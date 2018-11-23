MINNEAPOLIS — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team ran its regular-season winning streak to 46 games by beating DeLaSalle 67-45 in the first round of a Thanksgiving tournament hosted at the University of St. Thomas on Friday.
The Blugolds (2-0) built a 31-20 halftime lead on the Islanders (0-1), who have multiple players committed or being recruited by Division I programs. Aquinas, which won last season’s WIAA Division 4 state championship, held DeLaSalle’s four Division I players to a combined 25 points and keeping two of them scoreless.
Junior Lexi Donarski, an Iowa State recruit, scored 24 points, and junior teammate Taylor Theusch made five 3-pointers and added 15 for the Blugolds.
"We kept them off balance with some pressure and zone, mixing it up defensively,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “Intensity-wise, the girls were outstanding. We talked about the hype of playing such a good team from Minnesota and how they think they play a different brand of basketball than teams from Wisconsin do.”
Junior Courtney Becker and freshman Jacy Weisbrod each added 11 points for Aquinas, and Weisbrod made a 3-pointer from well behind the line at the end of the first half to give the Blugolds plenty of momentum.
“That took the wind out of their sails,” Donarski said of the shot. “Kayla Bahr was also outstanding with the way she covered up holes and with how physical she was. She really was the glue kid tonight.”
The Blugolds play Iowa powerhouse West Des Moines Dowling Catholic at St. Thomas in a 3:30 p.m. tipoff on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Spring Grove wins 9-man title
MINNEAPOLIS — Caledonia High School graduate Zach Hauser coached Spring Grove to a 40-18 victory over Mountain Lake in the MSHSL 9-man state football championship at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday.
Hauser’s Lions (14-0) have won two straight championships. Senior quarterback Alex Folz rushed for 263 yards and scored four touchdowns for Spring Grove, which led 14-6 at halftime. He had three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and those scoring plays covered 142 yards.