High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys win third straight

The Aquinas High School boys basketball team used a strong start to their MVC opener and came away with their third straight victory.

The Blugolds outscored Holmen by 16 points in the first half and cruised to a 54-41 victory at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Monday.

Junior Quinn Miskowski scored a game-high 19 points for Aquinas (4-1, 1-0), which made five of its seven 3-pointers while building a 29-13 lead in the first half. Miskowski hit four 3s — two in each half — and pushed his season scoring average to 17.8 points per game.

Junior Chris Wilson added 12 points and sophomore Jackson Flottmeyer 11 for the Blugolds.

The Vikings (1-1, 0-1) was led by senior Max Hammond’s nine points. Holmen also received seven points from senior Bennett Conley.

Nonconference

Fall Creek 50, Arcadia 46

ARCADIA — Chandler Sonsalla and Evan Pauly each finished with 14 points, while Austin Zastrow added 10 to pace the Arcadia (3-2) offense.

Viroqua 63, North Crawford 28