High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls stay unbeaten

WESTBY — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team ran its winning streak to 19 games with a 54-35 nonconference win over Westby on Saturday.
Junior Jacy Weisbrod made four 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 18 points for the Blugolds (4-0), who played their fourth game of the week.
Sophomore Macy Donarski added 14 points, seven assists and seven steals for Aquinas, which has won its past 79 games against teams from Wisconsin.
Bri Bahr added three 3-pointers on the way to 11 points, and Bailey Theusch knocked down two 3s to run the Blugolds’ total to nine.
Senior Grace Hebel and sophomore Jayda Berg scored eight points each to lead the Norsemen (2-1).
Prairie du Chien 60, Fennimore 24
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks remained unbeaten after holding the Golden Eagles to six first-half points, but no details were reported.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Mineral Point 62, Aquinas 59
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The Blugolds (1-1) came up short against the Pointers.
Junior Chris Wilson scored nine of his team-high 16 points in the second half and made a pair of 3-pointers. Sophomore Jackson Flottmeyer added 15 and junior Quinn Miskowski 13 for the Blugolds.
Onalaska Luther 63, Sparta 43
ONALASKA — The Knights began their season with a win over the Spartans.
Onalaska Luther held Sparta to 11 first-half points and led by as many as 24 points in the second half.
Senior James Biedenbender made three 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Luther, which took advantage of 17 Sparta turnovers. Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 12 points and a team-high three assists, while Gavin Proudfoot contributed nine points and a team-high six rebounds.
Freshman Tamarrein Henderson led the Spartans (0-4) with 10 points. Teammate Jack Oliver had a team-high five rebounds.
Hillsboro 54, Westby 39
HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Norsemen fell to the Tigers in the coaching debut of Ken Halvorson.
The Norsemen (0-1) were held to nine first-half points and wound up being led by junior Hudson Lipski and freshman Rhett Stenslien, who had 10 points apiece. Junior Cale Griffin added nine.
WRESTLING
Scenic Bluffs
Hillsboro 48, Cashton 25
CASHTON — The teams split evenly the eight matches that were wrestled, but the Tigers pulled out the victory.
Hillsboro ended four matches by pin, and Cashton’s Austin Culpitt (285), Jack Schlesner (152) and Colin O’Neil (160) won their matches by pin for Cashton.
GYMNASTICS
MVC
Sparta 127.95, Tomah 105.175
TOMAH — Junior Savannah Clark was the all-around winner with a score of 35.25 as the Spartans took down the Timberwolves.
Clark won every event with a 9.05 in the vault, 9.0 on the balance beam, 8.825 in the floor exercise and 8.375 on the bars. Teammates Lily Wiegand and Ella Hemker were second and third all-around with respective scores of 32.325 and 32.125.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Reedsburg 9, Viroqua co-op 0
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks were shut out for the second time and saw their record fall to 0-5.
