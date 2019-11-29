You are the owner of this article.
High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls take care of Eastview
High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls take care of Eastview

ST. PAUL -- Senior Taylor Theusch made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Aquinas High School girls basketball team to a 68-41 victory over Eastview (Minn.) at the St. Thomas Invitational on Friday.

Theusch made two 3-pointers in each half as the Blugolds handily knocked off a team that won 25 games last season. Freshman Macy Donarski scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half as the Blugolds (2-0) built a 39-25 lead.

Senior Lexi Donarski added 15 points, while senior Courtney Becker scored nine of her 13 in the first half.

GIRLS HOCKEY

St. Croix Valley 4, Black River Falls co-op 0

BALDWIN, Wis. -- The Fusion finished off the victory with a pair of goals in the third period after outshooting Black River Falls 44-17.

Josie Mathison had 40 saves for the Black River Falls co-op and played all 51 minutes in goal.

