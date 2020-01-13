High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls run MVC win streak to 52 games

HOLMEN -- The top-ranked Aquinas High School girls basketball team continued its dominance of the MVC by beating Holmen 80-37 on Monday.

Senior Lexi Donarski, an Iowa State University commit, scored 24 points and made four of the Blugolds' 14 3-pointers to help first-place Aquinas improve to 12-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference.

The Blugolds have won 52 straight conference games since a 51-49 loss to Holmen on Dec. 11, 2015, and they took control on Monday by outscoring the Vikings (7-4, 2-3) 53-20 in the first half.

Senior Taylor Theusch added 19 points and hit five 3s for Aquinas, which also received 10 points apiece from Courtney Becker and Jacy Weisbrod. Senior Braidyn Ruetten made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points to lead Holmen.

Donarski added eight assists and six steals to her stat line, while Macy Donarski contributed with seven points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals.

Nonconference

Bangor 52, Arcadia 47

BANGOR -- The Cardinals (10-1), ranked fifth in Division 5, beat the Raiders (8-2), ranked sixth in Division 3. Nothing was reported to the Tribune.