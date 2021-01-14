High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls basketball team remains undefeated with win over Tomah

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team built a 30-point lead in the first half on its way to a 73-33 MVC victory over Tomah on Thursday.

The Blugolds, ranked first in Division 4 by The Associated Press, held the Timberwolves to 14 first-half points and ran their conference win streak to 63 games by beating Tomah for the 24th time in a row.

Sophomore Macy Donarski scored a game-high 20 points to go with six assists and four steals as Aquinas improved to 13-0 overall and 4-0 in the MVC.

Junior Jacy Weisbrod made four 3-pointers and added 15 points for the Blugolds, who also received a 10-point game from junior Bailey Theusch and a team-high nine rebounds from sophomore Shea Bahr.

Senior Emmalynn Koboski and sophomore Lauren Noth scored eight apiece for the Timberwolves (6-8, 1-5).

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 42, Arcadia 40

ARCADIA -- The Knights (4-6, 3-3) knocked the Raiders (5-4, 4-1) from the ranks of the conference unbeaten.