 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys win third straight
alert top story
PREP ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys win third straight

{{featured_button_text}}

The Aquinas High School boys basketball team used a strong start to their MVC opener and came away with their third straight victory.

The Blugolds outscored Holmen by 16 points in the first half and cruised to a 54-41 victory at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Monday.

Quinn Miskowski mug

Miskowski

Junior Quinn Miskowski scored a game-high 19 points for Aquinas (4-1, 1-0), which made five of its seven 3-pointers while building a 29-13 lead in the first half. Miskowski hit four 3s — two in each half — and pushed his season scoring average to 17.8 points per game.

Junior Chris Wilson added 12 points and sophomore Jackson Flottmeyer 11 for the Blugolds.

The Vikings (1-1, 0-1) was led by senior Max Hammond’s nine points. Holmen also received seven points from senior Bennett Conley.

Nonconference

Fall Creek 50, Arcadia 46

ARCADIA — Chandler Sonsalla and Evan Pauly each finished with 14 points, while Austin Zastrow added 10 to pace the Arcadia (3-2) offense.

Viroqua 63, North Crawford 28

VIROQUA — Jacob Lotz scored a game-high 16 points while Evan Hubatch added 12 and Blaine Conaway chipped in eight to lead the Blackhawks (4-3).

Brookwood 65, Coulee Christian 54

ONTARIO — The Falcons won their first game of the season and improved to 1-4, while the Eagles fell to 1-1.

Riverdale 61, De Soto 53

DE SOTO — Freshman Mason Zink scored 13 points to lead four double-figure scorers for the Pirates (2-5, 2-2).

Tanner and Landon Pedretti scored 12 apiece, and Evan Pedretti added 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coulee

Arcadia 63, G-E-T 60

GALESVILLE — Haily Sonsalla scored all 14 of her points in the second half to help the Raiders break a 16-16 halftime tie.

Sonsalla was joined in double figures by Breah Golden, who poured in a team-best 20 points, as well as Chloe Halverson (11) and Autumn Passehl (10) as Arcadia (3-2, 2-0) stayed perfect in Coulee play.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lindsey Lettner and Rachel Amoth did all they could for the Red Hawks (0-3, 0-1), combining for 43 points thanks to a game-high 24 from Lettner.

Viroqua 42, Black River Falls 26

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Blackhawks (2-7, 1-3) snapped a six-game losing streak behind 13 points from Hallie Sherry and 11 from Jessica Tryggestad.

Makayla Nortman finished with a game-best 14 points to lead Black River Falls (0-1) in its first game of the season.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 70, Augusta 32

AUGUSTA, Wis. — Behind 18 points and 16 points from sophomore guards Abby Thompson and Lindsay Steien, respectively, the Wildcats improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference.

Thompson, who made six 3-pointers, added seven rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Steien dished out seven assists.

Senior forward Alivia Boe had 10 points while sophomore guard Kierstyn Kindschy tallied eight points and nine boards for the Wildcats, who led 40-20 at the half.

C-FC 76, Melrose-Mindoro 34

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Mustangs (2-2, 2-2) were overwhelmed by the Pirates and scored just 15 points in the second half of their second straight loss.

Senior Teagan Frey scored a team-high 18 points for Melrose-Mindoro.

Senior Jordyn Halverson led C-FC with 18 points. Senior Emma Baures added 14 points and sophomore Breilynn Halverson 10 for the Pirates (2-2, 2-1).

Nonconference

Holmen 54, Menomonie 53

HOLMEN — Junior guard Ellie Kline made a runner in the lane with six seconds left to push the Vikings past the Mustangs.

Ellie Kline mug

Kline

Kline finished with a team-high 19 points, 13 of which came in the first half as Holmen built a 34-24 lead.

Senior guard Haley Valiska made four 3-pointers for her 12 points, and the Vikings improved to 2-0.

Cashton 64, De Soto 24

CASHTON — The Eagles (8-1) had three players in double figures, led by sophomore guard Braylee Hyatt’s 19 points, as they won their third straight game and improved to 8-1.

Senior guard Adelynn Hyatt added 12 points and senior forward Annie Schreier pitched in 10 for Cashton. Hyatt had all 19 of her points in the first half as the Eagles built a 48-11 lead.

The Pirates, who lost their third straight game and dropped to 5-3, were led by junior guard Jenna Gianoli’s 12 points.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News