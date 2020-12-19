 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls stay unbeaten
alert top story
PREP ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls stay unbeaten

{{featured_button_text}}

WESTBY — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team ran its winning streak to 19 games with a 54-35 nonconference win over Westby on Saturday.

Junior Jacy Weisbrod made four 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 18 points for the Blugolds (4-0), who played their fourth game of the week.

Jacy Weisbrod mug

Weisbrod

Sophomore Macy Donarski added 14 points, seven assists and seven steals for Aquinas, which has won its past 79 games against teams from Wisconsin.

Bri Bahr added three 3-pointers on the way to 11 points, and Bailey Theusch knocked down two 3s to run the Blugolds’ total to nine.

Senior Grace Hebel and sophomore Jayda Berg scored eight points each to lead the Norsemen (2-1).

Prairie du Chien 60, Fennimore 24

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks remained unbeaten after holding the Golden Eagles to six first-half points, but no details were reported.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Mineral Point 62, Aquinas 59

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The Blugolds (1-1) came up short against the Pointers.

Jackson Flottmeyer mug

Flottmeyer

Junior Chris Wilson scored nine of his team-high 16 points in the second half and made a pair of 3-pointers. Sophomore Jackson Flottmeyer added 15 and junior Quinn Miskowski 13 for the Blugolds.

Onalaska Luther 63, Sparta 43

ONALASKA — The Knights began their season with a win over the Spartans.

Onalaska Luther held Sparta to 11 first-half points and led by as many as 24 points in the second half.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Senior James Biedenbender made three 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Luther, which took advantage of 17 Sparta turnovers. Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 12 points and a team-high three assists, while Gavin Proudfoot contributed nine points and a team-high six rebounds.

Freshman Tamarrein Henderson led the Spartans (0-4) with 10 points. Teammate Jack Oliver had a team-high five rebounds.

Hillsboro 54, Westby 39

HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Norsemen fell to the Tigers in the coaching debut of Ken Halvorson.

The Norsemen (0-1) were held to nine first-half points and wound up being led by junior Hudson Lipski and freshman Rhett Stenslien, who had 10 points apiece. Junior Cale Griffin added nine.

WRESTLING

Scenic Bluffs

Hillsboro 48, Cashton 25

CASHTON — The teams split evenly the eight matches that were wrestled, but the Tigers pulled out the victory.

Hillsboro ended four matches by pin, and Cashton’s Austin Culpitt (285), Jack Schlesner (152) and Colin O’Neil (160) won their matches by pin for Cashton.

GYMNASTICS

MVC

Sparta 127.95, Tomah 105.175

TOMAH — Junior Savannah Clark was the all-around winner with a score of 35.25 as the Spartans took down the Timberwolves.

Clark won every event with a 9.05 in the vault, 9.0 on the balance beam, 8.825 in the floor exercise and 8.375 on the bars. Teammates Lily Wiegand and Ella Hemker were second and third all-around with respective scores of 32.325 and 32.125.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Reedsburg 9, Viroqua co-op 0

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks were shut out for the second time and saw their record fall to 0-5.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News