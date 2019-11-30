High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls basketball team wallops DeLaSalle

ST. PAUL -- The Aquinas High School girls basketball team was ready to shoot from the 3-point line on Saturday, and its ability to do that well led to an 81-30 victory over DeLaSalle at an invitational hosted by St. Thomas.

The Blugolds (3-0) made 16 3-pointers and went 14-for-19 from long range in the first half to beat DeLaSalle -- a team that won 24 games last season and is ranked first in Class AAA for the preseason -- for the second year in a row.

Senior and Iowa State commit Lexi Donarski made four 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 19 points. Senior Taylor Theusch also made four 3s and scored 18, while sophomore Jacy Weisbrod made four 3s and scored 16. Senior Courtney Becker had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

“The first couple of games, I don’t know if it was conditioning or what, but we didn’t shoot that well from 3,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “We’ve been working at it.

“The ball was moving, and if someone got the open shot, she took it.”

The Blugolds jumped out to an 11-2 lead and had a 59-16 advantage by halftime. Six Aquinas players made at least one 3-pointer.