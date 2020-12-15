High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls knock off Knights

ONALASKA — Sophomore Macy Donarski scored a game-high 22 points and the Aquinas High School girls basketball team was able to shake off a cold shooting first half to win its 17th consecutive victory with a 63-29 win over Onalaska Luther on Tuesday night.
A day after finishing with 21 points to help the Blugolds (2-0) get past Altoona in their season opener, Donarski one-upped herself with 22 by going 7 of 15 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Junior teammate Jacy Weisbrod was 5-for-11 from beyond the arc, adding 15 points and seven rebounds. The Blugolds also received eight points and seven rebounds from Shea Bahr and finished with a better percentage from 3-point range (11-for-24, 45%) than inside the arc (11-for-28, 39%).
The Knights (1-3) were led by Jessica Koenig’s 10 points, but shot just 21% from the field and were outscored 41-18 in the second half.
Coulee
Arcadia 59, Viroqua 39
VIROQUA — The Raiders (1-0, 1-0) won their opener behind a game-high 17 points from Chloe Halverson and 16 points from Autumn Passehl.
Jessica Tryggestad scored nine to lead Viroqua (1-3, 0-2).
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 74, Augusta 43
BLAIR — Lindsay Steien was a rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with 28 points and nine rebounds, and Abby Thompson added 14 points as well as 14 assists for the Wildcats (2-0, 2-0).
SWC
Prairie du Chien 78, River Valley 12
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Prairie du Chien won its opener, but no details were reported.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MVC
Tomah 61, Sparta 24
TOMAH — Junior Dustin Derousseau had a game-high 18 points and scored 11 of them in the first half as the Timberwolves took care of the Spartans for the second time in eight days.
Tomah (6-0, 1-0) had six 3-pointers — Derousseau made two of them — and received a 13-point performance from senior Carson Lindauer as eight players scored.
Sparta (0-3, 0-1) also had eight players score, but juniors Jack Oliver and Chris Jacobs led the team with four points apiece.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 85, Wonewoc-Center 29
WONEWOC, Wis. — The Cardinals won their 58th straight conference game by blasting the Wolves.
Bangor was led by senior Zane Langrehr’s 27 points and senior Hank Reader’s 23.
Cashton 45, Royall 28
CASHTON — The Eagles outscored Royall 26-12 in the second half to win their fifth straight to start the season.
Bowdy Dempsey scored a game-high 17 points while Jack Hilden added 11 to lead Cashton (5-0, 2-0).
Ridge and Valley
Wauzeka-Steuben 70, De Soto 49
DE SOTO — The Pirates (1-3, 1-2) were led by 11-point performances from Jimmy Dammon and Evan Pedretti.
Nonconference
Arcadia 65, C-FC 36
ARCADIA — The Raiders outscored the Pirates 35-14 in the second half to win their opener.
Chandler Sonsalla and Evan Pauly each finished with a game-high 14 points, while Austin Zastrow chipped in 12 to lead Arcadia.
Ethan Hunger scored a team-best 12 points, and Michael Bissen added 10 to lead the Pirates (1-3), who dropped their second straight game.
Viroqua 65, Lancaster 57
LANCASTER, Wis. — Jacob Lotz led the way with 19 points to help the Blackhawks (3-1) bounce back from a three-point loss on Friday to Cashton.
Lotz was joined in double figures by Clayton Slack, who finished with 10. Blaine Conaway pitched in with nine, and Griffin Olson scored eight.
Evansville 64, Prairie du Chien 38
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — The Blackhawks lost their opener, but no details were reported.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
Sparta 34, River Valley 9
SPARTA — Emmett Brooks (152 pounds), Corbin Hauser (182), Hayden Brueggeman (220) and Madden Connelly (285) all picked up pins, while Carter Erickson (120) won by major decision for Sparta.
