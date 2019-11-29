High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls take care of Eastview

ST. PAUL -- Senior Taylor Theusch made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Aquinas High School girls basketball team to a 68-41 victory over Eastview (Minn.) at the St. Thomas Invitational on Friday.
Theusch made two 3-pointers in each half as the Blugolds handily knocked off a team that won 25 games last season. Freshman Macy Donarski scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half as the Blugolds (2-0) built a 39-25 lead.
You have free articles remaining.
Senior Lexi Donarski added 15 points, while senior Courtney Becker scored nine of her 13 in the first half.
GIRLS HOCKEY
St. Croix Valley 4, Black River Falls co-op 0
BALDWIN, Wis. -- The Fusion finished off the victory with a pair of goals in the third period after outshooting Black River Falls 44-17.
Josie Mathison had 40 saves for the Black River Falls co-op and played all 51 minutes in goal.