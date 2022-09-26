High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls tennis dominates to win MVC

The Aquinas girls tennis team swept all four singles flights of the MVC Conference tournament, helping them secure the 2022 MVC championship on Monday.

The Blugolds 32 points from dual meets and 35 points from the tournament gave them a seven-point lead in the standings over second-place Central. Onalaska took third, Sparta placed fourth and Holmen finished fifth.

All of Aquinas’ singles players were top seeds, starting with Danica Silcox in the No. 1 singles flight. Following a bye and a semifinal win, Silcox secured six team points with a finals win over Onalaska’s Sienna Torgerud 6-0, 6-1. Torgerud — the third seed — upset Holmen’s Isabel Ploessl in three sets to make the final while Ploessl won third place.

Kate Fortney of Aquinas and Allison Culp met in the finals of No. 2 singles after allowing only one game combined in their early round matches. Fortney defeated Culp 6-1, 6-1 for first place while Emma Goede won the third place match of the flight against Jane Fabian of Onalaska 6-1, 6-3.

Charlee Gauger nearly needed three sets to get out of her first match of the No. 3 singles flight, edging out Sofia Tak of Onalaska 7-6 (4), 6-2. Gauger won the flight with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Central’s Allie Schlicht. Holmen’s Hanna Thao won a third place match against Tak 2-6, 6-0, 10-6.

In the No. 4 singles flight final, Tenzin Nelson won 6-1, 6-4 over Central’s Mari Kiyose. Gaonou Her of Onalaska won the third place match 6-4, 2-6, 11-9 over Holmen’s fifth seed Julia Barnes.

Central and Onalaska shut the Blugolds out of the finals in the No. 1 doubles flight. The RiverHawks duo of Odessa Barreyro and Katie Johnson beat the Hilltoppers group of Summer Nicolai and Campbell Nitti 6-0, 6-1 for the title.

Sparta secured their fourth place finish in the conference with a tournament win in the No. 2 doubles flight when Evelyn Tripp and Amelia Russ defeated Central’s Kendall Blanco and Harper Ress 6-4, 6-3.

After a pair of fourth place finishes in the first two flights, the Blugolds grabbed the No. 3 doubles championship with a 6-7(5), 6-0, 10-6 finals win by Grace Butler and Avie Nelson over Jada Odegard and Grace Fabian of Onalaska.

Tomah and Logan each recorded a fifth place finish Monday, giving them each a point and placing them sixth and seventh in the conference.

VOLLEYBALL

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 3, G-E-T 1

GALESVILLE — The Knights (9-14 overall, 3-4 in conference) split their first two sets with the Redhawks (3-13, 3-5) before taking the next two to win 25-18, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18.

Hannah Matzke of Onalaska Luther led the game in kills with 15. Teammate Isalynn Hagedorn added 13 kills and Jolene Jordahl had 10. G-E-T’s kills leader was Elyse Schoonover with 10.

Allie Zittel had 22 assists and six service aces for the Knights while Addison Hackbarth contributed with 11 digs.