High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls and others extend winning streaks

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team continued its winning streak against teams from Wisconsin by beating Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 69-49 in a nonconference game Monday.
Junior Jacy Weisbrod made five 3-pointers and scored 27 points to go with nine rebounds for the Blugolds (5-0), who have won their last 80 games against state teams. Weisbrod made all five of her 3s in the first half and scored 21 of her points as the Blugolds built a 41-21 halftime lead.
Sophomore Macy Donarski had 20 points, six assists and three steals for Aquinas, which hosts Lake Mills (8-0 going into Tuesday’s game at Platteville) — a 24-3 team and WIAA Division 3 state qualifier last season — on Monday afternoon.
Senior Bri Bahr added 15 points and four steals for the Blugolds.
Bangor 52, G-E-T 40
GALESVILLE — Senior Haley Jones and junior Taylor Jacobson scored 11 points each for the Cardinals (3-0), who won their 27th straight game. Jacobson scored nine points in the first half, and Jones had eight in the second.
Senior Megan Miedema had seven of her nine in the first half as Bangor built a 27-21 lead.
The Red Hawks (0-1) were led by juniors Genna O’Neill and Lindsey Lettner, who scored nine points each. O’Neill made two 3-pointers.
Tomah 75, Arcadia 61
TOMAH — The Timberwolves pulled away from a close game in the second half to win for the third time in four games.
Senior Alyssa Whaley scored a game-high 22 points for Tomah (5-3), which outscored the Raiders (1-2) by 12 points in the second half. Senior Ella Plueger added 16 points and senior Lexi Spiers 10 for the Timberwolves.
Sophomore Breah Golden scored 18 to lead Arcadia, which lost its second straight game. Senior Hailey Sonsalla and freshman Casidi Pehler added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Raiders.
Westby 73, North Crawford 26
WESTBY — The Norsemen improved their record to 3-1.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 66, C-FC 65
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Wildcats held on to beat the Pirates and win their fourth game in a row.
Sophomore Lindsay Steien had 23 points, five steals and five assists for Blair-Taylor (4-0), while sophomore Abby Thompson added 22 points with four 3-pointers to go with five steals and five assists.
Stein scored four of her points in overtime after junior teammate Chloe Wagner tied the game at 61 with a steal and layup with 30 seconds left in regulation. Thompson made her team’s one-point lead stand up by stealing the ball on C-FC’s final possession.
Jordyn Halverson scored 24 points for C-FC.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Bangor 90, C-FC 56
BANGOR — The Cardinals (3-0) received at least one point from 10 players in taking care of the Pirates.
Seniors Hank Reader and Zane Langrehr each made four 3-pointers, and Reader wound up with a game-high 29 points. Langrehr added 22 in a game Bangor led 49-20 by halftime.
Senior Sam Wittmershaus scored nine points and sophomore Tanner Jones eight for the Cardinals.
Matthew Bjorge scored 14 points to lead C-FC (1-5), which also received 10 from Tristan Ostrem and lost its fourth straight game.
Cashton 61, De Soto 38
CASHTON — The Eagles (7-0) followed up a big win over Blair-Taylor with another impressive showing against the Pirates (2-4).
Cashton increased a 10-point lead during the second half and was led by junior Bowdy Dempsey’s 18 points. Dempsey made three of his four 3-pointers during a 13-point second half.
Juniors Presley Brueggen and Jack Hilden added 10 points apiece for the Eagles, who host Brookwood on Tuesday.
De Soto was led by sophomore Evan Pedretti and freshman Mason Zink, who scored 13 and 12 points, respectively. Zink made four 3-pointers and Pedretti three.
Medford 69, Tomah 53
MEDFORD, Wis. — The Timberwolves (6-1) lost for the first time this season when the Raiders pulled away in the second half.
Sophomore Drew Brookman scored 12 points to lead three double-figure scorers for Tomah. Seniors Justin Gerke and Zander Williams scored 10 points each for the Timberwolves, who were outscored by 13 points in the second half.
Altoona 63, Arcadia 50
ARCADIA — Senior Austin Zastrow scored a team-high points for the Raiders (2-1) in their first loss of the season. Junior Richard Gomez added 10 and junior Kaden Updike nine.
