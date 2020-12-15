High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls knock off Knights

ONALASKA — Sophomore Macy Donarski scored a game-high 22 points and the Aquinas High School girls basketball team was able to shake off a cold shooting first half to win its 17th consecutive victory with a 63-29 win over Onalaska Luther on Tuesday night.

A day after finishing with 21 points to help the Blugolds (2-0) get past Altoona in their season opener, Donarski one-upped herself with 22 by going 7 of 15 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Junior teammate Jacy Weisbrod was 5-for-11 from beyond the arc, adding 15 points and seven rebounds. The Blugolds also received eight points and seven rebounds from Shea Bahr and finished with a better percentage from 3-point range (11-for-24, 45%) than inside the arc (11-for-28, 39%).

The Knights (1-3) were led by Jessica Koenig’s 10 points, but shot just 21% from the field and were outscored 41-18 in the second half.

Coulee

Arcadia 59, Viroqua 39

VIROQUA — The Raiders (1-0, 1-0) won their opener behind a game-high 17 points from Chloe Halverson and 16 points from Autumn Passehl.