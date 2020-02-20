High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas girls thump Tomah to cap unbeaten MVC season

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team put the finishing touch on a fourth straight unbeaten MVC season and sixth straight conference championship by blasting Tomah 81-8 at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Thursday.

Senior and Iowa State commit Lexi Donarski scored 25 points to go with seven assists and five steals, while Minnesota-Mankato commit Taylor Theusch added 20 points and made three of her team’s 12 3-pointers.

The Blugolds (20-1, 12-0), ranked first in Division 4 by The Associated Press and two-time defending state champions, ran their conference winning streak to 59 games by scoring 45 of the 49 first-half points while playing without senior and Drake commit Courtney Becker.

Becker injured her knee last week against Holmen, and a return to the court this season is still up in the air. She was on the floor for the opening tip as a starter before a timeout was called, and she headed to the bench.

Sophomore Jacy Weisbrod matched Theusch’s three 3s and added 13 points and a team-high seven steals. Senior Kayla Bahr had nine rebounds, six assists, six steals and four points.

Donarski had 15 of her points and Theusch 14 of hers in the first half as the Blugolds built their 45-4 lead.