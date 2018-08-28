The third-ranked Aquinas High School volleyball team took care of Central to win its first home MVC match of the season on Tuesday.
The Blugolds beat the Red Raiders 25-13, 25-16, 25-13 at the Reinhart Athletic Complex behind 13 kills from junior Lexi Donarski, 26 assists from junior Taylor Theusch and 15 digs from junior Kayla Bahr to improve to 10-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
Central (0-2) was led by Cleo Tillman’s 15 digs, Autumn Paulson’s 12 assists and Izabella Pigorsch’s nine kills.
Logan 3, Onalaska 1
The Rangers started slow but picked up their play in beating the Hilltoppers 9-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21.
Logan (2-0) was led by junior Marissa Kleman, a UW-Milwaukee recruit, and her 14 kills. Kilee Witzke had 20 digs, and Anna Koblitz 13 assists and four aces for the Rangers.
Onalaska (0-2) was led by Olivia Gamoke’s 15 digs and six aces. Cailie Kowal and Caitlin Zlabek added 13 assists apiece, and Sam Plantz had 11 digs and nine kills.
Southeast
Houston 3,
Glenville-Emmons 0
HOUSTON, Minn. — The Hurricanes took care of the Wolverines by scores of 25-14, 25-20, 25-4.
Ariel Scanlan had 10 assists, and Alyssa Rostad four kills to lead Houston.