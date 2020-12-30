High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas, Onalaska boys post basketball victories

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The COVID-19 pandemic may have taken away two games from the Aquinas High School boys basketball team this week, but a late addition to the Wednesday schedule allowed it to get back on track.
The Blugolds used a team-high 21 points from junior Quinn Miskowski and 19 more from sophomore Jackson Flottmeyer to beat Port Edwards 74-55 at the Cranberry Classic in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
Junior Will Skemp added three 3-pointers and 13 points for Aquinas (2-1), which played its first game in 11 days.
Miskowski made five 3-pointers and pushed his season scoring average to 18.7 points per game. Flottmeyer is averaging 14.3 ppg after his season-best performance.
The Blugolds play Marshfield Columbus (6-1) at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
Onalaska 69, Eau Claire Memorial 61
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Hilltoppers (2-0) scored the first 13 points and had a career-high scoring performance from senior Gavin McGrath in taking care of the Old Abes (2-3).
McGrath poured in 28 points to help offset Memorial’s perimeter shooting. The Old Abes made eight of their 12 3-pointers in the first half and were within 36-31 by halftime after Evan Gamoke scored 10 of Onalaska’s 13 points.
Gamoke finished with 12, while Victor Desmond added 11 and Sam Kick 10 for the Hilltoppers. McGrath enjoyed most of his success on entry passes to the lane and by converting offensive rebounds into baskets.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Blair-Taylor 49, Stratford 40
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Sophomore Lindsay Steien scored a game-high 20 points and classmate Abby Thompson added 19 as the Wildcats improved to 6-0.
Thompson made three 3-pointers and added six steals while Steien dished out five assists. Senior Emma Johnson also grabbed seven rebounds for Blair-Taylor, which led 26-16 at half.
Stratford battled back after the break and grabbed a five-point advantage with less than eight minutes to play. Thompson and Steien combined for 19 points in the second half to help the Wildcats retake the lead and earn the win.
Bangor 49, Shullsburg 42
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Cardinals beat the Miners to improve to 4-1, but nothing was reported.
Tomah 34, Eau Claire Memorial 33
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Timberwolves (6-3) won their second straight game and for the fourth time in their past five, but nothing was reported.