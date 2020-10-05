High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls tennis team has strong day at subsectional

ALTOONA — The Aquinas High School girls tennis team had a strong showing at Monday’s WIAA Division 2 subsectional at Altoona, and the Blugolds will be represented in five flights in Wednesday’s Altoona Sectional.
In Flight 1 singles and doubles, those reaching the semifinals advance to sectionals, while those in Flights 2, 3 and four needed to reach the finals.
At No. 1 singles, Aquinas senior Fiona O’Flaherty beat Mauston’s Akasha Hill in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) and advanced to the semifinals, where she will take on Mondovi’s Caitlyn Stadter.
Freshman Danica Silcox will represent the Blugolds at No. 2 singles; she’ll face Altoona’s Josie Rechek after beating Mauston’s Annah Lund 6-0, 6-0 and West Salem’s Maddie Quick 6-0, 6-0.
Silcox’s classmate Sophia Tak will take on Altoon’s Keyliana Desantis at No. 4 singles; Tak beat Mondovi’s Sofia Sandberg 6-1, 6-0 and Onalaska Luther’s Maddy Olson 6-1, 7-5 to advance to the finals.
Aquinas will be represented by Amelia Topolski and Morgan Thill at No. 1 doubles and Charlee Gauger and Ella Reichenbacher at No. 2 doubles.
The Knights and the Panthers will be represented in three flights in Wednesday’s sectional.
Luther will have two doubles teams — Sarah Hoffe and Cassie Warren at No. 1 doubles and Ella Bolstad and Jada Wahl at No. 3 doubles — in addition to Jessica Waege at No. 3 singles.
West Salem will also have two doubles teams — Julia Kreien and Josie LaJuenesse at No. 1 doubles and Jenna Carns and Bailee Peterson at No. 2 doubles — in addition to Madigan Freng at No. 1 singles.
Division 1 Hudson subsectional
HUDSON — Tomah will be represented in two flights at Wednesday’s Wausau West Sectional.
The Timberwolves’ Cadence Thomson beat River Falls’ Kalea Lemke 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to advance to the semifinals, where she will take on Hudson’s Sophia Jonas.
At No. 1 doubles, Tomah’s Deirdre Martin and Jenna Hausman beat Onalaska’s Lexi Johnson and Sarah Hitchler to advance to the semifinals, where they will take on New Richmond’s Brogan O’Flanagan and Rhea Warner.
CROSS COUNTRY
Onalaska Luther Invitational
WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School boys cross country team, led by senior Charlie McKinney, won the Onalaska Luther Invitational at Maple Grove Venues.
McKinney won the individual title in 17 minutes, 5.2 seconds while teammates Brennan Garbers (sixth, 18:06.8) and Dawson Gronemus (ninth, 18:21) finished in the top 10.
The Panthers totaled 39 points and were followed by G-E-T (46), Westby (83), Luther (99), Viroqua (130) and Arcadia (139).
West Salem’s Brady Niemeier (18:27) was 11th and Vincent Schwarz (18:30) was 12th.
The Red Hawks’ Ethan Burmeister (second, 17:49.9), the Norsemen’s Bailey Olson (third, 18:01.2), the Raiders’ Jose Monroy (fourth, 18:01.8) and the Knights’ Micah Schibbelhut (fifth, 18:03.1) rounded out the top five.
G-E-T won the girls race with 30 points, led by freshman Adrianna Rotering, who won the individual title in 20:54.5.
West Salem (60) was second, Westby (71) was third, Arcadia (111) was fourth, Luther (118) was fifth, and Viroqua (137) was sixth.
In addition to Rotering, the Red Hawks got top-10 finishes from Quinn Wenthe (fifth, 22:46.7), Avali Bratberg (seventh, 23:03.7), AJ Parker (eighth, 23:08.1) and Breann Harris (ninth, 23:13.3).
The Panthers’ Macy Tauscher (second, 21:27.2), the Raiders’ Teagan Michalak (third, 21:33.8) and the Norsemen’s Audra Johnson (fourth, 22:34.5) rounded out the top five.
