High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls tennis team has strong day at subsectional

ALTOONA — The Aquinas High School girls tennis team had a strong showing at Monday’s WIAA Division 2 subsectional at Altoona, and the Blugolds will be represented in five flights in Wednesday’s Altoona Sectional.

In Flight 1 singles and doubles, those reaching the semifinals advance to sectionals, while those in Flights 2, 3 and four needed to reach the finals.

At No. 1 singles, Aquinas senior Fiona O’Flaherty beat Mauston’s Akasha Hill in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) and advanced to the semifinals, where she will take on Mondovi’s Caitlyn Stadter.

Freshman Danica Silcox will represent the Blugolds at No. 2 singles; she’ll face Altoona’s Josie Rechek after beating Mauston’s Annah Lund 6-0, 6-0 and West Salem’s Maddie Quick 6-0, 6-0.

Silcox’s classmate Sophia Tak will take on Altoon’s Keyliana Desantis at No. 4 singles; Tak beat Mondovi’s Sofia Sandberg 6-1, 6-0 and Onalaska Luther’s Maddy Olson 6-1, 7-5 to advance to the finals.

Aquinas will be represented by Amelia Topolski and Morgan Thill at No. 1 doubles and Charlee Gauger and Ella Reichenbacher at No. 2 doubles.

The Knights and the Panthers will be represented in three flights in Wednesday’s sectional.