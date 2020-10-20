High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas cross country teams sweep subsectional

WESTBY — The Aquinas High School boys and girls cross country teams swept WIAA Division 2 subsectional championships on Tuesday and will take the momentum of impressive performances into Saturday’s Westby Sectional.
The Aquinas boys had four of the top seven finishers and ran to a team score of 29, which held off second-place West Salem (41). The Panthers also advanced to the Westby Sectional as a team after two of their runners crossed the finish line among the top three.
West Salem senior Charlie McKinney was the individual champion with a time of 16 minutes, 29 seconds in a race that had nothing but Aquinas and West Salem runners among the top five. Aquinas senior Andrew Skemp was second (16:50), West Salem senior Brady Niemeier third (16:51), Aquinas junior Alec Taylor fourth (16:57) and Aquinas senior Mitch Ellis fifth (17:08).
The top five individuals not on qualifying teams also earned spots at the sectional. Westby senior Bailey Olson won one of those spots with a time of 18:02.
The Blugolds also received scoring runs from freshman Jonathan Skemp (seventh, 17:36) and junior Nick Drye (11th, 17:48). The Panthers were rounded out by top finishes from freshman Brennan Garbers (10th, 17:41), sophomore Dawson Gronemus (13th, 17:56) and senior Carson Mooney (14th, 18:01).
The Aquinas girls won with a team score of 69, and that was 10 points better than second-place Platteville (79).
The Blugolds were led by senior Karlie Meyer, who was third (19:55) and trailed only Kayci Martensen (17:33) and Hanna Martensen (19:20) of Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton. West Salem sophomore Macey Tauscher was fourth (20:26) and Prairie du Chien senior Meg Katzung fifth (20:29).
Tauscher, Katzung and Westby sophomore Audra Johnson (sixth, 20:37) are sectional qualifiers as individuals.
The Aquinas winning effort was bolstered by senior Fiona O’Flaherty (seventh, 21;35), sophomore Naomi Koch (21:57), Bella Timm (18th, 22:37) and senior Lilly Gyllander (30th, 23:11).
Viroqua senior Katrina Koppa just missed out on an individual spot but finished eighth overall in 21:41.
Stratford Subsectional
STRATFORD, Wis. — The G-E-T boys and girls brought home championships and spots in the Westby Sectional.
The boys team ran to a team score of 39, and the girls posted a 47 to win the subsectional, which had eight boys teams and six girls teams.
Kirk Riley and Ethan Burmeister led G-E-T's boys with fourth- and fifth-place finishes with respective times of 17:13 and 17:15. Teammate Sam Ruiter placed seventh (17:31), Carter Gold eighth (17:48) and Collin Handtke 15th (18:44).
Arcadia's Jose Monroy was third overall in 17:11 and also won the chance to race at the sectional. So did 10th-place Kobe Nichols of Black River Falls (18:17).
Arcadia's girls had two of the top four runners but just missed out on a team qualifying spot. Tegan Michalak (20:22) and Casidi Pehler (20:52) are individual sectional qualifiers after teir performances.
The G-E-T girls were led by Adrianna Rotering (20:30), who was third overall. Quinn Wenthe was eighth (21;35), Breann Harris ninth (21:45), Hannah Siegler 12th (22:10) and Avali Bratberg 15th (22:18) for the Red Hawks.
VOLLEYBALL
WIAA regional quarterfinals
Division 2
Black River Falls 3, G-E-T 1
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (6-3) advanced to a semifinal at Aquinas on Thursday by beating the Red Hawks 25-9, 25-14, 21-25, 25-19.
Makayla Nortman had 20 kills to lead Black River Falls, which also received 18 assists from Summer Rufsholm and 13 assists and 10 digs from Avery Yaeger. Betsy Olson added nine digs and two aces, while Gabby Pardoe had two blocks.
Elyse Schoonover had eight kills for G-E-T, while Lindsey Lettner added 30 digs and Kayla Schultz 14 assists and three aces.
Division 2
Prairie du Chien 3, Westby 2
WESTBY — The fifth-seeded Blackhawks beat the fourth-seeded Norsemen 25-21, 15-25, 25-15, 17-25, 15-12.
Richland Center 3, Viroqua 0
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The sixth-seeded Blackhakwks had their season ended with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-10 loss.
Division 4
North Crawford 3, De Soto 2
DE SOTO — The Trojans beat the Pirates 25-11, 24-26, 25-23, 20-25, 15-11.
BOYS SOCCER
WIAA regional semifinals
Division 1
Wisconsin Rapids 8, Tomah 0
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Timberwolves (1-4-4) were ousted from the tournament.
Division 2
Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro 4, Adams-Friendship 3
BLACK RIVER FALLS — A three-goal second half helped Black River Falls/Mel-Min. Come from behind to advance to the regional finals with its fourth win in the past five games.
Jon Melby, Mike Roou, Trey Cowley and Chase Severson all scored for Black River Falls/Mel.-Min., which received assists from Katie Dobson, Roou, Gabriel Jimenez and Kam Anderson.
Noah Hanson had eight saves for fourth-seeded Black River Falls/Mel.-Min. (6-6), which plays at top-seeded Mosinee at 1 p.m. Saturday.
