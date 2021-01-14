High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls basketball team remains undefeated with win over Tomah

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team built a 30-point lead in the first half on its way to a 73-33 MVC victory over Tomah on Thursday.
The Blugolds, ranked first in Division 4 by The Associated Press, held the Timberwolves to 14 first-half points and ran their conference win streak to 63 games by beating Tomah for the 24th time in a row.
Sophomore Macy Donarski scored a game-high 20 points to go with six assists and four steals as Aquinas improved to 13-0 overall and 4-0 in the MVC.
Junior Jacy Weisbrod made four 3-pointers and added 15 points for the Blugolds, who also received a 10-point game from junior Bailey Theusch and a team-high nine rebounds from sophomore Shea Bahr.
Senior Emmalynn Koboski and sophomore Lauren Noth scored eight apiece for the Timberwolves (6-8, 1-5).
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 42, Arcadia 40
ARCADIA -- The Knights (4-6, 3-3) knocked the Raiders (5-4, 4-1) from the ranks of the conference unbeaten.
Junior Brianna Zenke gave Luther its second win in three games by nailing a 3-pointer at the buzzer when the Knights trailed by two.
Rachel Koenig and Cassie Warren had nine points each for the Knights, who held a 23-17 lead at the half. Breah Golden had 20 and Autumn Passehl 11 for Arcadia.
West Salem 74, Viroqua 36
WEST SALEM -- The Panthers (4-0, 3-0) took over the conference lead by overwhelming the Blackhawks (2-10, 1-6).
Maddie Quick scored 17 points for a balanced West Salem team. Kendall Gerke added 15 and Grace Waldenberger and Ella Jordan 11 each.
The Panthers had a 36-19 halftime lead after Jordan scored eight of her points. Waldenberger, Quick and Gerke had seven points in the first half.
Viroqua was led by Jessica Anderson’s eight points.
G-E-T 58, Black River Falls 33
BLACK RIVER FALLS -- The Red Hawks (3-3, 3-1) built a 17-point lead by halftime to take care of the Tigers (0-4, 0-4).
Lindsey Lettner and Rachel Amoth both scored 14 points for G-E-T in its third straight victory.
Makayla Nortman’s 12 points led Black River Falls.
Nonconference
Westby 50, Melrose-Mindoro 44
MELROSE -- The Norsemen (5-3) used 21 points from Macy Stellner to come back and beat the Mustangs (4-4).
Stellner scored 16 of her points after halftime as Westby turned the tables on Melrose-Mindoro, which held a three-point lead.
Teagan Frey scored 15 and Ella Tracey 14 for Melrose-Mindoro.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MVC
Aquinas 47, Sparta 42
The Blugolds led by nine at the half, but the Spartans tightened things up in the second half before losing.
Freshman Thomas Laufenberg and senior Brett Stuessel scored 13 points -- all of his in the second half -- for Sparta (3-9, 0-4), which lost its second straight game for the fifth time in its past six.
Senior Andrew Skemp scored all 11 of his team-high points for Aquinas (7-2, 2-1) in the second half, while junior Quinn Miskowski added 10. The Blugolds have won six of their past seven.
Nonconference
Blair-Taylor 78, Osseo-Fairchild 51
BLAIR -- The second-ranked Wildcats (9-1) won their sixth straight game.
Matt Waldera scored 26 points and Kyle Steien 22 for Blair-Taylor, which also received a 14-point performance from Tyler Thompson.
Steien is averaging 23.3 points per game this season and 27.8 ppg over his past five games.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
La Crescent-Hokah 4, Aquinas co-op 1
ONALASKA — Cooper Hollon and Wyatt Farrell scored two goals apiece for the Lancers, who won their season opener.
Erik Voigt scored the lone goal for the Avalanche, who fell to 2-4.
Onalaska co-op 6, Tomah/Sparta 2
ONALASKA — Hudson Weber scored at the 1:56 mark of the second period to break a 1-1 tie and put the Hilltoppers (5-1) on top for good.
Weber finished with two goals and two assists to lead all point scorers. Jordan Degaetano had two goals while Jaden Reilly, Noah Gillette and Mason Manglitz all had two assists for the Onalaska co-op, which won its third straight game.
Boone Mathison had both goals for Tomah/Sparta, which has lost three in a row and fell to 8-5.
Black River Falls co-op 8, Viroqua co-op 1
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Karsten Hunter scored four goals for the Tigers, who won their first game of the season and moved to 1-4.
Jonah Zoschke added two goals while Ian Zoschke and Wyatt Madvig had two assists apiece for the Black River Falls co-op, which led 5-0 before the Blackhawks got on the board in the third period.
Logan Mishler scored the lone goal for the Viroqua co-op, which fell to 0-11-1.
BOYS SWIMMING
Nonconference
Chippewa Falls 97, Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas 58
CHIPPEWA FALL, Wis. — Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas picked up wins in the 200-yard individual medley, 100 backstroke, the 100 breaststroke and the 200 freestyle relay.
Edward Hale won the 200 IM in 2 minutes, 18.75 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.26. Walter Ranis won the 100 backstroke in 1:12.35, and the O/H/A 200 free relay team of Oliver Thrush, Brock Hanson, Ranis and Hale was victorious in 1:49.7.
WRESTLING
Coulee
Viroqua 41, Black River Falls 12
BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Cale Anderson (160 pounds) won by technical fall, and Austin Winker (145), Bobby Skaden-Stellner (152) and Aaron Dipietro (182) all won by pin for the Blackhawks.
Jackson McCormick (138) won by pin for the Tigers.
Nonconference
Menomonie quadrangular
MENOMONIE, Wis. — Logan/Central defeated Eau Claire Memorial 54-24 but lost to Menomonie 42-32.
Sam Veenstra (160 pounds), Dylan Ellefson (170) and Cooper Paisley (182) won both of their matches for Logan/Central, which also got pins from Daylin Haney (126) and Isaac Zahra (285).
Cashton quadrangular
CASHTON — Sparta picked up wins over North Crawford/Seneca and Cashton but fell to Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek.
The Spartans’ Carson Kelsey (145 pounds) won all three of his matches, including two by pin, while Brock Connelly won two of his three matches, both via pin. Abraham Sanchez (138), Tye Klass (170), Corbin Hauser (182), Marcus Cox (195) and Hayden Brueggeman (220) all had one pin for Sparta.
The Eagles got pins from Colin O’Neil (160) and Austin Culpitt (285) in their loss to the Spartans.
Black River Falls quadrangular
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Viroqua earned a 41-12 victory over Black River Falls, and the Tigers also fell to Whitehall 66-17 and Independence/Gilmanton 48-24.
Austin Winker (145 pounds), Bobby Skaden-Stellner (152) and Aaron Dipietro (182) all picked up pins for the Blackhawks in their win over Black River Falls.
Jackson McCormick (138) won all three of his bouts, including two via pin, for the Tigers. Tyson O’Brien (145) also picked up a pin in Black River Falls’ loss to Whitehall.