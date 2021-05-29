High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls beat Central for fifth straight win

The Aquinas High School softball team scored early and often to earn an 8-4 MVC victory over Central on Friday and extend its winning streak to five games.
The Blugolds, who improved to 7-9 overall and 7-4 in the conference, scored runs in five innings, including two in the first and three in the fourth.
Bri Bahr led off the bottom of the first with a double to right field, and Shea Bahr quickly drove her in with a double to center.
Gracie Cronk then singled up the middle to give Aquinas a 2-1 lead.
“I think those three coming out with those hits right away was really important on our offensive end,” Blugolds coach Brooke Manley said. “But defensively, they put pressure on us early and we held them to that one run. We’re always trying to just limit the damage when they start putting pressure on us.”
The RiverHawks (7-7, 5-4) applied more pressure in the top of the second and tied the game on a Whitney Mislivecek bloop single to right field.
But Cronk gave the lead back to Aquinas in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double to the right field wall.
Cronk finished 2 for 4 with two RBI, while Mady Gagermeier was also 2 for 4 and Bri Bahr, Shea Bahr, Elie Klar and Alexa Neumeister each drove in a run.
“You’ve got to give Aquinas credit. They really roped the ball,” Central coach Nahmie George said. “Right away, they jumped on us early and kind of put us in a hole, so then we were always chasing, trying to catch up.”
Cronk also settled in on the mound over the next few innings and sat the RiverHawks down in order in the third and fourth before allowing only one hit in the fifth.
“When we played them last time, (Nicole Paulson) really hit well, and we just had to make sure we adjusted to her,” Blugolds catcher Alaina Bagniefski said.
Aquinas took advantage of Central’s scoreless innings and pushed its lead to 8-2 by the end of the fifth, thanks in part to RiverHawks errors.
“We had a couple defensive miscues, which we need to clean up, and that’s been really our Achilles heel all year is our defensive miscues,” George said. “When we play good defense, we can beat anybody. When we play bad defense, we can really lose to anybody.”
Central cut into the Blugolds’ lead in the sixth with RBI from Avery Rox and Macy Cagle, but Cronk returned to form in the seventh and sealed the win.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 27, Eleva-Strum 0 (3)
STRUM, Wis. — Chloe Wagner tripled, hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Wildcats (19-0, 14-0) in a three-inning no-hitter. Wagner also pitched part of the no-hitter with a pair of strikeouts.
Lindsay Steien doubled and drove in four runs, and Callie Wagner, Abby Thompson, McKenna Boe, Emma Johnson and Sidney Smith added two RBI each for Blair-Taylor.
Nonconference
Logan 10, West Salem 7
The Rangers (4-10) scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out a win over the Panthers (3-10).
Logan had 13 hits in its second straight victory and had three-hit performances from three players. Chariell Butler was 3 for 3 with a double, Jazzy Davis was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Jojo Davis was 3 for 4 with four RBI.
Kendall Gerke hit a home run and drove in two runs, and Alayna Tauscher was 2 for 3 with an RBI for West Salem in its fourth straight loss.
BASEBALL
MVC
Central 10, Holmen 3
The RiverHawks (8-4, 6-1) used a six-run first inning to take control of the Vikings (6-10, 4-6) at Copeland Park and beat them for the second time this week.
Senior Andrew Johnson was 2 for 2 with two walks and two RBI for Central, which answered Holmen’s first run in the top of the third with three in the bottom of the inning. Mason Elston, who played shortstop and pitched the final inning, was 2 for 3 with two RBI.
Dylan Lapic struck out 11 and allowed three earned runs on four hits and three walks through six innings for Central. The Vikings had six hits — four of them doubles — and scored all of their runs in the third and fourth innings.
Tucker Gegenfurtner, Xavier Palmer, Hayden Goodell and Gavin Smith doubled for Holmen.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 8, Eleva-Strum 4
STRUM, Wis. — Kyle Steien was 3 for 5 with two RBI and a run scored, and teammates Bryan Rogstad and Matthew Waldera were both 3 for 5 with an RBI for the Wildcats, who scored four runs after the second out of the first inning was recorded.
Isaiah Washington was 2 for 3 with two RBI, and Steien struck out seven and pitched the first five innings. Tyler Thompson pitched the last two.
Three Rivers
P-E-M 13, La Crescent-Hokah 1 (6)
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (7-7) scored their only run in the bottom of the third inning and were held to two hits — both singles. Zack Bentzen and Elias McCool had the hits.
BOYS TENNIS
MVC
Tomah 7, Logan 0
TOMAH — The Timberwolves won six matches in straight sets.
Joe Venner beat William Coffey 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and Daniel Swanson and Ethan Liberty beat Wyatt Restel and Elliot Larson 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles.
Anthony Lord beat Danil Roberts 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and Gavin Richer and Boulton Logan beat Aedan Higgins and Carson Markussen 6-3, 7-6 (1) at No. 2 doubles.
Logan’s Erik Moore bounced back from a 6-4 loss in the first set at No. 3 to win the second 6-4, but Jonah Nick won the third 6-3 to win the match.