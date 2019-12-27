High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls basketball team stays unbeaten

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- The Aquinas High School girls basketball team remained unbeaten on Thursday with a 79-43 victory over Stevens Point in the Sentry Classic.
Senior and Iowa State commit Lexi Donarski had 20 points, seven assists and four of the Blugolds’ 15 steals as Aquinas improved to 9-0.
Senior Taylor Theusch made five 3-pointers on the way to 19 points for the Blugolds, who held a 45-21 halftime lead, and sophomore Jacy Weisbrod had 11 points, four assists and four rebounds.
Aquinas made 14 of 32 attempts from the 3-point line, all five of their free throws and had 23 assists on 30 field goals. Senior Courtney Becker had eight points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Lewiston Auto Holiday Tournament
Caledonia 63, Lanesboro 31
WINONA -- The Warriors used 12 points apiece from Paige Klug and Lyza Hoscheit to beat win their first of two games at Winona State.
The Warriors (4-7) have won two of their past three games after making nine 3-pointers against Lanesboro. Klug made four and Hoscheit two. Caledonia, which also received nine points on three 3s from Tayler Kohlmeier, plays Pine Island at 10 a.m. Friday at Winona State.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Westby Classic
Bangor 81, Richland Center 39
WESTBY -- Senior Grant Manke had 31 points and 15 rebounds for the Cardinals (4-0).
Manke had 21 of his points in the first half, while junior Zane Langrehr had eight of his 11. Langrehr made three of Bangor’s eight 3-pointers. Hank Reader rounded out Bangor’s double-figure scorers with 10.
Kickapoo 61, Westby 57
WESTBY -- The Panthers led by five at the half, and the Norsemen (3-3) lost their second straight game, but no information was reported to the Tribune.
BOYS HOCKEY
La Crescent-Hokah Holiday Tournament
Austin 4, La Crescent-Hokah 3
LA CRESCENT -- The Lancers scored twice in the third period but saw their record fall to 3-6-1.
Wyatt Farrell scored two goals, and Owen Davison had two assists for La Crescent-Hokah, which received 42 saves from goaltender Ryan Booth.
Monk’s Cheeseburger Classic
McFarland 8, Tomah/Sparta 1
WISCONSIN DELLS -- Tomah/Sparta (5-5-1) had a two-game winning streak snapped, but no information was reported to the Tribune.