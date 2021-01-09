High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls blast Tomah; Onalaska girls tip Sparta

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team built a 23-point lead by halftime on its way to a 65-22 MVC victory over Tomah at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Friday.

Junior Jacy Weisbrod made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead the Blugolds (10-0, 2-0), who are ranked first in Division 4 by The Associated Press, to their 61st straight conference win.

Aquinas also pushed its winning streak at the RAC to 50 games and had a 35-12 lead by halftime before holding the Timberwolves (6-6, 1-3) to 10 second-half points.

Senior Bri Bahr made two 3s and added 12 points for the Blugolds, while Macy Donarski scored nine points and had a team-high seven assists. Donarski and Alaina Bagniefski tied for the team lead with six rebounds, and Donarski and Fiona O’Flaherty had four steals each.

Onalaska 57, Sparta 56

SPARTA — The Hilltoppers (3-1, 2-0) maintained their share of the conference lead but worked hard to do so.

Sparta owned a double-digit lead with eight minutes left before Onalaska charged back. Emma Breidenbach scored on a pass from MMolly Garrity with 25 seconds left to give her team the win.