The 1-2 punch of seniors Jacob Savoldelli and Brandon Merfeld powered the Aquinas High School boys basketball team to a tight win Thursday.
The Blugolds used accurate 3-point and free-throw shooting to hold off Adams-Friendship 51-43 in their first game at their home holiday tournament at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Savoldelli hit a pair of 3-pointers and went 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to score a game-high 22 points for Aquinas (3-6), which won its second straight game. Merfeld made four 3s and went 5 of 6 from the stripe en route to 21 points. The Blugolds made 14 of 17 free throws and made seven 3s.
Adams-Friendship's Quinnell Bradyn was the only defensive problem Aquinas had, as he scored 21 points.
West Salem Invitational
Sparta 70, Melrose-Mindoro 68
WEST SALEM — The Spartans, thanks to a balanced scoring attack led by 14-point efforts from Jayden Raymer and Raymond Brown, withstood a strong second half by Melrose-Mindoro to earn the win. Nick Church added 12 points for Sparta (8-2), which led by 14 points at the half.
Sparta was 17 of 23 from the free-throw line, while the Mustangs were 12 of 19. Melrose-Mindoro’s Connor Christopherson led all scorers with 21 points, while Jimmy Polenz added 16 points, 10 of those coming in the second half. Brett Gerdes added 13 points for the Mustangs (5-3).
Warrior Club Classic
Prairie du Chien 50, Lewiston-Altura 41
WINONA — Hunter Davis scored a team-high 14 points, while Mason Kramer added 12 and Ryan Thein 11 for the Blackhawks (6-1).
Westby Tournament
Bangor 72, De Soto 47
WESTBY — The defending Division 5 champions got going offensively in the first half, took a 17-point lead into halftime and didn’t look back.
Junior Grant Manke scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half for Bangor (6-1). Jaymeson Freit added 15 points on the strength of three 3s, while Zane Langrehr had 13 and Hank Reader 11.
Riggin Beck scored a game-high 18 for De Soto (6-2).
Westby 63, Kickapoo 36
WESTBY — Ryan Daines scored a team-high 16 points, and teammates Joe Armbruster added 14, Sam Strangstalien 13 and Griffin Grass 10 in a win for the Norsemen.
Nonconference
St. Croix Prep 99, Caledonia 86
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Warriors trailed by 25 at halftime, but were able to cut into the lead in the second half.
Sophomore Sam Privet scored 19 points for Caledonia (5-2), while freshman Eli King had 17.
Blair-Taylor 76, Cashton 40
CASHTON — The Wildcats got hot from the 3-point line and converted well from the free-throw line as well as they pulled away from Cashton.
Six players scored eight or more points for Blair-Taylor, led by Matthew Waldera’s 15. Waldera hit two of the team’s nine 3s. Kyle Steien scored 13 points, and Isaac Nerby had 11 on the strength of three 3s. The Wildcats went 17-for-27 from the free-throw line.
Trevin Freit and Kristt Hilden had 10 points apiece to lead Cashton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Salem Invitational
Tomah 48, La Crescent 38
WEST SALEM — Ella Plueger scored a game-high 18 points — nine in each half — to lead the Timberwolves (9-2) past La Crescent at the West Salem Invitational. Plueger finished with three 3-pointers, including two in the second half when Tomah outscored the Lancers 26-21.
Madison Lindauer added 13 points for the Timberwolves, who were just 13 of 25 from the free-throw line. La Crescent finished 8 of 16 from the foul line.
Harley Furlong led the Lancers with 13 points, while Paige McKinnon added 10.
West Salem 63, Logan 52
WEST SALEM — Brooke Bentzen did the heavy lifting in the first half, but got help from Kendall Gerke and Abbie Cavadini in the second.
Bentzen scored 15 of her game-high 24 points in the first half, scoring five 2-point baskets and a 3-pointer before the break. Gerke scored eight of her 14 points, and Cavadini scored eight of her 10 points in the second half to help West Salem (6-4) widen the margin. The Panthers went 13 of 19 from the free-throw line.
Jenna Davis led Logan with 20 points, 12 of which came in the second half. JoJo Davis added 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Nonconference
Cashton 71, Blair-Taylor 60
CASHTON — A big night from Adelynn Hyatt helped the Eagles (7-1) pull away in the second half after being tied at halftime.
Hyatt’s 24-point second half and game-high 29 points led three Cashton players in double figures, as Olivia Hemmersbach had 14 and Hailey Huntzicker 12.
Danyelle Waldera had 18 points to lead the Wildcats, and surpassed the school’s career scoring record. McKenna Nehring added 15 for Blair-Taylor.
BOYS HOCKEY
Wisconsin Dells Invitational
Tomah/Sparta 4, Wisconsin Rapids 3
BARABOO, Wis. — Dylen Pierce scored the eventual winning goal in the third period to give Tomah/Sparta (5-3-1) a 4-2 lead. His team scored the first three goals of the game before giving up the next two.
Boone Mathison and Danny Amberg assisted on Pierce’s goal.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Madison Invitational
Onalaska co-op 3, Wisconsin Valley Union 1
MADISON — The Onalaska co-op scored a goal in each period, then used the goaltending of Izzy Lassa (24 saves) to turn back Wisconsin Valley Union. Kiya Bronston scored two goals and recorded an assist to pace the Hilltoppers, who fired 40 shots at Wisconsin Valley Union goalie Piston Cowden.
Kaley Manglitz added a goal and two assists for Onalaska.