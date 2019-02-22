It was a vintage performance for the Aquinas High School girls basketball team as it started its postseason at home Friday night.
Its defense forced a bevy of turnovers, its top players all produced points, and it took its first step in defending its WIAA Division 4 state championship with an 81-29 win over Fennimore in a regional semifinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Juniors Lexi Donarski and Courtney Becker scored 22 points apiece, while Jacy Weisbrod added 12 and Taylor Theusch 11.
“Defensively, our pressure was good, and we were rotating well, which is something we’ve been focusing on,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said.
The Blugolds (22-1), ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in this week’s Associated Press poll, opened the game on an 19-0 run after scoring eight points in the first minute and never let up. Aquinas led 57-13 by halftime.
Melrose-Mindoro 79, Augusta 21
MELROSE — Top-seeded Melrose-Mindoro (22-1), last year’s Division 4 state runner-up, rolled past Augusta in a regional semifinal. Coach Joey Arneson’s Mustangs will face fourth-seeded Osseo-Fairchild at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in a regional final.
The Mustangs put this one away early, building a 51-10 lead by halftime. Melrose-Mindoro, ranked third in this week’s Division 4 poll, was led by senior Erika Simmons’ 21-point effort. Teammate Mesa Byom added 16 points, while Katie Christopherson drained three 3-pointers and finished with 13. Calette Lockington added nine points for Melrose-Mindoro.
Division 2
Menomonie 58, Holmen 45
MENOMONIE, Wis. — Seven players scored for the Vikings (8-15), but it wasn’t enough to keep their season alive. Haley Valiska led Holmen with 11 points, which included three 3s. Ellie Kline (10) also landed in double figures after scoring five points in each half while going 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.
Onalaska 61, Sparta 49
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers jumped out to a 26-9 start, and were able to hold off the Spartans’ comeback attempt. Onalaska (16-6) had four players score in double figures, led by Kenzie Miller’s 14 points. Olivia Gamoke and Molly Garrity had 12 apiece, while Lauren Arenz had 10 points and seven assists.
Callie Ziebell scored 12 to lead Sparta (8-15).
River Falls 56, Central 34
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — River Falls cruised past Central, ending the Red Raiders’ season at 13-11.
Division 3
G-E-T 56, Adams-Friendship 16
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks defense was on top of things tonight, allowing Adams-Friendship just 10 points in the first half and six in the second.
Olivia Zielke led the winning efforts with 17 points, making seven of nine shots. Lexi Wagner added 13 points for fifth-ranked G-E-T (21-2). Molly Schmitz had nine points on three 3-pointers.
Prairie du Chien 60, Madison Edgewood 43
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (19-1) had a trio of players in double figures to record a 17-point win against Madison Edgewood.
Lily Krahn led Prairie du Chien, ranked fourth in Division 3, with 19 points as Macey Banasik and Gabby Ritchie followed with 11 apiece.
Arcadia 58, West Salem 31
ARCADIA — The Raiders got going in transition early, led 33-12 at half, and never looked back.
Linzy Sendelbach led all scorers with 17 points, while Mercedes Romo (12) and Ellie Hoesley (11) joined her in double figures for Arcadia (18-4).
West Salem (13-10) was led by Brooke Bentzen’s 13 points.
Elk Mound 58, Westby 49
WESTBY — Sophie Cedarblade sank five 3-pointers and finished with 16 points to lead Elk Mound (14-7) past Westby. Sophomore Grace Hebel led Westby (14-9) with 17 points, while teammate Macy Stellner added 16.
Division 5
Bangor 52, Cashton 44
CASHTON — The defending Division 5 state champion Cardinals (17-7) rallied from a two-point halftime deficit to defeat the Eagles(12-10). Bangor will face No. 1 seed Eleva-Strum Monday at Eleva, Wis.
Taylor Jacobson and Courtney Oesterle led Bangor with 12 points apiece. Cashton was led by Olivia Hemmersbach’s game-high 16 points.
Independence 61, Blair-Taylor 46
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Lynnsey Tuschner, a 5-foot-10 senior center, scored 16 points to push her career total to 1,009 and help the Indees (16-4) advance. Nicole Filla, Ziy Conner and Daniella Warner each finished with 11 points for the Indees, who led 27-12 at the half.
Danyelle Waldera scored a game-high 21 points for Blair-Taylor (15-8), while teamame Lauren Kidd added 12.
GIRLS HOCKEY
WIAA sectional final
Sun Prairie co-op 5, Onalaska co-op 4 (OT)
MADISON — The Hilltoppers forced overtime after Kiya Bronston converted a pass from Kaley Manglitz into a goal in the third period, but Sun Prairie found the net in OT to end Onalaska’s season a game away from the state tournament.
Onalaska finished 9-13-1.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers
Caledonia 62, La Crescent 38
LA CRESCENT — The Warriors were in a dogfight with the Lancers in the first half, but then clamped down defensively to allow just 13 points in the second and pull away.
Riley Gavin led Caledonia (21-5) with 13 points, while Noah King added 12. Tate Meiners and Eli King had 10 apiece as well.
Zach Todd scored 14 points for La Crescent (19-7), which trailed by just four at halftime.
GYMNASTICS
WIAA sectional
Division 1
Logan/Central junior Caelen Lansing placed fifth on the balance beam (8.8) and tied for fifth in the floor exercise (9.15) at Performance Elite Gymnastics to become an individual state qualifier.
Madison Memorial (136.625) and Middleton (135.5) qualified as the top two teams. Lauren Koss (9.075) and Sophie White (9.05) were ninth and 10th, respectively, on the floor exercise for the Onalaska co-op, and Logan/Central’s Gabby Geszvain was 10th on the vault (8.475).