High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls beat Central for fifth straight win

The Aquinas High School softball team scored early and often to earn an 8-4 MVC victory over Central on Friday and extend its winning streak to five games.

The Blugolds, who improved to 7-9 overall and 7-4 in the conference, scored runs in five innings, including two in the first and three in the fourth.

Bri Bahr led off the bottom of the first with a double to right field, and Shea Bahr quickly drove her in with a double to center.

Gracie Cronk then singled up the middle to give Aquinas a 2-1 lead.

“I think those three coming out with those hits right away was really important on our offensive end,” Blugolds coach Brooke Manley said. “But defensively, they put pressure on us early and we held them to that one run. We’re always trying to just limit the damage when they start putting pressure on us.”

The RiverHawks (7-7, 5-4) applied more pressure in the top of the second and tied the game on a Whitney Mislivecek bloop single to right field.

But Cronk gave the lead back to Aquinas in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double to the right field wall.