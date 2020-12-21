High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls and others extend winning streaks

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team continued its winning streak against teams from Wisconsin by beating Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 69-49 in a nonconference game Monday.

Junior Jacy Weisbrod made five 3-pointers and scored 27 points to go with nine rebounds for the Blugolds (5-0), who have won their last 80 games against state teams. Weisbrod made all five of her 3s in the first half and scored 21 of her points as the Blugolds built a 41-21 halftime lead.

Sophomore Macy Donarski had 20 points, six assists and three steals for Aquinas, which hosts Lake Mills (8-0 going into Tuesday’s game at Platteville) — a 24-3 team and WIAA Division 3 state qualifier last season — on Monday afternoon.

Senior Bri Bahr added 15 points and four steals for the Blugolds.

Bangor 52, G-E-T 40

GALESVILLE — Senior Haley Jones and junior Taylor Jacobson scored 11 points each for the Cardinals (3-0), who won their 27th straight game. Jacobson scored nine points in the first half, and Jones had eight in the second.

Senior Megan Miedema had seven of her nine in the first half as Bangor built a 27-21 lead.