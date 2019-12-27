High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls basketball team stays unbeaten

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- The Aquinas High School girls basketball team remained unbeaten on Thursday with a 79-43 victory over Stevens Point in the Sentry Classic.

Senior and Iowa State commit Lexi Donarski had 20 points, seven assists and four of the Blugolds’ 15 steals as Aquinas improved to 9-0.

Senior Taylor Theusch made five 3-pointers on the way to 19 points for the Blugolds, who held a 45-21 halftime lead, and sophomore Jacy Weisbrod had 11 points, four assists and four rebounds.

Aquinas made 14 of 32 attempts from the 3-point line, all five of their free throws and had 23 assists on 30 field goals. Senior Courtney Becker had eight points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Lewiston Auto Holiday Tournament

Caledonia 63, Lanesboro 31

WINONA -- The Warriors used 12 points apiece from Paige Klug and Lyza Hoscheit to beat win their first of two games at Winona State.