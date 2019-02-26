The top-ranked Aquinas High School girls basketball team didn’t start out quite as fast as coach Dave Donarski would have liked, but once it started rolling there was no stopping the Blugolds.
Aquinas, ranked No. 1 in Division 4 by the Associated Press all season, broke free of Lancaster midway through the first half en route to a 71-53 victory in a regional final Monday at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Once again Aquinas (23-1) used a balanced scoring attack, along with an aggressive press defense, to ignite its game-changing run.
“Early on they handled our pressure pretty well,” Donarski said, “and we got a couple of early fouls on us. What I like is when we challenge the girls. They bring it. It was 18-14, then we put our foot on the gas where we had a nice little spurt and opened it up.”
Lexi Donarski scored a game-high 25 points to lead Aquinas, while Taylor Theusch added 17, including five 3-pointers. Courtney Becker added a double-double for the Blugods with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Aquinas was 9-for-26 from 3-point territory, while it drained 6 of 9 free throws.
Devin Wagner led Lancaster (15-8) with 15 points, while Lydia Murphy finished with 11.
Melrose-Mindoro 70, Osseo-Fairchild 29
MELROSE — Melrose-Mindoro (23-1), ranked third in the final Division 4 state poll, ended this one in a hurry as it built a 38-7 lead by halftime. The Mustangs’ Katie Christopherson drained three 3-pointers in the first half when she scored 15 of her 20 points. Teammate Emily Herzberg did her damage in the second half when she 12 of her 20 points.
Mesa Byom and Erika Simmons added seven points apiece for Melrose-Mindoro, which was 5 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Sophiah Filla led Osseo-Fairchild (14-9) with seven points.
Division 3
G-E-T 60, Elk Mound 56
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks held off a game opponent in the second half to advance.
G-E-T (22-2, fourth in AP poll) built a small lead at half, then was neck-and-neck with Elk Mound throughout the second half. Lexi Wagner scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, to help pace the offense. Cassy Schmitz added 12 and Alexa Hammond 10 to lift G-E-T.
Elk Mound (16-8) was led by Sophie Cedarblade’s 20, while Morgan Radtke added 18.
Prairie du Chien 61, Wisconsin Dells 48
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — A big night from freshman Lily Krahn lifted the fifth-ranked Blackhawks to a sectional semifinal. She had 22 points to lead all scorers, while Macey Banasik added 14.
Prairie du Chien (20-1) made 21 of 27 attempts from the free-throw line, and held Wisconsin Dells’ Kate Meister to 10 points, half of her season average.
Arcadia 45, Stratford 29
STRATFORD, Wis. — Arcadia pushed its record to 19-4 with a regional final victory over Stratford, and advanced to the sectional tournament. No other information was available at Tribune press time.
Division 5
Eleva-Strum 47, Bangor 35
ELEVA, Wis. — After being tied at 23 at the half, Eleva-Strum (20-3) outscored defending Division 5 state champion Bangor 24-12 in the second half. Brianna Nelson (14) and Kloe Hillesta (10) paced Eleva-Strum.
Senior Courtney Oesterle and junior Karsen Kerchner led Bangor (17-9) with eight points apiece.