.
Junior Chloe Wagner added 12 points and grabbed a game-high 18 rebounds for the Wildcats, who play Alma/Pepin in Pepin, Wis., on Friday.
Nonconference
Royall 74, Logan 39
ELROY, Wis. — The Rangers (0-6) were led by a 15-point performance by Jazzy Davis in a loss to the Panthers (15-3), who received 29 points from Emma Gruen.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 10, Black River Falls co-op 4
ONALASKA — Mason Manglitz had four goals and one assist for the Hilltoppers (9-2) in their second straight win. Manglitz has seven goals and three assists in his last two games.
Colin Comeau added a hat trick and one assist for Onalaska, which led 2-0 after one period and 6-2 after two. He has five goals and three assists during the Hilltoppers’ current win streak.
Jordan Degaetano contributed one goal and four assists, giving him seven assists in his past two games.
Karsetn Hunter scored three goals for the Tigers (2-7).
West Salem/Bangor 3, Aquinas co-op 1
WEST SALEM — The Panthers scored once in the first period and twice in the second to take care of the Avalanche.
Connor Brown had two goals and Zach Hutchinson two assists for West Salem/Bangor (6-3). Joseph Daley also scored for the Panthers.
Erik Voigt scored in the second period for Aquinas (2-9), and that brought the Avalanche to within 2-1 before Daley found the net. Weston Gerke had 25 saves for the Panthers.
Minnesota River 6, La Crescent-Hokah 1
LE SEUR, Minn. — The Lancers (2-3) tied the game at 1 when Wyatt Ferrell converted a power play with the help of Owen Davison and Liam Farrell in the first period, but they allowed five unanswered goals.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Black River Falls co-op 3, Wisconsin Valley 1
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Zowie Hunter and Lexi Hagen scored in the first period for the Tigers, who needed another goal from Hunter in the third to put away the victory.
Jenna Hausman assisted on both first-period goals before Hunter scored unassisted late in the third.
Sydney Magnuson stopped 30 shots for Black River Falls.