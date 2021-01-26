High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys win city battle with Logan

The Mustangs led 30-29 at halftime, but Onalaska went ahead early in the second half and maintained the advantage the rest of the way.

Eau Claire Memorial 80, Tomah 75

TOMAH — The eighth-ranked Timberwolves came up short against the Old Abes (9-4), who won the sixth time in seven games.

Memorial took a 45-30 halftime lead before Tomah marched back. Carson Lindauer scored 18 of his team-high 23 points in the second half, and Dusty Derousseau had 11 of his 14 after halftime. Drew Brookman also scored 10 of his 15 in the second half for Tomah, which had a three-game winning streak come to an end.

Westby 80, Coulee Christian 29

WESTBY — First-year coach Ken Halvorson collected the first victory of his career as the Norsemen (1-10) cruised past the Eagles.

Westby had a 41-13 lead after one half, and senior Gavin Bergdahl scored 12 of his team-high 19 points to build it. Bergdahl made five of Westby’s 12 3-pointers and hit four of them in the first half.

Ten players scored for Westby, which also received 11 points apiece from junior Dillion Ellefson and freshman Rhett Stenslien.