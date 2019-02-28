RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — At first glance, the top-ranked and defending WIAA Division 4 state champion Aquinas School girls basketball team’s six-point victory over Mineral Point was closer than many folks would have predicted.
Mineral Point, Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said, fought hard and pushed right to the end in a 62-56 loss to the Blugolds in a Division 4 sectional semifinal Thursday night.
The victory sends Aquinas (24-1) into Saturday night’s sectional final against Belleville at 4 p.m. Saturday at Verona, Wis. Belleville, seeded No. 2, knocked off No. 1 seed Markesan 60-56 in a sectional semifinal.
“They didn’t go away. They had a lot of fight in them right to the end,” Donarski said of the 21-4 Pointers, who were the SWAL champions. “But much like many other teams that have had success, our girls have been there before. As much as it got a little closer that we may have liked, I didn’t see any panic on the their faces.”
Aquinas led 35-25 at the half, then pushed its lead to as much as 15 in the second half before Mineral Point drained several 3-pointers to mount a comeback. The Blugolds’ Taylor Theusch hit a big basket with a minute left, Donarski said, to put Aquinas up by seven.
“That was a huge shot, as it put us up by seven. She is a clutch kid,” Donarski said. “She was on the bench with foul trouble, so you don’t know where their head is at. She stayed right in the game the whole time.”
Courtney Becker led Aquinas with a 20-point, eight-rebound effort, while Lexi Donarski added 18 points and five assists. Theusch finished with nine points, while Kayla Bahr added nine points and six rebounds.
Division 4
Melrose-Mindoro 51, Durand 39
OSSEO, Wis. — Mustangs coach Joey Arneson was pleased at his team’s second-half defense, which played a big part in allowing Melrose-Mindoro (24-1) to advance.
Senior Erika Simmons led Melrose-Mindoro, ranked third in the final AP Division 4 poll, with 18 points, and junior Mesa Byom had 12.
The top-seeded Mustangs face Colfax (19-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Eau Claire.
Division 3
G-E-T 41, Arcadia 28
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Red Hawks (23-2) ended the first half on a 17-4 run to pull away from the Raiders (19-5) and defeat them for a third time this season.
Olivia Zielke scored 14 points to lead fifth-ranked G-E-T into a sectional final against Hayward (18-6) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Altoona, Wis.
Senior and Youngstown State recruit Lexi Wagner hit two 3-pointers and added 12 points for the Red Hawks.
Junior Ellie Hoesley scored 10 points to lead the Raiders.
Platteville 48, Prairie du Chien 39
MADISON — Fourth-ranked Prairie du Chien, which split two regular-season games with Platteville, was turned back a second time by the Hilltoppers in a game played at Madison Edgewood. Prairie du Chien ends its season at 20-2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSHSL Section 1AA
Caledonia 80, Triton 37
CALEDONIA — Junior Noah King scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the first half as the Warriors took complete control early, building a 49-13 lead by halftime. Sam Privet added 10 points for Caledonia, while Eli King added eight for the No. 2 seed Warriors. Caledonia will face No. 7 seed Dover-Eyota at 6 p.m. Monday at the Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester, Minn.
La Crescent 71, Chatfield 63
LA CRESCENT — Luke Schwartzhoff made four 3-pointers en route to a 24-point game for the No. 4 seed Lancers (18-7), who will face No. 5 seed Rochester Lourdes at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Mayo Civic Arena. The Lancers also received 14 points from Isaac Petersen and 13 from Zach Todd.