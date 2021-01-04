High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys win third straight

The Aquinas High School boys basketball team used a strong start to their MVC opener and came away with their third straight victory.
The Blugolds outscored Holmen by 16 points in the first half and cruised to a 54-41 victory at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Monday.
Junior Quinn Miskowski scored a game-high 19 points for Aquinas (4-1, 1-0), which made five of its seven 3-pointers while building a 29-13 lead in the first half. Miskowski hit four 3s — two in each half — and pushed his season scoring average to 17.8 points per game.
Junior Chris Wilson added 12 points and sophomore Jackson Flottmeyer 11 for the Blugolds.
The Vikings (1-1, 0-1) was led by senior Max Hammond’s nine points. Holmen also received seven points from senior Bennett Conley.
Nonconference
Fall Creek 50, Arcadia 46
ARCADIA — Chandler Sonsalla and Evan Pauly each finished with 14 points, while Austin Zastrow added 10 to pace the Arcadia (3-2) offense.
Viroqua 63, North Crawford 28
VIROQUA — Jacob Lotz scored a game-high 16 points while Evan Hubatch added 12 and Blaine Conaway chipped in eight to lead the Blackhawks (4-3).
Brookwood 65, Coulee Christian 54
ONTARIO — The Falcons won their first game of the season and improved to 1-4, while the Eagles fell to 1-1.
Riverdale 61, De Soto 53
DE SOTO — Freshman Mason Zink scored 13 points to lead four double-figure scorers for the Pirates (2-5, 2-2).
Tanner and Landon Pedretti scored 12 apiece, and Evan Pedretti added 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Arcadia 63, G-E-T 60
GALESVILLE — Haily Sonsalla scored all 14 of her points in the second half to help the Raiders break a 16-16 halftime tie.
Sonsalla was joined in double figures by Breah Golden, who poured in a team-best 20 points, as well as Chloe Halverson (11) and Autumn Passehl (10) as Arcadia (3-2, 2-0) stayed perfect in Coulee play.
Lindsey Lettner and Rachel Amoth did all they could for the Red Hawks (0-3, 0-1), combining for 43 points thanks to a game-high 24 from Lettner.
Viroqua 42, Black River Falls 26
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Blackhawks (2-7, 1-3) snapped a six-game losing streak behind 13 points from Hallie Sherry and 11 from Jessica Tryggestad.
Makayla Nortman finished with a game-best 14 points to lead Black River Falls (0-1) in its first game of the season.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 70, Augusta 32
AUGUSTA, Wis. — Behind 18 points and 16 points from sophomore guards Abby Thompson and Lindsay Steien, respectively, the Wildcats improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
Thompson, who made six 3-pointers, added seven rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Steien dished out seven assists.
Senior forward Alivia Boe had 10 points while sophomore guard Kierstyn Kindschy tallied eight points and nine boards for the Wildcats, who led 40-20 at the half.
C-FC 76, Melrose-Mindoro 34
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Mustangs (2-2, 2-2) were overwhelmed by the Pirates and scored just 15 points in the second half of their second straight loss.
Senior Teagan Frey scored a team-high 18 points for Melrose-Mindoro.
Senior Jordyn Halverson led C-FC with 18 points. Senior Emma Baures added 14 points and sophomore Breilynn Halverson 10 for the Pirates (2-2, 2-1).
Nonconference
Holmen 54, Menomonie 53
HOLMEN — Junior guard Ellie Kline made a runner in the lane with six seconds left to push the Vikings past the Mustangs.
Kline finished with a team-high 19 points, 13 of which came in the first half as Holmen built a 34-24 lead.
Senior guard Haley Valiska made four 3-pointers for her 12 points, and the Vikings improved to 2-0.
Cashton 64, De Soto 24
CASHTON — The Eagles (8-1) had three players in double figures, led by sophomore guard Braylee Hyatt’s 19 points, as they won their third straight game and improved to 8-1.
Senior guard Adelynn Hyatt added 12 points and senior forward Annie Schreier pitched in 10 for Cashton. Hyatt had all 19 of her points in the first half as the Eagles built a 48-11 lead.
The Pirates, who lost their third straight game and dropped to 5-3, were led by junior guard Jenna Gianoli’s 12 points.