The Aquinas High School girls basketball team scored 12 points before Logan was able to take a shot on the way to a 96-30 MVC victory at the Logan fieldhouse on Tuesday.
The Blugolds (15-0, 7-0), who lead the conference, are ranked first in Division 4 by The Associated Press and have won 43 consecutive games, were led by junior Lexi Donarski’s 26 points and seven assists in a game they led 48-17 after one half.
Aquinas also received 19 points — built on five 3-pointers — from junior Taylor Theusch and a huge game from junior Courtney Becker, who had 18 points, 10 steals and eight rebounds.
Junior Jenna Davis scored a team-high eight points for the Rangers (2-13, 0-7).
The Blugolds shot 59.2 percent (29-for-49) from the floor and made 10 of 20 attempts from the 3-point line. Donarski and Kayla Bahr had two 3s each, and Megan Scheidt hit one to go with Theusch’s five.
Bahr finished with 10 points, five steals and four assists as Aquinas pushed its MVC winning streak to 42 games and its regular-season streak to 59.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers
La Crescent 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 47
WABASHA, Minn. — The Lancers (8-5, 5-2) entered halftime in a 26-26 tie with Wabasha-Kellogg, but ended up pulling away.
Grant Nutter and Zach Todd led La Crescent with 13 points apiece. Nutter drained a pair of 3-pointers, while Isaac Petersen added 11 points.
Caledonia 108, P-E-M 72
CALEDONIA — The Warriors made 10 3-pointers and scored 61 points in the second half as they won going away.
Junior Noah King led all scorers with 20, but he had three teammates also finish in double figures. Riley Gavin had 18, Eli King 16, and Eric Augedahl 13. Five more players had five or more points.
Blake Herber led P-E-M with 16.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 9, Winona 2
ONALASKA — Five first-period goals for the Hilltoppers helped them cruise to a win at the OmniCenter. Will Bryant and CJ Lass each had two goals, with Bryant adding three assists as well. Carter Stobb had a goal and three assists, while Mason Manglitz had a goal and two assists.
Winona didn’t score until a power play early in the third period with Onalaska (15-2) already leading 8-0. Jack Weber had four saves while in goal for the first two period. The Hilltoppers outshot the Winhawks 58-7.