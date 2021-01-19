High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls basketball team dominates Logan

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team ran its MVC winning streak to 64 games with a dominant 103-31 win at Logan on Monday night.
Junior Jacy Weisbrod scored a game-high 27 points while sophomore Macy Donarski registered a double-double with 21 points and 10 steals. Donarski also added eight assists, four rebounds and two blocks.
Junior Alaina Bagniefski (17 points), sophomore Shea Bahr (13 points) and senior Bri Bahr (12 points) were also in double figures for the Blugolds, who improved to 15-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
Aquinas, which totaled 26 steals against just six turnovers and led 59-18 at the half, made 16 of its 35 attempts from 3-point range.
Sophomore Jazzy Davis had nine points to lead the Rangers, who fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 62, Eleva-Strum 33
MELROSE — Behind 14 points from junior Ella Tracey and 11 from senior Evi Radcliffe, the Mustangs snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 5-5 overall and 5-4 in the conference.
Sophomore Lilly Radcliffe and junior Maddie Dobbs added eight apiece for Melrose-Mindoro, which led 31-14 at the half.
C-FC 75, Blair-Taylor 61
BLAIR — Despite a game-high 26 points from sophomore Lindsay Steien, the Wildcats suffered their first conference loss.
Blair-Taylor sophomore Abby Thompson, who entered the game averaging 16.8 points per game, was held to nine points, though she added seven steals and five assists.
Junior Chloe Wagner and sophomore Kierstyn Kindschy had eight points apiece for the Wildcats (9-2, 6-1), who trailed 37-30 at the half.
Nonconference
West Salem 74, Sparta 59
WEST SALEM — Senior Maddie Quick hit five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points for the Panthers (5-0).
Quick scored 20 of her points in the first half as West Salem grabbed a 41-23 lead at the break.
Senior Paige Wiedemann (14 points) and junior Ella Jordan (13 points) were also in double figures for the Panthers.
Senior Callie Ziebell and junior Nadia Laufenburg had 15 and 11 points, respectively, to lead the Spartans, who fell to 4-5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 73, Westby 28
ONALASKA — Freshman Logan Bahr and junior Gavin Proudfoot had 16 and 14 points, respectively, as the Knights improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
Bahr made all four of his 3-point attempts, while Proudfoot shot 50% from the floor.
Senior Isaiah Loersch added nine points and junior Tim Seiler eight for Onalaska Luther, which had 14 steals and led 40-19 at the half.
Junior Grant McCauley (11 points) and junior Cale Griffin (10 points) were in double figures for the Norsemen, who fell to 0-8 overall and 0-6 in the conference.
Arcadia 53, G-E-T 44
ARCADIA — The Raiders had three players in double figures as they improved to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
Senior Chandler Sonsalla, who made five 3-pointers, led the way with 17 points while junior Kaden Updike (16 points) and senior Evan Pauly (14 points) were close behind.
Updike scored 13 of his points after the break as Arcadia expanded its 24-19 halftime lead.
Freshman Cody Schmitz had 17 points to lead the Red Hawks (1-8, 1-4), who lost their fourth game in a row.
Viroqua 52, Black River Falls 43
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Senior Jacob Lotz scored a game-high 22 points and senior Clayton Slack added 13 as the Blackhawks (7-5, 3-3) snapped a two-game losing streak.
Lotz had 10 of his points in the first half as Viroqua built a 24-14 lead.
Freshman Evan Anderson (14 points) and junior Blake Williams (10 points) led the way for the Tigers, who fell to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 70, Cashton 58
BANGOR — The Cardinals handed the Eagles their first loss of the season and ran their conference winning streak to 62 games in the process.
Senior Hank Reader had a game-high 24 points for Bangor, which has won its past four games and improved to 9-2 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
Senior Zane Langrehr added 19 points, sophomore Tanner Jones had 11 and sophomore Dustin McDonald pitched in 10 for the Cardinals, who led 33-28 at the half.
Junior Bowdy Dempsey had 18 points to lead Cashton (11-1, 4-1), which got 11 apiece from juniors Presley Brueggen and Jack Hilden.
SWC
Lancaster 69, Prairie du Chien 58
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks dropped their third straight game and fell to 2-8 overall and 2-4 in the conference.
Nonconference
Tomah 65, Adams-Friendship 45
TOMAH — The Timberwolves had three players in double figures as they won their second game in a row and improved to 11-4.
Junior Dustin Derousseau led the way with 14 points, while senior Hunter Neumann had 13 and senior Zander Williams added 10.
Neumann had three 3-pointers, while senior Kade Gnewikow and Derousseau made two apiece.
Gnewikow scored all eight of his points in the first half and Derousseau had 10 before the break as Tomah built a 40-12 lead.