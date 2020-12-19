High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls stay unbeaten

Junior Chris Wilson scored nine of his team-high 16 points in the second half and made a pair of 3-pointers. Sophomore Jackson Flottmeyer added 15 and junior Quinn Miskowski 13 for the Blugolds.

Onalaska Luther 63, Sparta 43

ONALASKA — The Knights began their season with a win over the Spartans.

Onalaska Luther held Sparta to 11 first-half points and led by as many as 24 points in the second half.

Senior James Biedenbender made three 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Luther, which took advantage of 17 Sparta turnovers. Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 12 points and a team-high three assists, while Gavin Proudfoot contributed nine points and a team-high six rebounds.

Freshman Tamarrein Henderson led the Spartans (0-4) with 10 points. Teammate Jack Oliver had a team-high five rebounds.

Hillsboro 54, Westby 39

HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Norsemen fell to the Tigers in the coaching debut of Ken Halvorson.