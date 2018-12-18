The Aquinas High School girls basketball team pushed its winning streak to 37 games by dismantling Central 66-42 in an MVC game Tuesday night at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.
The first-place Blugolds (9-0, 4-0) received a game-high 28 points from Iowa State recruit Lexi Donarski and 15 more from freshman Jacy Weisbrod.
The Red Raiders (3-6, 1-2) were led by Ava Parcher’s 10 points.
Onalaska 80, Logan 59
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers pulled away on the strength of sophomore Olivia Gamoke’s 17 points. Lexi Miller added 12, Ava Smith 11 and Lauren Arenz nine points and eight assists for Onalaska.
The Hilltoppers (5-2, 2-1) had 11 players score, and seven of them scored six or more points.
Logan (0-8, 0-4) got 15 points from Claire Borsheim, and 13 apiece from Jenna Davis and Emily Sagen.
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 68, New Lisbon 23
CASHTON — Four Eagles scored in double figures and Cashton dominated the defensive end in the first half.
Adelynn Hyatt led the way with 16 points, while Hailey Huntzicker (11), Loren Olson (11) and Olivia Hemmersbach (10) joined her. Cashton’s now 6-1 overall and 3-1 in conference.
Brookwood 64, Wonewoc-Center 45
ONTARIO — Kate Hyatt scored 14 points to lead the Falcons (3-5, 1-2), who received points from all nine players who entered the game. Naomi Nicolas, Sally Powell and Cassidy Green all added 12 for Brookwood.
Nonconference
G-E-T 52, Holmen 36
GALESVILLE — Senior and Youngstown State recruit Lexi Wagner had 26 points as the Red Hawks (7-1) added another tally in their win column.
Wagner went 4-for-7 from the 3-point line and was 10-for-18 from the floor. Olivia Zielke and Casey Schmitz added nine points apiece. Zielke had eight rebounds, and Schmitz scored all of her points from the 3-point line.
Ellie Kline led Holmen (3-7) with nine points.
Alma Center Lincoln 50, Black River Falls 36
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (1-8) posted a 30-point second half but it wasn’t enough to beat Alma Center Lincoln, which led 30-6 at the half.
Miyako Deloney led Black River Falls with 11 points, and Mady McCormick followed with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Sparta 59, Mauston 21
SPARTA — The Spartans (3-5) recorded 34 first-half points while allowing Mauston just five.
Laney Schell and Callie Ziebell led Sparta with 12 points apiece, and Brielle Savor had eight.
Westby 29, Tomah 25
TOMAH — It was a rough offensive night for both sides, but Westby was able to recover from a slow start in the second half to pull out the win.
Tomah led 25-23 with 4 minutes remaining, and had shut out Westby (5-5) to that point in the second half. But the Timberwolves (7-2) couldn’t get their offense going again down the stretch.
Emma Liek had eight points for Tomah, and Josie Bishop scored the same for Westby.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Black River Falls 72, West Salem 52
WEST SALEM — Elliot Bird and Nate Becker combined for 52 points to lead the Tigers (2-6, 1-2) to their first conference victory while handing the Panthers their first loss in the Coulee.
Bird led the way with 29 points while Becker had 23 with 15 of them coming in the first half. Becker had a perfect night from the free-throw line, going 8-for-8 while adding three 3-pointers.
Malachi Athnos led the Panthers (4-5, 3-1) with 24 points, half of which came from 3-pointers.
Viroqua 56, Arcadia 50
ARCADIA — The Blackhawks (3-4, 2-1) held on to a nine-point halftime lead to secure another conference victory.
Mason Skrede and Andrew Wedwick each had 15 points to lead Viroqua.
Michael Schweisthal had 22 points for Arcadia (1-6, 0-4) and made six 3-pointers. Chase Patzner (11) also finished in double figures.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 73, Eleva-Strum 49
MELROSE — Connor Christopherson’s 17 points led four double-figure scorers for the Mustangs (5-1, 3-1), who held a 14-point lead by halftime.
Christopherson scored 13 of his points in the second half. Teammates Jimmy Polenz, Payton Corcoran and Patrick Corcoran added 16, 13 and 12 points, respectively. Patrick Corcoran made two 3-pointers.
Nonconference
Holmen 62, G-E-T 46
GALESVILLE — Sawyer Phillips scored a game-high 19 points, and teammate Jimmy Gillespie made four 3-pointers on his way to 18 for the Vikings (3-3). Holmen made seven 3-pointers.
Jake Jumbeck’s 11 points led the Red Hawks (2-4).
Cashton 66, Independence 56
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The Eagles (3-1) broke away from a two-point halftime lead to knock off Independence.
Kristt Hilden led Cashton with 25 points after posting a 14-point second half. Trevin Freit added nine points, and Kole Ripley and Damon Lukaszewski had eight apiece.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 3, Tomah/Sparta 1
TOMAH — The Onalaska co-op (9-0) recorded a goal in each period to stay ahead of Tomah/Sparta and remain undefeated.
Tomah/Sparta got started early after Matthew Holtz recorded a goal 27 seconds into the first period, but Onalaska responded with a power play two minutes later. Onalaska’s second-period goal came from Brennan Mason, while the third-period goal was netted by Tommy Duren on a power play.
Paul Vander had 35 saves for Tomah/Sparta, and Jack Weber had 16 for Onalaska.
Aquinas co-op 8, Black River Falls co-op 1
ONALASKA — The Avalanche recorded five goals in the first period to take an early lead against Black River Falls.
Ryan Wink recorded a hat trick with two goals in the first period and another in the third. Hunter Schultz also had a three-goal night after a two-goal first period and one-goal second.
Jack Coleman had 28 saves for the Avalanche while Cody Kuehl (15) and Caden Skelding (16) combined for 31 for the Tigers.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 9, Baraboo 3
BARABOO, Wis. — Kaley Manglitz recorded a hat trick, Kiya Bronston had two goals, and Emily Brueggeman had two goals each for the Hilltoppers.
Onalaska led 3-2 after the first period, but scored three goals in the second to take a commanding lead.
Manglitz also recorded three assists, and Izzy Lassa had 13 saves.
Black River Falls co-op 3, Chippewa Falls co-op 0
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Black River Falls (5-5) moved to an even record after shutting out Chippewa Falls on the road.
GYMNASTICS
Coulee
West Salem co-op 131.475, Westby 98.6
WESTBY — Ella Krause swept all five events and helped the Panthers win the meet.
Krause tallied a 34.675 in the all-around, 8.65 on the floor, 8.875 on the beam, 8.25 on bars and 8.9 on the vault.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
Viroqua 50, Logan/Central 25
After losing three straight matches, Viroqua came back to win the last five — one by forfeit — to defeat Logan/Central.
Kody Nelson started the rally in the 182-pound match by pinning Max Harcey in the first period. Tyler Hannah (285), a previous state qualifier, recorded a first-period pin against Robert Snodgrass. Cale Anderson (106) and Josh Frye (113) — both state qualifiers last year — closed out the match with a technical fall and a pin, respectively. Anderson scored an 18-3 technical fall over Kailix Roe.