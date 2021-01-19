High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls basketball team dominates Logan

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 73, Westby 28

ONALASKA — Freshman Logan Bahr and junior Gavin Proudfoot had 16 and 14 points, respectively, as the Knights improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

Bahr made all four of his 3-point attempts, while Proudfoot shot 50% from the floor.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Isaiah Loersch added nine points and junior Tim Seiler eight for Onalaska Luther, which had 14 steals and led 40-19 at the half.

Junior Grant McCauley (11 points) and junior Cale Griffin (10 points) were in double figures for the Norsemen, who fell to 0-8 overall and 0-6 in the conference.

Arcadia 53, G-E-T 44

ARCADIA — The Raiders had three players in double figures as they improved to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the conference.

Senior Chandler Sonsalla, who made five 3-pointers, led the way with 17 points while junior Kaden Updike (16 points) and senior Evan Pauly (14 points) were close behind.

Updike scored 13 of his points after the break as Arcadia expanded its 24-19 halftime lead.