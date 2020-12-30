High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas, Onalaska boys post basketball victories

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The COVID-19 pandemic may have taken away two games from the Aquinas High School boys basketball team this week, but a late addition to the Wednesday schedule allowed it to get back on track.

The Blugolds used a team-high 21 points from junior Quinn Miskowski and 19 more from sophomore Jackson Flottmeyer to beat Port Edwards 74-55 at the Cranberry Classic in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

Junior Will Skemp added three 3-pointers and 13 points for Aquinas (2-1), which played its first game in 11 days.

Miskowski made five 3-pointers and pushed his season scoring average to 18.7 points per game. Flottmeyer is averaging 14.3 ppg after his season-best performance.

The Blugolds play Marshfield Columbus (6-1) at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Onalaska 69, Eau Claire Memorial 61

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Hilltoppers (2-0) scored the first 13 points and had a career-high scoring performance from senior Gavin McGrath in taking care of the Old Abes (2-3).