High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls run MVC win streak to 52 games

HOLMEN -- The top-ranked Aquinas High School girls basketball team continued its dominance of the MVC by beating Holmen 80-37 on Monday.
Senior Lexi Donarski, an Iowa State University commit, scored 24 points and made four of the Blugolds' 14 3-pointers to help first-place Aquinas improve to 12-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
The Blugolds have won 52 straight conference games since a 51-49 loss to Holmen on Dec. 11, 2015, and they took control on Monday by outscoring the Vikings (7-4, 2-3) 53-20 in the first half.
Senior Taylor Theusch added 19 points and hit five 3s for Aquinas, which also received 10 points apiece from Courtney Becker and Jacy Weisbrod. Senior Braidyn Ruetten made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points to lead Holmen.
Donarski added eight assists and six steals to her stat line, while Macy Donarski contributed with seven points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Nonconference
Bangor 52, Arcadia 47
BANGOR -- The Cardinals (10-1), ranked fifth in Division 5, beat the Raiders (8-2), ranked sixth in Division 3. Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Cashton 60, Kickapoo 42
CASHTON -- Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Royall 53, Viroqua 27
VIROQUA -- Sophomore Vanessa Lohr scored nine points to lead the Blackhawks (2-10).
Brookwood 59, De Soto 49
DE SOTO -- Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 67, Eleva-Strum 54
BLAIR -- The Wildcats (7-1, 4-0) put Saturday's loss to second-ranked Bangor behind them by building a 26-point lead over the Cardinals during the first half.
Matt Waldera scored all 20 of his points in the first half for fourth-ranked Blair-Taylor, which took a 42-16 lead into the second half.
Issac Nerby added 15 points and Kyle Steien 10 for the Wildcats, who also received 12 rebounds and five assists from Waldera.
Coulee
G-E-T 70, Black River Falls 56
GALESVILLE -- The Red Hawks (5-5, 3-2) won their fourth straight game behind four double-figure scorers led by Grant Beirne's 23 points.
Sawyer Schmidt added 14, Tyler Hammond 11 and Kyle Scherr 10 for G-E-T, which is part of a three-way tie for second place in the conference.
Black River Falls senior Elliot Bird scored 14 points and netted the 1,000th of his career. Trey Cowley added 13 for the Tigers (4-5, 3-2).
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 7, Winona 2
WINONA -- The Hilltoppers (12-2-1) scored at least twice in every period.
Senior Carter Stobb had four goals for Onalaska, which scored three times in the third period. Stobb has 25 goals this season and has scored at least once in 12 straight games.
Teammate CJ Lass added a goal and three assists.