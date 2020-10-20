High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas cross country teams sweep subsectional

WESTBY — The Aquinas High School boys and girls cross country teams swept WIAA Division 2 subsectional championships on Tuesday and will take the momentum of impressive performances into Saturday’s Westby Sectional.

The Aquinas boys had four of the top seven finishers and ran to a team score of 29, which held off second-place West Salem (41). The Panthers also advanced to the Westby Sectional as a team after two of their runners crossed the finish line among the top three.

West Salem senior Charlie McKinney was the individual champion with a time of 16 minutes, 29 seconds in a race that had nothing but Aquinas and West Salem runners among the top five. Aquinas senior Andrew Skemp was second (16:50), West Salem senior Brady Niemeier third (16:51), Aquinas junior Alec Taylor fourth (16:57) and Aquinas senior Mitch Ellis fifth (17:08).

The top five individuals not on qualifying teams also earned spots at the sectional. Westby senior Bailey Olson won one of those spots with a time of 18:02.

The Blugolds also received scoring runs from freshman Jonathan Skemp (seventh, 17:36) and junior Nick Drye (11th, 17:48). The Panthers were rounded out by top finishes from freshman Brennan Garbers (10th, 17:41), sophomore Dawson Gronemus (13th, 17:56) and senior Carson Mooney (14th, 18:01).