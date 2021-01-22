High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls still unbeaten; Tomah boys take down Logan

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team pulled away from a tied game at halftime to beat Sparta 66-53 at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Friday.

Junior Jacy Weisbrod made five second-half 3-pointers, and senior Bri Bahr made four after halftime for the Blugolds — ranked first in Division 3 by The Associated Press — as they improved their overall record to 17-0 and MVC mark to 7-0.

Weisbrod and sophomore Macy Donarski each scored 22 points for Aquinas, which won its 66th straight conference game and 54th game in a row at home. Donarski also had 11 assists and five rebounds, while junior Alaina Bagniefski pulled down a team-high seven boards. Bahr led the team with four steals.

Sparta (4-7, 1-4) was led by senior Callie Ziebell’s 27 points. She scored 20 in the first half, which ended in a 25-25 tie.

