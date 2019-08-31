STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The Aquinas High School football team picked up its first victory of the season by beating Stevens Point Pacelli 41-14 on Saturday.
The Blugolds (1-1), who lost a 7-6 game to Prairie du Chien in Week 1, had four touchdown drives in the first quarter and scored all of their points in the first half.
Aiden Lee rushed for a team-high 85 yards and had a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, while Will Cambio added 68 yards and an 8-yard scoring run in the first quarter.
Quinn Miskowski, a sophomore, ran for a 10-yard touchdown and caught a 37-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for the Blugolds as quarterback Gavin Wetzel completed 2 of 3 passes for 75 yards.
Aquinas rushed for 338 yards and didn’t turn the ball over. Michael Lium had an interception for the Blugolds, who host Fennimore in their first SWAL game of the season at UW-La Crosse on Friday. That game kicks off at 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Gale Johnson
Invitational
WEST SALEM — Kora Malecek ran a record-breaking time of 17 minutes, 29.2 seconds at Maple Grove Venues to lead Onalaska to a winning team team score of 22, and the Aquinas boys won the meet for the first time.
Malecek was followed by teammates Amailia Malecek (second, 19:10.1), Ellie Smith (fifth, 20:21.4), Jillian Lonning (sixth, 20:21.5) and Caroline Kearns (eighth, 20:36.9).
Central’s girls were third and led by ninth-place Katie Christensen (20:38.3).
The Aquinas boys had a team score of 47 to beat second-place Onalaska (101). Andrew Skemp won the meet in 16:31.7 and was followed by teammates Mitch Ellis (third, 16:59.1), Zachary DeGroot (fifth, 17:18.2), Nick Drye (16th, 18:01.3) and Alec Taylor (18:06.8).
Onalaska’s Aiden Robinson was second (16:38.5).
Cashton Invitational
CASHTON — Brookwood’s girls won (36) and were followed by runner-up Cashton (73) an an 11-team field.
The Falcons had three of the top six runners in Shelly Powell (second, 20:57.22), Katie Gruen (third, 21;30.86) and Kimberlee Downing (sixth, 22:23.42). Cashton was led by Gracey Mlsna’s seventh-place performance (22:35.48).
Brookwood’s boys were second (102) and Cashton’s third (105) out of 13 teams at Village Park.
Cashton’s Jarret Carpenter was the boys champion with a time of 16:46, and Blair-Taylor’s Anton Seiler was third (17:26.81). The Falcons were led by a fifth-place finish from Cristian Barrientos (18:11.19) and were only beaten by Iowa-Grant (91).
VOLLEYBALL
Westby Invitational
WESTBY — Cashton won all five of its matches, beating Whitehall, Westby, Kickapoo, Viroqua and De Soto.
Adelynn Hyatt had 10 kills against Whitehall and led the Eagles in kills for four of the matches. Braylee Hyatt had a combined 85 assists.
GIRLS TENNIS
Altoona Invitational
ALTOONA, Wis. — Onalaska Luther (13-3-1) completed an unbeaten weekend with a 7-0 victory over Osceola.
Cassie Warren improved her record to 15-2 with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles, and the No. 1 double steam of Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl won 6-3, 6-2 to move their record to 14-1.
Katie Kutz and Hannah Larson also won at No. 2 doubles and are 15-2 this season. Sarah Hoffe (9-5) picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles.